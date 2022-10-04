ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) -Host Renee O’Neil sits down with Executive Director Robert White talking about the 9th Annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness. White says, “This is mental health awareness for everyone. We need to stomp out this stigma when it comes to Mental Health. If I have heart problems or lung problems I see a doctor, but typically what happens when someone has mental health issues they don’t want to talk about it. And this walk is a way to bring awareness and raise funds for NAMI.”

