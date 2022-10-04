Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
cn2.com
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of October 3 to October 7. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SLED says its aware of school threats across South Carolina its evaluating the credibility of these threats.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – Rockin’ for Alzheimers
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Westminster Towers residents inviting celebrities to join their Rock-A-Thon to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Representative Tommy Pope, former Senator Wes Hayes, and CN2’s Lucas McFadden were just some of the people who rocked in rocking chairs trying to see who could raise the most money.
Outrage follows controversial NC firing of special needs Wendy’s employee
“He is my baby brother; I got guardianship of him when my mom passed; he’s like my kid; he’s mine now,” said Turner.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – E and J Gallo Winery Opens, Gov. McMaster, Carowinds
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A big economic announcement to is set to bring close to 500 jobs to a small town in Chester County. Plus… when he’s in town, you can imagine the Governor gets peppered with questions and plenty were asked today. We are...
cn2.com
E & J Gallo Winery Opens Regional Distribution Center
FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Dog Known As The World’s Oldest Has Passed Away
Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day: Transformers Come To Life
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill seeing a real life Transformer. The world’s first and only full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction visited the school on this Thursday to talk about anti-bullying.
cn2.com
Go Fund Me Page Set for Lancaster Co. Teen, Cindy Burns
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News is learning more about the teenager in Lancaster County who officials say died last week after being hit by a truck when she attempted to cross a busy highway. 15 year old Cindy Leah Burns is being remembered by her mom...
Nearly 700 new homes approved to be built in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
WBTV
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
cn2.com
CN2 TODAY – NAMI Piedmont Tri-County Walks for Mental Health
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) -Host Renee O’Neil sits down with Executive Director Robert White talking about the 9th Annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness. White says, “This is mental health awareness for everyone. We need to stomp out this stigma when it comes to Mental Health. If I have heart problems or lung problems I see a doctor, but typically what happens when someone has mental health issues they don’t want to talk about it. And this walk is a way to bring awareness and raise funds for NAMI.”
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: SC native and fashion designer launches Fall collection with Target
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sergio Hudson, a South Carolina native from Ridgeway has put the Palmetto State on the map in the world of fashion. He’s designed pieces and styled some of biggest names known around the globe, Vice President Kamala Harris, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, Rihanna and J Lo.
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in Stanly County, police say
NORWOOD, N.C. — A rodeo bull is on the loose in Stanly County, police said in a Facebook post. The Norwood Police Department said the bull escaped the Stanly County Livestock Market, a stockyard on Indian Mound Road. The bull is chocolate in color and is “extremely aggressive,” police...
Some Union County parents upset over gender-neutral casting of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Leaders at Union County Public Schools (UCPS) are responding to parents who are taking issue with a gender-neutral casting for an upcoming musical. The initial outcry has brought other hot-button issues to the surface also, which caused a protest to be held on Thursday at the school's cafeteria.
wccbcharlotte.com
Shelter Animals At Risk Of Euthanasia If Not Adopted Or Fostered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
‘We’re going to live here forever hopefully’: Retired teacher upset with cabinets, turns to Action 9
CHARLOTTE — A retired teacher says she spent thousands of dollars to have her kitchen cabinets repainted, but when the paint started coming off she tried resolving the problem with the cabinet company on her own and couldn’t, so that’s when she contacted Action 9. Lori Pagliarini...
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
WBTV
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
