Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Here are three stories from your back yard that are worth a second look the week of October 3 to October 7. ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – SLED says its aware of school threats across South Carolina its evaluating the credibility of these threats.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Westminster Towers residents inviting celebrities to join their Rock-A-Thon to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Representative Tommy Pope, former Senator Wes Hayes, and CN2’s Lucas McFadden were just some of the people who rocked in rocking chairs trying to see who could raise the most money.
ROCK HILL, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Society
cn2.com

FORT LAWN, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 15 months later, from an announcement to reality. We are talking about E and J Gallo Winery which is set to bring close to 500 jobs to Chester County officially opened part of its operations on this Friday. E and J Gallo Winery,...
FORT LAWN, SC
country1037fm.com

Pebbles was one of South Carolina’s most famous celebrities. Sadly, she passed this week but not before taking her place in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the worlds oldest dog. Pebbles passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Taylors, South Carolina. That is near Greenville....
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School in Fort Mill seeing a real life Transformer. The world’s first and only full-scale replica of the Optimus Prime truck made popular in the movie Transformers: Age of Extinction visited the school on this Thursday to talk about anti-bullying.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

GASTONIA, N.C. — More expansion is coming to Gastonia, specifically in the form of new homes. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Gastonia Planning Commission approved about 700 more residences in the city. This plan creates the opportunity for thousands to move in, but not everyone sees eye-to-eye on this.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) -Host Renee O’Neil sits down with Executive Director Robert White talking about the 9th Annual Walk for Mental Health Awareness. White says, “This is mental health awareness for everyone. We need to stomp out this stigma when it comes to Mental Health. If I have heart problems or lung problems I see a doctor, but typically what happens when someone has mental health issues they don’t want to talk about it. And this walk is a way to bring awareness and raise funds for NAMI.”
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – 45 dogs are in their new forever homes in the Charlotte area, after a major push to get animals out of the county shelter. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control says its goal was to get 30 dogs adopted by the end of the day Wednesday, or else they would have to start euthanizing animals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
YORK COUNTY, SC

