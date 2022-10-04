ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Police: Elizabeth City murder suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

By Web Staff
 3 days ago
Police in Elizabeth City are looking for a man who they say shot and killed a woman in September.

In a press release, investigators said Timothy Laster Jr., 28, of Elizabeth City is wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

On Sept. 23, police were called to 500 block of West Grice Street , where they found 38-year-old Erin Gribbs, of Elizabeth City, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center before being flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she died.

Anyone with information about what happened or Laster's location should call Elizabeth City police at (252) 335-4321.

Meek Johnson
3d ago

bet he has "no Hands!" Coward killed a woman, and now he wants to play hide and seek. Come out Coward !

