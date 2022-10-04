Read full article on original website
Glorilla, EST Gee Lead CMG’s Spotlight Performance At The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Last decade, crews dominated the Hip-Hop scene. Kanye West led G.O.O.D Music while Rick Ross put together MMG and Lil’ Wayne championed Young Money. This decade, crews have seemingly taken somewhat of a step back. However, Yo Gotti and CMG are looking to change all of that. Headquartered in Memphis, the label has signed 42 Dugg, Glorilla, EST Gee, Blocboy JB and many others. With the success of the imprint at an all-time high, Yo Gotti and company took their talents to Atlanta, Georgia for the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
‘The Amazing Race’ Season 34 Fans Predict the Winner
Based on the edit of the first few episodes and how well the teams work together, fans shared their predictions for the champion of 'The Amazing Race' Season 34.
Fivio Foreign, Lil’ Tjay Close Out The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
All good things must come to a close. Tonight, the BET Hip-Hop Awards have honored Trina, given a platform to rising young artists and brought together legends like No Malice and Pusha T. Through it all, Fat Joe has been around to keep the energy up and lead the show. As the show ends and transitions into DJ Cassidy’s latest Pass The Mic special, one last performance is scheduled to close the show.
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Cyphers, Nominees & More
Where: Cobb Energy Center (Atlanta, GA) It is the night BET has billed as the “biggest night in Hip-Hop” of 2022. The time has come for the 2022 BET Awards. Over the years, the annual award show has delivered memorable cyphers, classic performances and much more. This fall, BET promises to keep up tradition with another night of unforgettable entertainment.
Lakers: Why Kobe Bryant Decided To Join The Redeem Team
The new Netflix doc is loaded with excellent Black Mamba anecdotes.
NBA Youngboy Returns With ‘3800 Degrees’
Few artists have had a more eventful year than Kentrell Gaulden, better known as Youngboy Never Broke Again to some or NBA Youngboy to others. Not only has he delivered an album and earned a Grammy win for his contributions to Call Me If You Get Lost, but he also picked up a victory in court. On July 15, 2022, the Louisiana native was found not guilty after being put on trial for federal firearms charges. Since then, he picked up two nominations at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and his manager has teased the possibility of a nationwide tour.
Digging In The Crates: DJ Cassidy Discusses Pass The Mic, DJ’ing For The Obamas & How Hip-Hop Changed His Life
This summer, Newsweek published an article with a headline that reads, “Nearly a Fifth of Americans Admit to Not Having a Post-Graduation Plan.” Understandably, most college students don’t know what they want to do with the rest of their lives at the young age of 21 or 22. However, DJ Cassidy is not like most people. From his tender toddler years, the New York native has been infatuated with Hip-Hop. It was just a matter of what he would do with his passion. Fortunately, his loving family fed his passion by recording Hip-Hop centric films on VHS for him to watch over and over and buying him a set of turntables for his 10th birthday.
dvsn Attempt To Rebuild A Broken Relationship On ‘What’s Up’
Ten months into the year, no record was able to create quite the controversy that dvsn’s “If I Get Caught” did upon impact. Backed by Jermaine Dupri, a Jay-Z sample and a video featuring Jamil “Mal” Clay, the song instantly drew backlash, praise and commentary from every corner of the internet with one simple statement.
Chlöe Bailey To Lead Pepsi’s Footloose-Inspired Campaign
Chlöe and Halle Bailey have delivered a number of hypnotic R&B and soul tracks over the years and they also appeared in Grown-ish together for multiple seasons, but they have used the last few years to spread their wings individually. Halle Bailey has experimented with her own sound as a solo artist while also landing the lead role in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Meanwhile, Chlöe has delivered her fair share of solo tracks, performed at the MTV Video Music Awards and earned a spot on the ONE Musicfest stage in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, she’s taking her talents to Pepsi.
Steve Lacy Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Bad Habits’
For the first time in his career, Steve Lacy has found himself atop the charts. Lacy’s “Bad Habits” has beat out Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” and “I Like You” by Post Malone and Doja Cat to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Alex Vaughn Sets Release Date For ‘The Hurtbook’
LVRN’s newest signee, Alex Vaughn, has set a release date for her latest release. The PG County native will share her new EP, The Hurtbook, on October 7, 2022. “I haven’t dropped a body of work in so long. I’m so excited to share this music with you,” she wrote.
DRAM Sets Release Date For ‘What Had Happened’
You’re supposed to read the following sentence in the voice that Missy Elliott used for drops back in the day. New DRAM! Yes, you read that correctly. The talented singer, songwriter, producer and storyteller out of Virginia has set the release date for his third studio album. To the excitement of many, DRAM will release a new project called What Had Happened Was on October 27, 2022.
Van Lathan Jr. Shares ‘Hip-Hop Homicides’ Trailer
Over the years, the world has seen Van Lathan Jr. take on a number of roles. He’s been featured on TMZ’s daily show, co-hosted podcasts with Jemele Hill and Rachel Lindsay and won an Academy Award. Now, he’s taking on another job as the host and producer of WE.tv’s new show, Hip-Hop Homicides.
Drake Announces Show At Apollo Theater
Drake has put out three full-length projects and Scary Hours II since the Scorpion tour ended. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of times that he has been able to perform in front of a live audience, but that will change in the near future. The Toronto native has announced that he will perform at the legendary Apollo Theater on November 11, 2022. With that said, tickets will be hard to come by. In order to gain entry to this exclusive event, fans must visit the link in his Instagram bio and read the following instructions from SiriusXM.
G Herbo Shares ‘Survivor’s Remorse: A Side’
“Let me tell you what my life like,” Chicago’s own G Herbo captioned his Instagram post on September 12 as he shared the cover of his latest album, Survivor’s Remorse: A Side. To say that G Herbo has lived a wild life would be an understatement. It...
Clipse Reunion Set To Take Place At 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Fat Joe is leading this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards in Atlanta, Georgia on October 4, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST. While promoting the award ceremony, he stopped by The Breakfast Club in his hometown of New York, New York. During his conversation with DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God, he revealed that No Malice and Pusha T will come together for a Clipse reunion during the award show.
Ye Ali Teams Up With Jahkoy For ‘FYD’
Yes, great R&B music is released in the spring, summer and winter. However, it always seems to hit just a little bit differently when the temperature first starts to drop and the leaves begin changing colors. In the coming weeks, DRAM, Joyce Wrice, Alex Vaughn and several others are planning to release new music. Now, the man that the people heave referred to as the “Traphouse Jodeci” has returned with new music for the first time in nearly a year. Yes, you read that correctly. Ye Ali is back!
The Morning After: Five Takeaways From The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
The 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards left fans with a lot to talk about. As usual, the award show provided a spotlight to emerging acts like Ray Vaughn, Reuben Vincent and HDBeenDope to showcase their talents. In addition, BET also made time to honor legends like Trina, Steve Rifkind, Fat Joe, N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. There were also a few surprises along the way like a tie in two categories and a Clipse reunion. With all that went down, it’s easy to lose track of how memorable this year’s awards show was. Recap the entire night below with the top five moments of the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
Hugh Jackman To Return As Wolverine In ‘Deadpool III’
Many of those who leave a trail of greatness in their path return to their past and attempt to extend their legacy just a bit more. Michael Jordan stepped away from the game of basketball and returned to win three more NBA titles. Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter stepped away from the world of music and returned to tour the world and win more Grammy Awards. In the world of film, Hugh Jackman is attempting to get into that company. After building a rabid fan base through a number of X-Men roles, Jackman is reportedly stepping back into the role of Wolverine in the next Deadpool film.
