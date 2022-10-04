This summer, Newsweek published an article with a headline that reads, “Nearly a Fifth of Americans Admit to Not Having a Post-Graduation Plan.” Understandably, most college students don’t know what they want to do with the rest of their lives at the young age of 21 or 22. However, DJ Cassidy is not like most people. From his tender toddler years, the New York native has been infatuated with Hip-Hop. It was just a matter of what he would do with his passion. Fortunately, his loving family fed his passion by recording Hip-Hop centric films on VHS for him to watch over and over and buying him a set of turntables for his 10th birthday.

