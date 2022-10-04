ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamera Mowry-Housely Reacts to Sister Tia Filing For Divorce

There’s no bond like the bond between sisters, twin sisters to be exact. And Tamera Mowry-Housely has her sister Tia Mowry’s back. Tamera visited the Today Show to promote her book ‘You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies’ where she addressed recent news of her sister Tia filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict.
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
Whoopi Goldberg
Emmett Till
Vogue Magazine

Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon

Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Salon

"Archetypes": Meghan Markle would like to have a word, but the media circus won't hear it

Meghan Markle, through no overt effort on her part, exists in the bizarre state of being too much for large swaths of the public and not enough. Britain's monarchists never made life easy for Markle, but since she and her husband Prince Harry permanently stepped down from their duties as working royals, the royalist press and its true believers have been positively brutal.
Upworthy

People are ready to throw down for an adorable little girl who just wants her pencil back

This article originally appeared on 01.31.20 As the nation helplessly watches our highest halls of government toss justice to the wind, a 2nd grader has given us someplace to channel our frustrations. In a hilarious video rant, a youngster named Taylor shared a story that has folks ready to go to the mat for her and her beloved, pink, perfect attendance pencil. Instagrammer @tabgeezy shared a video of her daughter telling the story of how she put her perfect attendance pencil—the pink one that she had legitimately earned —in the classroom box of pencils to be sharpened. But when she went to retrieve it from the sharpened pencils box, all she found were plain yellow pencils. That's because Lizzie—who, by the way, had not earned a perfect attendance pencil because she had gone to CANADA —was using it. And not only that, but Canada Lizzie then lost Taylor's pencil in her desk, and her teacher was no help.
POPSUGAR

JoJo Siwa Explains Her "Gay Awakening" and How She Realized "Women Are My Gig"

There's more to JoJo Siwa than rainbows and glitter, and in a recent TikTok, she opened up about her identity and how she first realized she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Always a storyteller, Siwa posted a video on Oct. 5 following the viral "One thing about me . . . " TikTok trend, in which users start with the iconic Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" lyrics and proceed to tell an anecdote from their own lives set to the track's beat. Siwa's, which she labeled "My gay awakening story time," starts with none other than Demi Lovato.
Pitchfork

Jack White Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn: “She Was Like a Mother Figure to Me”

The country icon Loretta Lynn died today at 90 years old. Among those who took to social media to pay tribute to the legend was Jack White, her producer and collaborator on 2004’s Van Lear Rose. White posted a video remembering his friend, self-described mother figure, and the woman he regards as the best female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. Watch the speech on Instagram and read his remarks below.
Salon

Loretta Lynn's music: That's how the Republican women I grew up with talked (behind men's backs)

As a longtime fan of her music, I was bummed at the news of Loretta Lynn's death earlier this week. Not because her death was especially tragic — far from it. Her life started hard, but she died rich and successful, at age 90. She lived long enough to see music critics finally value her and other female country artists like Dolly Parton the way they long did male figures like Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. She even got to record with Jack White, which seems like a great experience for any musician not named Meg White. May we all have a chance to go out like she did.
POPSUGAR

Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She's "For Now Done" With IVF

After taking a break from trying to have a child with Travis Barker via in vitro fertilization (IVF) earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian has an update on where she's at in her baby journey. "I know that it's helped, you know, so many people, but it's just not for me," she said about IVF on this week's episode of Dear Media's "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast. "It really took a toll on my health and my— just even mentally— the hormones, the medication, you have to get put to sleep every time," she continued.
