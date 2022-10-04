Read full article on original website
Tamera Mowry-Housely Reacts to Sister Tia Filing For Divorce
There’s no bond like the bond between sisters, twin sisters to be exact. And Tamera Mowry-Housely has her sister Tia Mowry’s back. Tamera visited the Today Show to promote her book ‘You Should Sit Down for This: A Memoir about Life, Wine, and Cookies’ where she addressed recent news of her sister Tia filing for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict.
Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is Her Little Blessing! Meet the ‘Today’ Anchor’s Only Child
A dream come true! Today anchor Kristen Welker is constantly gushing over her daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, whom she welcomed in June 2021 via surrogate. She and her husband, John Hughes, were so happy to become parents to their first child. Keep scrolling to learn more about their adorable little girl.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
‘Today’ Host Kristen Welker Found Her Prince Charming! Meet Her Husband John Hughes
Today host Kristen Welker found her happily ever after! The White House correspondent married her husband, John Hughes, in 2017. Keep scrolling to learn more about the talk show personality’s spouse. Who is Kristen Welker’s Husband, John Hughes?. Kristen and John met in October 2014 when they were...
James Pickens Jr.’s Wife: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Spouse Of Nearly 40 Years
James Pickens Jr., 67, is widely known for his character Dr. Richard Webber on the hit ABC drama Grey’s Anatomy. On the show, James is the husband of Catherine Avery (played by Debbie Allen), but when he is not at work he is the real-life husband of his wife, Gina Taylor-Pickens. Below is everything we know about Gina, their marriage, and their two kids!
12tomatoes.com
Bride Gets Too Hot In Her Wedding Gown So She Chops Off The Skirt
While there are a sizable number of brides that pride themselves on keeping their dresses so that they can pass them down to future generations, there are others who are walking a different path. Morgan Rusinko did not want to keep her dress forever. The decision that she made on...
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Kathie Lee Gifford cuddles her new grandson in photo, and we think someone’s jealous
Kathie Lee Gifford is really feeling the love this fall, but it appears her dog, Bambino, may have other thoughts. The former TODAY co-host, 69, shared a photo to Instagram holding grandson, Frank, alongside her teacup maltipoo dog. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of...
Loretta Lynn Once Said “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)” Was About An “Old Bag” Who Was Sleeping With Her Husband, And She Never Forgot Her Name
She sadly passed away this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, at age 90. She was a Country Music Hall of Famer, known for writing and signing about her real life and struggles she faced as a woman. And a popular subject in a lot of her biggest...
"Archetypes": Meghan Markle would like to have a word, but the media circus won't hear it
Meghan Markle, through no overt effort on her part, exists in the bizarre state of being too much for large swaths of the public and not enough. Britain's monarchists never made life easy for Markle, but since she and her husband Prince Harry permanently stepped down from their duties as working royals, the royalist press and its true believers have been positively brutal.
People are ready to throw down for an adorable little girl who just wants her pencil back
This article originally appeared on 01.31.20 As the nation helplessly watches our highest halls of government toss justice to the wind, a 2nd grader has given us someplace to channel our frustrations. In a hilarious video rant, a youngster named Taylor shared a story that has folks ready to go to the mat for her and her beloved, pink, perfect attendance pencil. Instagrammer @tabgeezy shared a video of her daughter telling the story of how she put her perfect attendance pencil—the pink one that she had legitimately earned —in the classroom box of pencils to be sharpened. But when she went to retrieve it from the sharpened pencils box, all she found were plain yellow pencils. That's because Lizzie—who, by the way, had not earned a perfect attendance pencil because she had gone to CANADA —was using it. And not only that, but Canada Lizzie then lost Taylor's pencil in her desk, and her teacher was no help.
JoJo Siwa Explains Her "Gay Awakening" and How She Realized "Women Are My Gig"
There's more to JoJo Siwa than rainbows and glitter, and in a recent TikTok, she opened up about her identity and how she first realized she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Always a storyteller, Siwa posted a video on Oct. 5 following the viral "One thing about me . . . " TikTok trend, in which users start with the iconic Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" lyrics and proceed to tell an anecdote from their own lives set to the track's beat. Siwa's, which she labeled "My gay awakening story time," starts with none other than Demi Lovato.
Katie Couric’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Devoted Kids Ellie & Caroline
Katie Couric, 65, truly does it all! The former TODAY anchor is not only one of the most known news personalities, but she is also a loving mother to her adult daughters Caroline Monahan and Ellie Monahan. Katie welcomed her two beauties with her former husband, Jay Monahan, who passed away from colon cancer in 1998. Get to know all about the Monahan daughters below!
Jack White Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn: “She Was Like a Mother Figure to Me”
The country icon Loretta Lynn died today at 90 years old. Among those who took to social media to pay tribute to the legend was Jack White, her producer and collaborator on 2004’s Van Lear Rose. White posted a video remembering his friend, self-described mother figure, and the woman he regards as the best female singer-songwriter of the 20th century. Watch the speech on Instagram and read his remarks below.
Loretta Lynn's music: That's how the Republican women I grew up with talked (behind men's backs)
As a longtime fan of her music, I was bummed at the news of Loretta Lynn's death earlier this week. Not because her death was especially tragic — far from it. Her life started hard, but she died rich and successful, at age 90. She lived long enough to see music critics finally value her and other female country artists like Dolly Parton the way they long did male figures like Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson. She even got to record with Jack White, which seems like a great experience for any musician not named Meg White. May we all have a chance to go out like she did.
Elizabeth Olsen Felt Like She Was Going to "Drop Dead" Due to Panic Attacks
Even superheroes get panic attacks sometimes — a fact Elizabeth Olsen discovered at the age of 21, when anxiety started to take over her body. "I just thought I was going to drop dead at any moment," she explained in a recent interview with Variety. The Marvel actor, now...
Even The Rock can’t prevent his kids from torturing him in the mornings
In case you're someone who likes to see celebrities in their unfiltered state, then you'll enjoy this Instagram video from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. As a father of three daughters, The Rock is always upfront about how happy he is to be a girl dad—even when they're subjecting him to "torture."
Kourtney Kardashian Explains Why She's "For Now Done" With IVF
After taking a break from trying to have a child with Travis Barker via in vitro fertilization (IVF) earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian has an update on where she's at in her baby journey. "I know that it's helped, you know, so many people, but it's just not for me," she said about IVF on this week's episode of Dear Media's "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast. "It really took a toll on my health and my— just even mentally— the hormones, the medication, you have to get put to sleep every time," she continued.
