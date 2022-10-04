ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
lehsoracle.com

Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway

Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
NEBRASKA STATE
nebraskanewsservice.net

The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered

Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
LINCOLN, NE
Ralston race for Nebraska Legislative District 12

RALSTON, Neb. — Two Ralston School Board members hope to represent Legislative District 12 in the Nebraska Unicameral. Robin Richards serves as vice president of the school board. If elected one of her priorities would be to secure schools in the district. "When Ralston passed the $83 million bond...
RALSTON, NE
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease

The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
OMAHA, NE
Kevin Ray Smith, 54, of Omaha, Nebraska

Service: Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
OMAHA, NE
Cresa names principal in Omaha office

Johnny Dorn has been promoted from vice president to principal in the Omaha, Nebraska, office of Cresa. Dorn joined Cresa in 2015 as an advisor and has quickly risen through the ranks. A business developer with strong business relationships, he is a trusted partner to for- and not-for-profit occupiers across a variety of industries.
OMAHA, NE
Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 seat

OMAHA, Neb. — Incumbent Megan Hunt hopes to hold onto her District 8 legislature seat while Marilyn Asher hopes to get her chance to represent her district. The area includes part of Dundee, Benson and Keystone in North Central Omaha. Hunt hopes to continue working toward decreasing the political...
OMAHA, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
OMAHA, NE
130 years later: City of Omaha acknowledges lynching victim

OMAHA, Neb. — Friday saw a solemn ceremony outside the Douglas County courthouse. Those there marked the city's awaited acknowledgment of the lynching of George Smith — 130 years later. The Douglas County courthouse is now home to two historical markers. Historical markers that share the stories of...
OMAHA, NE
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
Woodbine community, U.S. military benefitting from unique training

WOODBINE, Iowa — A school district in western Iowa is partnering with the 185th Air Refueling Wing for unique training. The airmen are building a giant structure — a mission done all across the world, and now in the town of Woodbine. This giant tension fabric structure only...
WOODBINE, IA
City of Omaha's 'Housing Affordability Action Plan'

OMAHA, Neb. — An open house, all about affordable housing, in a city where 55,000 households are burdened by the cost of keeping a roof overhead. "How many people are struggling with high rents, high mortgage payments, high property taxes for folks is a pain point," said Greg Paskach, housing manager for the city of Omaha Planning Department.
OMAHA, NE
Hospitals in Des Moines, Omaha affected by ‘IT security breach’

Des Moines, IA- A security breach at one of the nation’s largest health systems has affected hospitals in Des Moines and Omaha. Radio Iowa reports that officials at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health say an IT security incident happened on Monday. Some MercyOne facilities in central Iowa have been affected. A MercyOne spokesman says some IT systems have been taken offline and that may include electronic health record systems.
DES MOINES, IA
Now Serving Omaha: Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch

If you're in the mood for some festive fall fun, then make the trip to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch!. Skinny Bones has you covered for all your fall thrills and foods. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
OMAHA, NE

