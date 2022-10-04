Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kirkwood Officials Avert Disruptive Overlap of Two Key Events
As you might have heard, local and state elections occur across Iowa in a few weeks, including in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. As you might have also heard, active shooting cases at high school and college campuses and other locations have been on an uptick and heavily in the news lately, creating the urgency for such places to conduct active shooter drills in preparation should the unfortunate occurrence happen to them.
Iowa Twins Show Why Regular Screenings Are So Important
During the month of October, you can plan on seeing a lot of pink throughout the state of Iowa. October is known as breast cancer awareness month for several countries throughout the world and this is a great reminder for women to schedule their yearly mammograms. According to the CDC, about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
who13.com
Entire state of Iowa under a freeze warning
IOWA — A Freeze Warning will go into effect for all of Central Iowa beginning at 1 AM Saturday. The warning will remain in effect through 9 AM Saturday as temperatures go below 32 degrees. This will be the earliest freeze for the Des Moines Metro in the last 10 years.
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
KCRG.com
Farm Land value increases in Iowa
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Challenger Michael Franken will go head-to-head on a range of political issues. Waterloo woman sentenced for luring her cousin to his death. Updated: 3 hours ago. A Waterloo woman will spend up to ten years in prison for luring her cousin to his...
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
RELATED PEOPLE
National Pork Organization Makes Big Donations To Iowa Groups
If you were at the Luke Bryan Farm Tour this year, you may have had the opportunity to explore the partnership the show had with Farmland. But if you weren’t, the impact that partnership had on Iowa continues to be present. Farmland recently launched its second year of its...
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy
When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
KCRG.com
Flags to be flown at half-staff in Iowa Sunday for fallen firefighters
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Oct. 9 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. The service honors the firefighters who died in the line of duty...
Iowa Rivers Shrinking Due To Drought
(Des Moines, IA) — You could just about walk or wade across some rivers in Iowa right now…. Brooke Hagenhoff, with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says most of Iowa has been either abnormally dry or in some form of drought all year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Two New Businesses Coming to Westdale in Cedar Rapids
A pair of new businesses that will complement one another are under construction along Edgewood Road SW, in the Westdale Town Center. Over the last couple of months, building permits have been issued by the City of Cedar Rapids for new buildings for the businesses, at a total cost of more than $3 million.
Goodbye Message From Cedar Rapids Business Is Actually Good News
A couple of weeks ago I shared the unfortunate news of the impending closure of a Cedar Rapids business. That closure now has a date, but there's more to the story. It was Tuesday, September 20 when the owner of a popular bakery revealed that his business was for sale.
KCCI.com
Cold returns to Iowa: Why frost happens even when temps don't reach freezing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Chilly temperatures are headed back into Iowa soon, which means the likelihood of frost as well. What exactly is frost, though? And why do meteorologists forecast it even when temperatures will be warmer than 32 degrees?. Frost formation. Simply put, frost is frozen dew. Both...
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0