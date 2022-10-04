Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Bond Amount Lowered For Animal Cruelty Defendant From Mendota
Coming up with bail money is more likely now for a Mendota man accused of strangling a puppy to death. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom last Thursday. His lawyer filed a motion to reduce bail and Judge H. Chris Ryan agreed to lower Ramey's bond over a prosecution objection from $50,000 to $20,000. Despite the bail reduction, Ramey remained locked up as of Thursday afternoon.
WIFR
Third suspect arrested in shooting of Kankakee Co. sergeant
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A third person has been charged in the December 2021 fatal shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Xavier Harris, 22, of Bradley, Ill. was taken into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 5, by Illinois State Police. Harris faces two counts of obstructing justice and two...
WQAD
State police arrest man for harboring suspects in Illinois
A Bradley man has been arrested for his alleged role in harboring two fugitives in the case of the shooting death of Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, according to the Illinois Police Department. The case dates back to Dec. 29, 2021, when Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris were arrested for murder and...
wcsjnews.com
Dwight Man Sentenced For Seriously Beating Female
A 46-year-old Dwight man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on September 6th. Ralph Coyle pled guilty to Aggravated Domestic Battery, a class two felony and Domestic Battery, a class four felony in August of 2022. As part of the blind plea agreement, two other felonies were dropped. The Dwight Police Department arrested Coyle for seriously beating a female in the 200 block of East North Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 2nd of 2021.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery police called for robbery at bank Thursday afternoon
---- Police were called to the Bank of Montgomery in the 1300 block of Douglas Avenue Thursday afternoon for a report of a robbery. It happened at around 4:30. Montgomery police couldn't comment on if or how much money was stolen. They did say that the robbery involved one male subject who left on foot. Police do not think that the subject displayed a weapon. No one was hurt.
WSPY NEWS
Over $2,100 in perfume stolen from Yorkville store
The Yorkville Police Department says that over $2,100 was stolen from the Utla Beauty store in the 900 block of Erica Lane on Saturday last week. A news release from the police department says that around 3:15 in the afternoon a suspect went into the store, filled a bag with perfume, and sprinted out of the store without paying for it. There were 21 bottles in the bag worth about $2,135.
25newsnow.com
Police: Two employees burglarized Pekin’s Reditus Labs in September
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two then-employees of Pekin’s Reditus Laboratories were arrested and charged with burglarizing the building where they worked in September, according to police and court documents obtained by 25 News. The two suspects, 38-year-old Aaron Underwood and 33-year-old Noah Christian, are accused of entering the...
wcsjnews.com
LaSalle County Man Sentenced On Two Drug Felonies
A LaSalle County man was sentenced in a Livingston County court case on October 3rd. 21-year-old Brennan Good, of Dana, pled guilty to the Unlawful Delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and manufacturing and delivering between 1 and 15 grams of heroin, a class one felony.
Central Illinois Proud
Two arrested for McLean County catalytic converter theft
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two individuals in relation to catalytic converter thefts Thursday. According to a McLean County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, sheriff’s deputies and LeRoy police officers responded to reports of people cutting catalytic converters off a church vehicle in Downs, Il.
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police are looking for the public’s help finding someone who might have opened fire late Monday morning. Police say they’ve identified Billy Delasso, 31, wanted now on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Assault, and Child Endangerment.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police respond to 17-round-shot-spotter on West Malone Street
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before midnight, Peoria Police responded to a 17-round-shot-spotter alert on the southside of Peoria. Peoria Police were called to the 2500 Block of West Malone Street in Peoria, following reports of 17 gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, there were no victims or suspects to be found, nor was there any damage seen in the nearby surrounding area.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 62-year-old Kevin Williams, of Morris for failing to register as...
nrgmediadixon.com
Three Persons Arrested on Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop
Late Thursday night Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of I-39 and IL Rte. 38. After investigation, Deputies placed 37-year-old Katrina Miller of Mount Morris under arrest for possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Two passengers in the vehicle, 34-year-old...
qrockonline.com
Domestic Situation with a Barricaded Person
On October 6, 2022, at 6:45 PM, Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of South Center Street for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers determined that Joseph Brown (30, Joliet) had battered two adult females in the residence. During this initial response, Brown had fled the residence prior to the arrival by Officers. A short time later, Officers responded back to the residence after it was reported that Brown had returned to the home. Information gathered at this time led Officers to believe that Brown may be possibly armed and alone in the basement of the residence. Officers made numerous attempts to communicate with Brown and received no response.
wsplradio.com
Local law enforcement, LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s to join lawsuit to stop SAFE-T Act
OTTAWA – LaSalle County officials have joined in criticism against Governor J.B. Pritzker and the so-called SAFE-T Act approved last year. LaSalle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Sheriff Adam Diss held a press conference on Wednesday announcing they will be joining one of the multiple lawsuits against the State of Illinois to prevent the bill from being enacted on January 1st. The act will end bail for many nonviolent crimes and included hundreds of changes to the criminal code. Critics call restrictive bail a “penalty on poverty.” Sheriff Diss called the legislation horrible and noted that the LaSalle County Jail had 124 people in custody, and if the law were in effect today, he claimed the population would be down to less than 50. State’s Attorney Navarro said they will be filing their grievance in LaSalle County, but the cases are expected to be consolidated into one lawsuit on Thursday in Springfield.
1470 WMBD
Man, facing trial on Domestic Battery charge, now arrested again for Aggravated Domestic Battery
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who’s been arrested a number of times for domestic battery has been arrested again, this time after a woman is believed to have suffered serious injuries. Peoria Police say they responded to a hospital Sunday morning, where they spoke to the female...
wglt.org
Brewer sentenced to life in prison for 2019 triple murder in Livingston County
A Livingston County man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday in the 2019 shooting deaths of his wife, his son and a neighbor. Clifford Brewer, 55, was convicted in August of killing Shirley A. Brewer, 48; Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor, Norman T. Walker, 51, on Christmas night 2019, in Cullom. All the victims died from gunshot wounds to the head.
25newsnow.com
1 person shot amidst multiple shooting scenes in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 1 man has what are considered non-life-threatening injuries after different shooting scenes in Peoria’s East Bluff Thursday. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria says the man was found on Peoria Avenue but police do not know which scene he was shot at. The man was...
Police Chief: 4 officers involved in deadly Illinois police-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released more information on Monday’s deadly officer-involved shooting. During a press conference, Echevarria said that four Peoria police officers were involved in the shooting that left 59-year-old Samuel V. Richmond dead. Officers were responding to a shot spotter near the 800 block of McBean Street at […]
WSPY NEWS
Four people hurt in three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday
Four people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Oswego Wednesday afternoon at Route 30 and Wolf Road. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says that a vehicle driven by 48-year-old Leonard P. Robinson, of Hinckley, hit a vehicle driven by 57-year-old Karen M. Garner, of Plainfield, and a second vehicle driven by 32-year-old Oscar Martinez-Rico, of Aurora. All three drivers plus a 65-year-old passenger in Martinez-Rico's vehicle were taken an area hospital for treatment.
