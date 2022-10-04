ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

‘It’s always gonna come down to that:’ Jim Harbaugh gets real about imminent threat to Michigan football

By Rexwell Villas
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart reportedly suffers seizure on field, taken to hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The Michigan Wolverines#The Indiana Hoosiers#The Nebraska Cornhuskers
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee

With LSU football trailing 20-7 against Tennessee and 0:28 seconds remaining in the first-half, head coach Brian Kelly made a puzzling decision. He decided to fade the punt and go for it on 4th and 16 at mid-field. Kelly’s 4th and long strategy did not work out and Tennessee found themselves with good field position […] The post Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Michigan coach collapsing on the field

The Michigan Wolverines‘ contest against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday featured a scary moment involving Wolverine assistant coach Mike Hart. The former running back turned running backs coach collapsed after the Hoosiers scored a touchdown early in the first quarter. “Michigan RB coach Mike Hart went down on the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Live updates: No. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10 — Final

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The No. 4 Michigan football team puts its unbeaten record to the test Saturday, as the Wolverines travel to take on Indiana in a Big Ten East clash. Michigan is hoping to move to 6-0 on the season, while the Hoosiers are looking stay above .500 after consecutive lopsided losses to Cincinnati and Nebraska the last two weeks.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ClutchPoints

Michigan football coach collapses on field in scary moment during Indiana game

There was a very scary moment during the first quarter of Michigan football’s game vs. Indiana when Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart suddenly collapsed on the field. Hart was carted off the field, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. What a sad and scary scene on the Michigan sideline after RB coach Mike Hart […] The post Michigan football coach collapses on field in scary moment during Indiana game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Michigan on upset alert against Indiana: Best tweets and reactions

Michigan football was supposed to steamroll Indiana but the Wolverines found themselves in serious danger of an upset and fans let them hear it. Favored by more than three touchdowns, the expectation was for Michigan football to go on the road to play Indiana and beat them into submission. After a bit of a statement game against Iowa last week, the stock seemed to be rising for the Wolverines. The Hoosiers, however, immediately started to push every bit of that growing hype down.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels

Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee

After opening up the season with an arduous loss to Florida State, the LSU Tigers began to turn the tide on their campaign by picking up four straight pivotal wins. However, they took two steps back on Saturday with a lowly 40-13 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did have a bit […] The post Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Will Campbell to miss Tennessee game after shockingly being hospitalized

LSU football will be without starting left tackle Will Campbell for their huge AP Top 25 meeting with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Campbell was shockingly hospitalized just hours before kick-off, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. LSU LT Will Campbell won’t play today against Tennessee. He was hospitalized with dehydration last night. — Pete Thamel […] The post LSU football’s Will Campbell to miss Tennessee game after shockingly being hospitalized appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
202K+
Followers
114K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy