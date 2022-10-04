‘It’s always gonna come down to that:’ Jim Harbaugh gets real about imminent threat to Michigan football

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
College football picks, predictions against the spread for Week 6
Week 6 of the college football schedule is here and now it's time to make our betting picks against the spread for the top games College football Week 6 picks, predictions against the spreadOdds courtesy SI Sportsbook Texas (-7) at Oklahoma. For the first time since 1998, neither team in the Red ...
College Football Upset Watch for Week 6: Top-10 Teams Set to Fall?
These college football teams may be favored but it doesn't mean they'll win this week.
Bob Stoops: 'We've Got to Be a Little Realistic' About the Situation at Oklahoma
The Sooners' Hall of Fame coach said patience is key to a successful rebuild, and even described how OU can beat Texas with a backup quarterback.
College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Health News
Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso was not part of "College GameDay" this past weekend. Corso, a staple of ESPN's college football coverage, was out in poor health. Doctors decided it would be for the best if he missed Saturday morning's show. Thankfully, Corso is reportedly doing better now.
Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
1 successful college coach would ‘crawl’ to get Wisconsin job?
Wisconsin made a bold move over the weekend when they decided to fire Paul Chryst despite the coach being largely successful throughout his run as head coach of the football team. The question now becomes who will be the replacement coach. Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is the interim coach,...
Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart reportedly suffers seizure on field, taken to hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running back coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee
With LSU football trailing 20-7 against Tennessee and 0:28 seconds remaining in the first-half, head coach Brian Kelly made a puzzling decision. He decided to fade the punt and go for it on 4th and 16 at mid-field. Kelly’s 4th and long strategy did not work out and Tennessee found themselves with good field position […] The post Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Michigan coach collapsing on the field
The Michigan Wolverines‘ contest against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday featured a scary moment involving Wolverine assistant coach Mike Hart. The former running back turned running backs coach collapsed after the Hoosiers scored a touchdown early in the first quarter. “Michigan RB coach Mike Hart went down on the...
Live updates: No. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10 — Final
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The No. 4 Michigan football team puts its unbeaten record to the test Saturday, as the Wolverines travel to take on Indiana in a Big Ten East clash. Michigan is hoping to move to 6-0 on the season, while the Hoosiers are looking stay above .500 after consecutive lopsided losses to Cincinnati and Nebraska the last two weeks.
Michigan football coach collapses on field in scary moment during Indiana game
There was a very scary moment during the first quarter of Michigan football’s game vs. Indiana when Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart suddenly collapsed on the field. Hart was carted off the field, per Stewart Mandel of The Athletic. What a sad and scary scene on the Michigan sideline after RB coach Mike Hart […] The post Michigan football coach collapses on field in scary moment during Indiana game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Desmond Howard, David Pollack show no mercy to Ohio State and Michigan
When Desmond Howard questioned Ohio State’s strength of schedule, David Pollack was quick to flip it around and ask who Michigan has played up to this point. While Michigan and Ohio State have looked dominant in the early part of the season, Desmond Howard and David Pollack are questioning their respective strength of schedules.
CBS Sports
Indiana vs. Michigan updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Indiana Hoosiers are 1-6 against the Michigan Wolverines since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. IU and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
Michigan on upset alert against Indiana: Best tweets and reactions
Michigan football was supposed to steamroll Indiana but the Wolverines found themselves in serious danger of an upset and fans let them hear it. Favored by more than three touchdowns, the expectation was for Michigan football to go on the road to play Indiana and beat them into submission. After a bit of a statement game against Iowa last week, the stock seemed to be rising for the Wolverines. The Hoosiers, however, immediately started to push every bit of that growing hype down.
saturdaytradition.com
'Win this for coach Hart': FOX's Jenny Taft reports on Michigan's mindset coming out of halftime vs. IU
Michigan coach Mike Hart suddenly collapsed on the sideline in the 1st quarter of the game against Indiana. Hart had to be carted off the field, but luckily the coach gave a thumbs-up as he was headed off. Michigan RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were visibly shaken up after seeing what happened to their position coach.
Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels
Brian Kelly suffered the worst home loss of his coaching career on Saturday, as LSU football was blown out by Tennessee, 37-13. Naturally, it would be unwise to expect Kelly to be in a good mood at the postgame presser. Kelly was asked if he would consider a quarterback change from starter Jayden Daniels. Kelly […] The post Brian Kelly’s 4-word response to reporter’s question about benching LSU football’s Jaylen Daniels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee
After opening up the season with an arduous loss to Florida State, the LSU Tigers began to turn the tide on their campaign by picking up four straight pivotal wins. However, they took two steps back on Saturday with a lowly 40-13 defeat to the Tennessee Volunteers. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels did have a bit […] The post Brian Kelly reaches ugly career-low in LSU’s blowout loss to Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Johnson gets devastating injury update ahead of Texas A&M football-Alabama clash
Max Johnson was set to take on Alabama football in a huge game for the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday. Unfortunately for Texas A&M football, that will not be the case. ESPN Radio’s Ian Fitzsimmons revealed that Johnson has suffered a broken bone in his throwing hand. “Texas A&M...
LSU football’s Will Campbell to miss Tennessee game after shockingly being hospitalized
LSU football will be without starting left tackle Will Campbell for their huge AP Top 25 meeting with the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Campbell was shockingly hospitalized just hours before kick-off, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. LSU LT Will Campbell won’t play today against Tennessee. He was hospitalized with dehydration last night. — Pete Thamel […] The post LSU football’s Will Campbell to miss Tennessee game after shockingly being hospitalized appeared first on ClutchPoints.
