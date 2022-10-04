ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reports: NFL, NFLPA interview Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is being interviewed Tuesday by representatives from the NFL and the NFL Players Association regarding his Week 3 concussion check, NFL Network and the Washington Post reported.

The league and union are conducting an investigation into the circumstances that led Tagovailoa to return to the field early in Week 3 after exhibiting concussion-like symptoms.

The NFLPA has already fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tagovailoa to return to that game, per reports, for making “several mistakes” in the process of evaluating the third-year quarterback.

The investigation could be completed as soon as the end of this week, and the NFL has said its findings will be made public.

Tagovailoa was injured in the second quarter of a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25. He stumbled to the ground while beginning to leave the field.

But after the Dolphins initially announced he was being evaluated for a head injury, Tagovailoa passed the concussion protocol and returned in the third quarter. He said after the game he hurt his back, not his head.

Four days later, he was swung to the ground by a Cincinnati Bengals player and his head and upper back hit the turf hard. His hands displayed the “fencing response,” a sign of a concussion. He was stretchered off the field and was evaluated at a Cincinnati hospital. He was released later that evening, flying back home to Miami with his teammates.

Tagovailoa has already been ruled out for Miami’s Week 5 game against the New York Jets this Sunday as he recovers from the concussion.

–Field Level Media

