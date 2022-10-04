Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
New GOP group started in the Wiregrass
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - A new GOP organization is up and running in the Wiregrass. The Wiregrass Republican Women’s Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. The group includes women from all over the Wiregrass. The founder, Debra Boyd, started the organization to create an inclusive group...
Troy Messenger
Congressional aide for Barry Moore indicted for fraud
Earlier this week, Sherry McCormick, a congressional aide for Alabama Congressman Barry Moore, was indicted on insurance fraud charges. McCormick serves as Moore’s Director of Special Constitute Services and Events and works in his Dothan office. McCormick turned herself into Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indicted her on insurance fraud, originally reported by WSFA.
wtvy.com
Dothan offering shuttle service ahead of football game
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As the Wiregrass gears up for the Wolves to host the Wildcats, Dothan Leisure Services and Dothan City Schools are making it easier for you to get to the game. A free shuttle service will be available to those who park at Dothan Preparatory Academy and...
wdhn.com
New information in the murder case of a Dothan businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert...
wtvy.com
Paramedic in ambulance crash identified
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim in an ambulance crash that took place earlier this evening has been identified. Sources tell News 4 that Don Parrish, who was employed with Pilcher Ambulance Service, passed in the accident. Parrish was a retired member of the Dothan Fire Department as well...
Alabama: Houston County Assistant District Attorney indicted, arrested on ethics charges
ALABAMA (WRBL) – An assistant district attorney in Alabama has been indicted on multiple ethics charges. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested following the indictment brought against him. Johnson has been charged with three […]
wdhn.com
Rebuild Alabama funds being used to repave two Geneva Co. farm-to-market roads
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Several roads are getting a facelift soon thanks to an increase in the Alabama gas tax that was allocated to repave” local roadways. In Geneva County, work crews will “repave” two farm-to-market roads that haven’t seen any. Improvement in several decades. This...
wtvy.com
Pike County ambulance crash
Catch the highlights from the Chambers vs ACA game. Houston Academy @ Northside Methodist | 2022 Week 7. Catch the highlights of the Houston Academy and NMA game. 2022 Volleyball Highlights : Headland vs. Dale County.
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker name change approved
FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, announced on October 6 that the name change for Fort Rucker, among other forts, has been reviewed and approved. The approval comes from an Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations, issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J....
wdhn.com
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill visits Coffee Co. to discuss write-in candidates on the ballot
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Alabama’s Secretary of State John Merrill participated in a news conference on Thursday at the Coffee County Sheriff’s office. Several well-known Coffee County republicans quizzed Merrill about whether he was backing Sheriff Dave Sutton in a write-in campaign. WDHNS Mike Gurspan was there. Merrill...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Enterprise at Dothan | WEEK 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats have made the trek down 84 East to face the Dothan Wolves in a 7A showdown. Before Dothan and Northview merged at the end of 2018, Enterprise led the original series with a 46-39-3 record. The Wildcats had also won the previous 7 meetings.
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of children
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for chemical endangerment of five children, according to the Dothan Police Department. On Oct. 6, the Dothan Police Department were made aware of possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the 1200 block of Southland Drive. DPD officers...
wtvy.com
WATCH: Enterprise shooting press conference
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department is addressing the media Thursday, October 6, at 10:00 a.m. to provide information regarding the shooting investigation at the Enterprise Walmart. Watch the press conference that reveals new information in the investigation above. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the...
wtvy.com
Missing fisherman found safe near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise man was found safe several hours after he became stranded along the Choctawhatchee River near Geneva. “His motor quit on him after he put in at the river junction on Tuesday afternoon,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms told News 4. The junction is...
wtvy.com
New details, ambulance crash leaves Dothan paramedic injured
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An ambulance crash that occurred yesterday evening has left a Dothan paramedic injured. Hannah L. Sumner, 28, of Dothan was the on-board paramedic. She was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for her injuries. Ruby D. Collins, 63, of Troy was the patient...
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted. He faces six counts, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal whose office led the investigations.
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
wtvy.com
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted
Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney's Office. The Wiregrass Republican Women's Group held their first meeting October 6, in Enterprise. Coffee County murder investigation. A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder...
wtvy.com
Saddle up for the 2022-2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Grab your cowboy boots and saddle up for the 2022-2023 Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant. 43 young girls from the Wiregrass gather to compete for the coveted title Saturday October 8, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Dothan Civic Center. Tickets can be...
wdhn.com
Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO
ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
