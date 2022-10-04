Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
goffrugbyreport.com
Boys HS Fall 7s Around the Nation
Boys HS fall 7s continues around the country. Check out our wrapup of what's going on in Ohio here>>. St. Augustine Prep hosted the latest of Rugby New Jersey's 7s tournaments and came away winners. The Hermits U18 side won the tournament and their U16s won their younger bracket. Several...
wpr.org
Where does the 'Driftless Area' get its name? The history, boundaries of the southwest Wisconsin region
Claire Holland’s three years living in Madison mostly coincided with the coronavirus pandemic, which limited how much she could explore. "Anytime — and this is sincere — when I wanted to go someplace that would make me feel good, I just started driving west," she said. "And I think I was going into the Driftless Area."
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Swinging Bridge Suspended by Cable in Wisconsin Will Have You Tossing Cookies
October is all about the spooky and scary, but here's one that takes the cake...and pukes it back up. Here's a cable suspension bridge in Wisconsin that will have you puking your guts out...good luck! ONLYSTATE. Up in Marathon, Wisconsin you will find something that is pretty rare these days,...
Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Chris Stapleton, Flannel Fest, Vilet Street Fest
There are so many entertainment events in Milwaukee this weekend, it's hard to choose what to check out!
spectrumnews1.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
WBAY Green Bay
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two anglers are busted for cheating during a fishing tournament late last week on Lake Erie in Ohio. Video of the incident has gone viral, and a Green Bay fishing guide is hoping it will raise awareness. “I’m invested in it just because I like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parts for aircraft carriers, submarines made in northeast Wisconsin
There's a sense of mission at Fox Valley Metal-Tech in Ashwaubenon, a company where the work includes defense manufacturing.
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Red Circle Inn, Wisconsin's oldest restaurant, new ownership
NASHOTAH, Wis. - Carrying on a tradition as old as the state itself, the Red Circle Inn, Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, is under new ownership. "You can’t get more historic in the state of Wisconsin than this restaurant," said Dennis Fenrick, Geronimo Hospitality Group. The Red Circle Inn has...
wearegreenbay.com
Fire at Wisconsin supper club closes Highway 51 for two hours
MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Patrons of a Wisconsin supper club had to stop what they were doing and quickly evacuate after a report of a fire. The McFarland Fire and Rescue gave thanks for the understanding of everyone in the building as crews tried to extinguish flames at the Maple Tree Supper Club Wednesday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuwm.com
Large-scale, nature-based project underway in southeast Wisconsin. The goal — mitigate climate change
Wednesday afternoon dignitaries will gather at a nature preserve northwest of Milwaukee to symbolically throw dirt around a newly planted tree. The ceremony will kick off of a project called simply the Reforestation & Wetland Restoration Program, a multi-year, multi-watershed effort to mitigate climate change in southeastern Wisconsin. It’s being led by the Metropolitan Sewerage District and Ducks Unlimited, along with what the two organizations hope is a growing list of partners.
Wisconsin joins three other states in plan to develop ‘clean hydrogen hub’
MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin will join Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota for an initiative to advance hydrogen production and use. Hydrogen can be used in a fuel cell, only producing water as a byproduct. In a statement released Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) office said clean hydrogen production “has the potential to be a key component of decarbonizing multiple sectors of Wisconsin’s economy, including transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.”
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
boatingindustry.com
The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine
Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
dailydodge.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Overwhelming State Mandates: Milwaukee County will face future budget issues without sales tax increase
On the day he proposed his $1.37 billion budget, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley once again called for the state to allow the county to raise its sales tax. It was a move Crowley said could decrease property taxes and maintain critical services for Milwaukee County residents. Currently, more than...
Comments / 0