ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Deer herd status ahead of gun season: Wisconsin DNR gives report

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – With recent temperatures in the 70s, it might not feel like hunting season. But, like many things, the weather can have a huge impact on the deer herd across Wisconsin. “The deer population is pretty stable to growing. That’s probably driven by the fact the winters...
WISCONSIN STATE
goffrugbyreport.com

Boys HS Fall 7s Around the Nation

Boys HS fall 7s continues around the country. Check out our wrapup of what's going on in Ohio here>>. St. Augustine Prep hosted the latest of Rugby New Jersey's 7s tournaments and came away winners. The Hermits U18 side won the tournament and their U16s won their younger bracket. Several...
OHIO STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Muskego, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Pulaski, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Education
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
spectrumnews1.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
MAUSTON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Highschoolsports#Spash Breakout Team#Dsha#Catholic Memorial#The Noe Conference
On Milwaukee

The Culver's Curderburger will return this month

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Red Circle Inn, Wisconsin's oldest restaurant, new ownership

NASHOTAH, Wis. - Carrying on a tradition as old as the state itself, the Red Circle Inn, Wisconsin’s oldest restaurant, is under new ownership. "You can’t get more historic in the state of Wisconsin than this restaurant," said Dennis Fenrick, Geronimo Hospitality Group. The Red Circle Inn has...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Fire at Wisconsin supper club closes Highway 51 for two hours

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Patrons of a Wisconsin supper club had to stop what they were doing and quickly evacuate after a report of a fire. The McFarland Fire and Rescue gave thanks for the understanding of everyone in the building as crews tried to extinguish flames at the Maple Tree Supper Club Wednesday night.
MCFARLAND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
wuwm.com

Large-scale, nature-based project underway in southeast Wisconsin. The goal — mitigate climate change

Wednesday afternoon dignitaries will gather at a nature preserve northwest of Milwaukee to symbolically throw dirt around a newly planted tree. The ceremony will kick off of a project called simply the Reforestation & Wetland Restoration Program, a multi-year, multi-watershed effort to mitigate climate change in southeastern Wisconsin. It’s being led by the Metropolitan Sewerage District and Ducks Unlimited, along with what the two organizations hope is a growing list of partners.
MILWAUKEE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin joins three other states in plan to develop ‘clean hydrogen hub’

MADISON (WKBT) — Wisconsin will join Minnesota, Montana and North Dakota for an initiative to advance hydrogen production and use. Hydrogen can be used in a fuel cell, only producing water as a byproduct. In a statement released Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) office said clean hydrogen production “has the potential to be a key component of decarbonizing multiple sectors of Wisconsin’s economy, including transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, and other industries.”
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
boatingindustry.com

The Boat House merges with Beacon Marine

Today, The Boat House announced that it has merged with Beacon Marine LLC, expanding the group to eleven locations across the Midwest and Florida. This merger adds several sales, service, and storage facilities across Door County, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee, Wis. Kevin Code, CEO of The Boat House Group, said, “This...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
GREENDALE, WI
dailydodge.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy