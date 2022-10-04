A man pleaded guilty to flying a drone loaded with drugs, prepaid phones, MP3 players, and other contraband materials into a Fort Worth prison yard, the Department of Justice said Thursday. Just before midnight on May 4, Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, flew a DJI Inspire drone over Federal Medical Center Fort Worth. However, it crashed inside the yard, near the prison’s HVAC shop. Prison staff found the device loaded with methamphetamine, tobacco, THC, two prepaid smartphones, and nine mp3 players, the US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas said in court documents. Henderson now faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Last month, a man in Houston was charged for allegedly flying a drone over a prison in east Texas. In April, a 30-year-old former inmate in New Jersey pleaded guilty to get phones and tobacco into FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. And last fall, three men in Atlanta were sentenced to a year each in federal prison for using drones to sneak items into Telfair State Prison in Georgia, officials said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

