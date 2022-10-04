ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

KHOU

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman refiles hundreds of dismissed cases

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office announced they've refiled more than 200 cases against accused criminals, cases they say were wrongly dismissed by judges earlier this year. Constable Mark Herman blames too many dismissed cases as the reason for Harris County's high crime rate.
houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo remains homebound with abdominal ailment

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is being treated for abdominal pain and has spent the week at home trying to recover, a spokesperson for her office said Friday. Hidalgo, 31, wrote on Twitter earlier this week that she visited an emergency room Monday with symptoms of fever, pain and dehydration. She provided an update with another post Thursday, saying she had "severe food poisoning" and that her doctors "also discovered what they expect is a benign ovarian cyst that'll likely require surgery later this year."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County Commissioner Jack Cagle proposes alternative tax rate plan, asks for special session of court

Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey listen to a speaker during the public comment portion of the Aug. 18 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle outlined a tax rate plan he claims would generate $149 million in revenue above the no-new-revenue rate during a news conference on Oct. 4.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
fox26houston.com

Political consultant convicted for threatening Texas Representative to influence election

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A political consultant was convicted after threatening a former state representative. According to reports, Damien Jones was charged with Coercion of a Public Servant after sending an anonymous threatening text to former Texas State Representative Gina Calanni on Dec. 2, 2019. Jones reportedly attempted to coerce Calanni to resign from her position in Texas House District 132 and not run for re-election days before the 2020 primary election filing deadline.
TEXAS STATE
marioncoherald.com

Jefferson Native among Conroe PD’s first mounted patrol unit

Editor’s note: This story was first published in the The Courier of Montgomery County. Patrol member Shana House is a native of Jefferson. The Conroe Police Department has launched its first mounted patrol unit, which will provide horse-back police patrols in both neighborhoods and residential and business areas, shopping centers and the downtown area.
CONROE, TX
pearland.com

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County

Searching For Next of Kin for Individuals In Harris County. Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. If you have any information that may be of help, please contact Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

199 DWI ARRESTS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SEPTEMBER

FIRST DWI 10/23/21 -ARRESTED CONROE PD -6/21/22 $500 FINE. 3 DAYS MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL-90 DAY DL SUSPENSION. FIRST DWI 8/5/21-CONROE PD- 1/31/22 $400 FINE 3 DAYS. FIRST DWI-08/02/22- HAS NOT YET GONE TO COURT ON THE FIRST CHARGE. PRECINCT 3 CONSTABLE. FIRST DWI 6/4/21 -DWI UNDER 21-JP3 PRECINCT 4 CONSTABLE.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Person
Adrian Garcia
Person
Tom Ramsey
Person
Rodney Ellis
Person
Lina Hidalgo
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: Why are there purple street lights along Tomball Toll?

TOMBALL, Texas – Question: Joe Klein from Tomball asked, “Why are some street lights (illumination lights) in Harris County shining deep purple?”. Answer: The lighting issue stems from malfunctioning LED lights, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The traffic signal/lighting team is replacing these malfunctioning lights, as they get a report from the community or TxDOT maintenance crews. TxDOT also says it’s not a widespread issue, and it’s mostly happening along highways in newer construction locations. The issue could be the coding on the bulbs, but TxDOT doesn’t have a clear answer just yet. They are investigating and have immediately notified the manufacturer.
TOMBALL, TX
#County Government#Crime#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Democratic
fox26houston.com

Houston's second gun buyback event to happen this weekend near Westchase

HOUSTON - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the details of the next city's gun buyback event. The second gun buyback event will take place on Saturday from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the METRO Park & Ride at 11050 Harwin Drive. The event is one tool of the city's One Safe Houston initiative to reduce violent crime.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Purse from 1959 found at Clear Creek ISD school, search underway for owner

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Officials in League City are hoping residents can help find the owners of a purse from 1959 that was found at a Clear Creek ISD school. According to a press release, one of the district's oldest school buildings was undergoing renovations when the unintended time capsule was found in the floorboards.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
KHOU

Be careful if you pay with Zelle

HOUSTON — Zelle is a popular way to pay and it’s convenient, too. A new government report suggests that you need to be careful when using the electronic payment service. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office looked into Zelle and found nearly 200,000 cases of fraud between 2021 and the middle of this year. You can read the report here.
HOUSTON, TX
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Residents in southwest Houston neighborhood concerned about CenterPoint Energy’s plan to install natural gas pipeline behind their homes

HOUSTON – Homeowners living in Southwest Crossing Subdivision in southwest Houston are concerned about CenterPoint’s plans to run gas transmission lines under the backyards of their homes. “We are going to fight it,” Kenneth Burgess, a homeowner, said. “You don’t want to have 300,000 gallons of liquid propane...
HOUSTON, TX

