Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Yardbarker

Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
QUEENS, NY
dodgerblue.com

2022 MLB Postseason: Who Will The Dodgers Play In NLDS?

The 2022 MLB postseason field is fully set as all the opening matchups for the Wild Card round in the National League and American League have been determined. While the Los Angeles Dodgers still don’t know who they’ll be facing in the NL Division Series, the options have been narrowed down to two potential opponents.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays should forfeit Wednesday’s meaningless doubleheader

Realistically, neither team has anything to play for. The Blue Jays have locked up home-field advantage for the wild-card game. As for the Orioles, the trash birds are just playing to regain some of the dignity they had lost for tanking all those years. That begs the question, why should...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

MLB manager tracker: Tony La Russa won't return to White Sox; Don Mattingly out with Marlins

Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced last month that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm. The Chicago White Sox will be, too, as Tony La Russa announced he would not return in 2023 after two seasons at the helm because of health concerns.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil

Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
QUEENS, NY
Person
Mitch White
Yardbarker

Latest updates on Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies

The Braves just swept their most pivotal series of the season against the Mets, and they did it without two critical pieces — Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies. However, it’s not unfathomable that both of them will re-join the team at some point during the postseason. When I...
MLB
#Doubleheader#Blue Jays Orioles#The Baltimore Orioles#The Blue Jays
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Refuses To Stop Hitting Historic Home Runs

The St. Louis Cardinals may have already punched their ticket to the postseason for the fourth straight year, and Albert Pujols may have already hit his 700th career home run. But the Machine isn’t done yet. Since home run No. 700, Pujols has hit three home runs, all of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals A Favorite For The Royals Job

The Kansas City Royals made some pretty big changes after their 9-2 season-ending loss to the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians yesterday, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred. This comes just mere weeks after the firing of president of baseball operations Dayton Moore. Needless to say, changes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022

Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Orioles rally past Blue Jays on Terrin Vavra’s homer

Terrin Vavra's first career home run was a three-run blast as the Baltimore Orioles rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader. Vavra's game-winning homer came with two outs in the bottom of the eighth...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The Blue Jays Make Their Game 1 Starter Official

The start times for every game in each of the four Wild Card Series have been announced by Major League Baseball. The Toronto Blue Jays will have just the guy they want on the mound for Game 1 against the Seattle Mariners. They’ll be sending staff ace Alek Manoah to...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

The Braves Made MLB History In Several Dominant Ways

The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves are your NL East champions in 2022. With a win last night, Atlanta secured their fifth consecutive NL East title, as well as home-field advantage in the NLDS. It wasn’t easy for Atlanta. They had to overcome a 10.5-game deficit in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Have A Tough Path To The NLCS

The St. Louis Cardinals, who won the NL Central a week ago, will open up at home on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies in a rematch of the 2011 NLDS that featured the famous “rally squirrel.”. In all likelihood, the Cardinals will be forced to deal with Aaron Nola...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

