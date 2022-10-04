LOS ANGELES -- If Proposition 26 passes this November, another form of gambling would be permitted at horse racing tracks and tribal casinos in California: Sports betting. Revenue from the proposition would go into the state's general fund which the Legislature could use to address homelessness like Prop. 26 promises to do. But those funds could also be spent on education, wildfire mitigation, transportation, healthcare or other issues.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO