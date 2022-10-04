Read full article on original website
KGO
Merced kidnapping suspect's brother arrested for conspiracy after 4 family members found dead
MERCED, Calif. -- Authorities in Merced County have arrested the brother of the suspected kidnapper after four abducted family members were found dead in a rural almond orchard in Northern California. Alberto Salgado was taken into custody Thursday night for criminal conspiracy, accessory and destroying evidence, the county sheriff's office...
KGO
Four Central California family members found dead after kidnapping, sheriff says
MERCED, Calif. -- A baby girl, her parents and uncle were found dead in an orchard after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business in Central California's Merced County, the sheriff announced Wednesday evening. "Our worst fears have been confirmed," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. "We found the...
KGO
CA kidnapping: Suspect worked for family, baby was left to die, family spokesperson says
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- All four bodies of the family members who were kidnapped from a business in Central California's Merced County earlier this week have been found. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchins Roads.
KGO
Merced kidnapping: Suspect in custody has violent past, previously arrested for robbery, threats
MERCED, Calif. -- The suspect in custody for his alleged role in the kidnapping and deaths of a Merced County family was previously arrested in 2005. Here's what we know about the 2005 incident. According to a Merced County Sheriff's Office report in December of 2005, Jesus Salgado was arrested...
