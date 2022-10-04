ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGO

CA kidnapping: Suspect worked for family, baby was left to die, family spokesperson says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. -- All four bodies of the family members who were kidnapped from a business in Central California's Merced County earlier this week have been found. Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri and the baby's uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were found Wednesday evening in an orchard near Indiana and Hutchins Roads.
KGO

LA County cardrooms fight Prop. 26, which could subject them to damaging lawsuits

LOS ANGELES -- If Proposition 26 passes this November, another form of gambling would be permitted at horse racing tracks and tribal casinos in California: Sports betting. Revenue from the proposition would go into the state's general fund which the Legislature could use to address homelessness like Prop. 26 promises to do. But those funds could also be spent on education, wildfire mitigation, transportation, healthcare or other issues.
