Memphis, TN

Man facing charges after Memphis man killed in Appache Trail crash

By Ethan Illers
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been charged in connection with a deadly July crash that killed a pedestrian from Memphis .

According to Metro police, 49-year-old Kevin Messer was charged on a grand jury indictment accusing him of vehicular homicide by recklessness for a crash that happened on July 14 in the 3900 block of Apache Trail.

Man shot during attempted carjacking in Whitehaven

Police said the investigation shows Messer was driving a Ford Focus east on Apache Trail when he hit 31-year-old Kentarius Carpenter who was trying to cross the road. Excessive speed appears to be the contributing factor.

Messer, who was already jailed on unrelated charges, is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond, according to police.

WREG

Child victims identified in fatal dog attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims of Wednesday’s violent dog attack which claimed the lives of two young children. Authorities have identified the two-year-old as Lillie Bennard and the 5-month-old has been identified as Hollace Bennard. Their mother remains hospitalized at Regional One Hospital, in non-critical condition. The deaths of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Chickasaw Gardens shooting ruled self defense

UPDATE: Investigators determined that the deceased man who entered the home had recently done work there. Evidence was presented to the DA’s Office and it was determined that this was an instance of justifiable force in self-defense. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting call Friday night. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

East Memphis church fire investigated as arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire that started at a vacant church on Perkins in East Memphis. A fire originally started at the old Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, but another blaze popped up after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. The fire originally started in a first-floor […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after wreck on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist is fighting for their life after an accident on Interstate 40 near Hollywood Friday night. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and found a motorcyclist in critical condition. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

