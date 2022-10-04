ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk City, FL

WATCH: Police escort body of sheriff's deputy to medical examiner's office

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

L aw enforcement officers led a procession that carried the body of a sheriff's deputy who appears to have been killed by friendly fire to the medical examiner's office in Polk City, Florida , on Tuesday.

Blane Lane, a 21-year-old deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office , was killed in an early morning shooting at a mobile home delivering a warrant, Sheriff Grady Judd said. Lane died at the Lakeland Regional Medical Center.


"The deputies responded to a failure to appear on a felony meth warrant," Judd said, according to Bay News . "The deputies entered the trailer successfully. Shots were fired and ultimately one of our very young deputies died at Lakeland Regional Medical Center."

Authorities received a tip that Cheryl Lynn Williams, who had an outstanding felony warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge, was inside the mobile home at 2 a.m, according to the sheriff's office.


Sgt. Michael Brooks and three deputies, including Lane, arrived at the scene and were told that Williams was at the back door. Brooks and two of the deputies entered the mobile home while Lane waited outside in a tactical position from which he could see if Williams attempted to flee out the back or through a window, according to a news release.

Inside the mobile home, Williams allegedly stepped into view with what appeared to be a silver handgun, which she immediately pointed at them. Shots were then fired and Williams went down, according to the deputies. Lane reported that he was shot in the left arm, and the round entered his chest, the sheriff's office said in the release. Williams was transported to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds but is in stable condition.

According to an early investigation, it appears that Brooks and one deputy fired their agency-issued firearms, while Williams used a realistic-looking BB gun . The round that struck Lane came from one of the agency-issued firearms, the sheriff's office said.

“He was a great deputy,” Judd said of Lane. “He was eager. He was brilliant. He learned. He absorbed information like a sponge. And he was careful when he did his job.”

Williams will be charged with felony second-degree murder, among other charges, upon her release from the hospital, officials said. Williams already has a criminal history that includes 11 felonies and four misdemeanors, and she spent nine years in the Florida state prison system out of an 11-year sentence for trafficking meth.

Lane is survived by his 3-year-old daughter, Judd said.

