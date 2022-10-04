ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

spectrumnews1.com

Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Neenah police needed 2nd truck for Hurricane Ian collection

People brought cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, water and more.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree.
KIMBERLY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigating shooting on the east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side. On Friday, at about 12:56 a.m., officers were out on patrol on Crooks Street when they heard shots fired. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. Walnut Street where they learned there had been a fight.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New wisdom about wisdom teeth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Why do children get impacted wisdom teeth? It may not be genetics and some bad “luck of the draw.” It might be what they’re putting in their mouths. Brad Spakowitz has details of a study implicating the children’s diet as the cause...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Man convicted in Green Bay stabbing death

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man involved in a fatal stabbing reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Joseph Olvera is convicted in Brown County Court on a reduced charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide after initially being charged with Intentional Homicide. Olvera stabbed a man to death...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds

From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Neenah holds donation drive for Ian relief

Watch video of Mark Johnson turning himself into the jail. High temperatures in the 50s and low 60s will occur before midday before gradually falling in the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the 30s with some areas near the lakeshore near 40°. Brisk winds continue.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

3 men rescued from capsized catamaran on Lake Winnebago

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men from the Neenah area were rescued after their catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago Thursday afternoon. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from one of the men. All three were on top of the capsized portion of the catamaran. A...
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Paper mill fire in Menominee

Cover plants if you have yet to have a frost or freeze this year. Fire has been burning for hours at the mill. From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree.
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Salt spreader drivers learn to limit environmental impact

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Salt spreader drivers in the Green Bay area are learning how to limit the environmental impact of salt on our roads. “All the salt we put down ends up in water, so either in our drinking water or our lakes and streams. So when salt is in our drinking water, obviously that is a health concern for everybody,” says Allison Madison, Sustainability and Development Coordinator, Salt Wise.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pickup truck ends up vertical on Manitowoc bridge

People brought cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, water and more.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheriff identifies Little Suamico murder suspect

Temperatures will be warmer than Friday and relatively normal for this time in October. Expect rain next week. The fire swept through Resolute Forest Products and two other companies' warehouses.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI

