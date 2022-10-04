Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Green Bay bars and restaurants to open early Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Several Green Bay, Wis. bars and restaurants said they’ll open early Sunday for fans who want the typical game day experience while the Green Bay Packers are in London. Ron Ridgley, co-owner of R and D’s House/Divided on University Ave. said he’s excited for...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah police needed 2nd truck for Hurricane Ian collection
People brought cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, water and more. Scientists have found an enzyme that breaks down plastic. But who would've thought to look... there?!. Trout Museum to reveal plans for moving to Ellen Kort Peace Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Trout Museum is giving a presentation...
WBAY Green Bay
Kimberly teacher charged with Winneconne child enticement
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
Rebrand & remodel: Grand reopening ceremony for Metro Market in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi. Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay Police investigating shooting on the east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s east side. On Friday, at about 12:56 a.m., officers were out on patrol on Crooks Street when they heard shots fired. Officers were called to the 900 block of E. Walnut Street where they learned there had been a fight.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: New wisdom about wisdom teeth
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Why do children get impacted wisdom teeth? It may not be genetics and some bad “luck of the draw.” It might be what they’re putting in their mouths. Brad Spakowitz has details of a study implicating the children’s diet as the cause...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: “Repurpose for a Reason” Habitat for Humanity fundraiser
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity and its ReStore are hosting the 8th annual “Repurpose for a Reason” fundraiser next month. (Disclosure: Action 2 News anchor Bill Jartz is the emcee of the event on November 10.) Habitat is in search of crafters...
RELATED PEOPLE
whby.com
Man convicted in Green Bay stabbing death
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man involved in a fatal stabbing reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Joseph Olvera is convicted in Brown County Court on a reduced charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide after initially being charged with Intentional Homicide. Olvera stabbed a man to death...
WBAY Green Bay
Little Suamico murder victims identified as newlyweds
From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. In Westfield, these monkeys may be seeing the outdoors for the first time. Londoners react to Packers-Giants game. Updated: 4 hours ago. Packers fans are excited...
wearegreenbay.com
Packers officially take off for London, fans not far behind
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are officially off to London after departing Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) on Thursday evening. GRB is expecting to be busy throughout the next couple of days with flights heading to London. “While exact numbers aren’t available, we know there are...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Neenah holds donation drive for Ian relief
Watch video of Mark Johnson turning himself into the jail. High temperatures in the 50s and low 60s will occur before midday before gradually falling in the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the 30s with some areas near the lakeshore near 40°. Brisk winds continue. Updated: 7 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oshkosh Area Humane Society seeking foster homes for influx of homeless kittens
Kitten season is still going strong in shelters across the country and the Oshkosh Area Humane Society hopes people in the community will open up their homes temporarily to some kitten guests.
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We do not believe that this was a random incident’: Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police officers were on Green Bay’s east side to investigate a shots fired incident. A Local 5 crew said that police were reportedly looking through some bushes. The police were in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. Green Bay Police Department...
WBAY Green Bay
3 men rescued from capsized catamaran on Lake Winnebago
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men from the Neenah area were rescued after their catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago Thursday afternoon. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from one of the men. All three were on top of the capsized portion of the catamaran. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Paper mill fire in Menominee
Cover plants if you have yet to have a frost or freeze this year. Fire has been burning for hours at the mill. From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. SMALL TOWNS: Primates...
WBAY Green Bay
Salt spreader drivers learn to limit environmental impact
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Salt spreader drivers in the Green Bay area are learning how to limit the environmental impact of salt on our roads. “All the salt we put down ends up in water, so either in our drinking water or our lakes and streams. So when salt is in our drinking water, obviously that is a health concern for everybody,” says Allison Madison, Sustainability and Development Coordinator, Salt Wise.
WBAY Green Bay
Pickup truck ends up vertical on Manitowoc bridge
People brought cleaning supplies, non-perishable foods, hygiene products, water and more. Scientists have found an enzyme that breaks down plastic. But who would've thought to look... there?!. Trout Museum to reveal plans for moving to Ellen Kort Peace Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Trout Museum is giving a presentation...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheriff identifies Little Suamico murder suspect
Temperatures will be warmer than Friday and relatively normal for this time in October. Expect rain next week. The fire swept through Resolute Forest Products and two other companies' warehouses. Johnson, Barnes prepare for first Senate debate. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Senate race has been extremely negative and extremely...
Comments / 1