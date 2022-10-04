Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Museum at Warm Springs leader offers Indigenous Peoples’ Day statement
By Elizabeth A. Woody (Warm Springs, Yakama and Diné), Executive Director, The Museum at Warm Springs, Warm Springs, Oregon. On the day that many of us grew up knowing as “Columbus Day,” I am reflecting on how things have changed for Native peoples in the United States. The Native peoples of the Western Hemisphere have come a long way from the dark times that began in the 15th century with Columbus’ arrival in what he called the “New World.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Women, children prioritized for new Bend 20-unit outdoor shelter
The Bend City Council has approved a three-year agreement with Central Oregon Villages to develop and operate a 20-unit temporary outdoor pallet shelter on Bend’s eastside. The City announced the move late Wednesday night on Twitter. The shelter will be located at the corner of Bear Creek Road and...
KTVZ
Cascade Lakes Brewing moving to not-for-profit model, citing benefits for causes, employees
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. announced Tuesday it will operate as a not-for-profit company, allowing the Central Oregon brewery to donate the entirety of its net profits to support causes that will strengthen the community. In addition, Cascade Lakes’ world-class brew team will be freed to...
KTVZ
Crook County sheriff’s Lt. Bill Elliott graduates from FBI National Academy
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crook County Sheriff John Gautney announced Friday that Lieutenant Bill Elliott recently graduated as a member of the 283rd session of the FBI National Academy. The graduation took place at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia on Sept. 13. Lieutenant Elliott is the third person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVZ
COCC, Deschutes County holding drive-thru flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is partnering with Deschutes County to hold a drive-thru flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Barber Library parking lot on the COCC Bend campus. Available vaccinations include: regular strength flu vaccine for ages six...
KTVZ
New High Desert Museum exhibit explores shelter in a changing world
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — In the wake of a disaster, what would home look like? The question lies at the center of a new exhibit coming to the High Desert Museum, Survival Architecture and the Art of Resilience. It features the ideas of artists, designers and engineers looking to the future and considering what human shelters might look like in the face of challenges.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
Young Prineville entrepreneur turning up the heat in creative welding
Rose Waibel began her own independent business, High Desert Creative Minds, two years ago and continues to build on her welding creations Some individuals simply inspire and intrigue others with their resourcefulness, persistence and talent. Local resident, Rose Waibel, started her own welding business approximately two years ago called High Desert Creative Minds. The young welder developed a love for the craft during her freshman year of high school. "I just wanted to try and see what it was like, so I took the class. After I took the beginning class, I really liked it, so I then took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
The Big Playback 10/7 Pt. 1: Bend, Summit square off; Mtn. View vs. Redmond; Culver, Crook Co. fall short
Huge Central Oregon rivalry Friday night as No. 1 Summit hosts No. 2 Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 Bend-La Pine teachers face termination Tuesday over COVID vaccine status
Central Oregon Daily News is at the termination hearing and we’ll update this story when we hear an outcome. Three Bend-La Pine School District teachers are facing termination Tuesday over failure to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The teachers were first placed on leave in October 2021. The...
kptv.com
E-bike battery causes fire in Bend home
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The battery of an electric bicycle caused a fire in the garage of a home in Bend, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. The resident of the house on Delaware Avenue plugged his e-bike into a garage wall outlet to charge before going out to dinner. Just before 6:30 p.m., the neighbor called 911 after hearing the fire alarm.
KTVZ
Cascades East Transit to build four new bus stops in Redmond for future ‘flex-route’ service
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cascades East Transit will begin constructing four new bus stops in Redmond, starting next week. Cascades Civil Corp. is the contractor performing the work. An overview of the bus stop construction schedule, traffic control plans, stop locations, and public engagement activities for the City of Redmond's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVZ
Bend camping code feedback prompts city councilors to slow, adjust goals — but press ahead
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last week, Bend city councilors received plenty of feedback at two roundtables to discuss the draft codes to regulate camping by the homeless. The roundtable brought up concerns about needing more resources, safety, storage and enforcement. City councilors sat down Wednesday evening to tackle the issues...
A river runs through it: A look at the Crooked River Basin in the face of drought
Reflections from professionals on water history of the Crooked River water Basin, and current effects of the drought on irrigation, recreation, fish, and surface water. The relationship of watershed management and health, recreation, irrigation, groundwater, and drought are all intertwined in the current state of drought in the Deschutes River Basin. With record low water input in the Crooked River Basin, and subsequent much lower-than-normal water levels in the Crooked River following the recent decrease flow rates from Prineville Reservoir, the outcomes have impacted irrigation and recreational activities. Multiple years of drought conditions is the major contributing factor affecting...
KTVZ
In our evolving digital age, first private NFT Golf and Adventure resort comes to Sisters
SISTERS, Ore (KTVZ)-- The first private NFT Golf and Adventure resort is coming to Sisters. Presently, the company Rhue Resorts based in South Dakota, is in the process of purchasing Aspen Lakes from the current owner, Matt Cyrus. The CEO of Rhue Resorts, Cindy Wyant, lives in the Willamette Valley...
Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023
The Bend Park and Recreation District and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council said Thursday they are set to begin a construction and river restoration project aimed at serving as a model for balancing recreational access and habitat protection and improvement. The post Bend Park and Rec set to begin Riverbend Park access project; trail section to close until early 2023 appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Madras working to quickly clean up after rash of graffiti
The City of Madras says its public works crews has been forced to suspend its regular duties to clean up graffiti and vandalism at city-owned building and public spaces throughout the city. The city says it wants to clean it up quickly to deter others from causing more vandalism. In...
The Last Blockbuster Video Store is in Bend, Oregon
I have an uneven relationship with Netflix. I remember when I signed up for my account over ten years ago; I had just graduated high school and my mind was blown by how many movies and television shows were just waiting for me to stream. After the dust had settled a few years later, I started to build my personal movie collection.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Motor home stolen from Bend dealership in broad daylight
Bend Police say a man stole a motor home from a dealership lot in broad daylight Monday only to be caught a short time later. Police say the motor home was taken from All Seasons RV & Marine on NE Jamison Street Monday afternoon. All Seasons said the man came...
Comments / 1