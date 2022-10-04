Read full article on original website
Tali
3d ago
NEVER!!! Oakland is not safe for events. Not while its in its current state. Whoever does attend please pay attention to your surroundings and listen to your instincts. Also keep in mind that OPD is legitimately UNDERSTAFFED. Have a blessed and prosperous day everyone 🤝🏾💯
Reply
3
Related
New Burger Joint Coming to Broadway in Oakland
BigE Burgers, a new, locally owned and operated burger joint, will soon open at 1312 Broadway.
7x7.com
20 Fun Things to Do This Week (10.10.22)
Go big or gourd home: The 50th Annual Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend. Plus, Noise Pop's 20th Street Block Party, the Autumn Lights Festival in Oakland, Breakaway Music Festival, MoAD's Afropolitan Ball, and much more. Have a good one. Witness the sedan-sized pumpkins of the...
Legendary KGO 810 radio says goodbye to SF Bay Area after 80 years
"On Monday, 810AM begins a new era."
hoodline.com
Richmond's super-popular Black Star Pirate BBQ is closing down next month
It was a pandemic restaurant success story that brought food, music, and crowds to the sleepy Point San Pablo Harbor, tucked around on the quiet north side of the Richmond peninsula. And now it's going away as suddenly as it burst on the Bay Area scene. The Black Star Pirate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandside.org
Lazybird coffee opens in Alameda, My Goodness soft serve launches in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Some Dude Took a Swim in Lake Merritt
Someone with a death wish or a fetish for pollutants took an actual swim in Oakland's Lake Merritt the other day, and it was caught on video. This is disgusting, no one should ever do this, and the man's current health status/mental state has not been confirmed. [itsthebay/Instagram]. There was...
Enjoy Two Days Of Punk Rock In Oakland At Halloween Meltdown October 8-9
Halloween Meltdown, the all-ages punk rock music festival, is back in Oakland’s Mosswood Park on October 8th and 9th. The event will be hosted by filmmaker and author John Waters, and feature performances from Amyl and The Sniffers, Shannon and the Clams, The Spits, Fuzz, Lydia Lunch RETROVIRUS, and many other exciting acts. This will be the 7th year that Waters has hosted Meltdown and is a festival favorite for his infectious charm and humor. The event is associated with the annual Mosswood Meltdown (formerly Burger Boogaloo) event, which Waters also hosts. This special Halloween Meltdown with features a costume contest and a haunted house in addition to a plethora of food vendors, vegan chefs, and a beer garden. The event is all-ages, with the beer garden being the only 21+ area. General admission tickets are $59 per day or $99 for a two-day pass, with VIP tickets also available. The Halloween Meltdown takes place on October 8th and 9th from noon until 9pm. The festival is located in Mosswood Park at 3612 Webster St, Oakland, CA.
12 Epic Ways To Spook Up Your Halloween In And Around SF
Happy Halloween, San Francisco! How are everyone’s costumes coming along? We’re thrilled to bring you an epic round of activities to make this your best Halloween yet. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re looking for a party, a haunted house, kids’ activities, or a little of everything. Read on to get inspired. CrawlSF’s highly-anticipated Crawloween is here, and it’s sure to be an absolutely unforgettable spooky time. Put together your best costume and get ready to join over 10,000 crawlers at over 25 participating bars on October 28, 29, and 31. Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now. September has only just begun, but it’s never too early to get in the mood for spooky season. The Great Highway’s massive Halloween block party, affectionately called the Great HauntWay, is gearing up for the ultimate trick-or-treating experience for kids and families on Sunday, October 30 from 1-4pm. Take the kids or sign up to run a trick-or-treating booth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news24-680.com
The History And Story Of Lake Merritt: A Free Virtual Program
Date(s) – 10/20/2022. The History and Story of Lake Merritt: a Free Virtual Program. The Museum of the San Ramon Valley is excited to offer The History and Story of Lake Merritt this unique and interesting free virtual program on October 20 at 11:30. Lake Merritt is a major...
KGO host talks about Bay Area radio station's abrupt signoff
American broadcasting company Cumulus Media is taking San Francisco's 80-year-old news station KGO (810 AM) off air, and it's unclear what is next for the dial.
indybay.org
Blue Angels of Death buzz over Oakland today
Oakland - October of 2022, and somehow it felt just like another warm typical day of horrors. Reportedly, the streets of Oakland are dripping in blood from the latest shootings, the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of eviscerating our voting rights, Vladimir Putin is threatening nuclear war again, North Korea has been testing their missiles over the skies of Japan, a South Korean missile accident panics the public, a U.S. aircraft carrier and South Korean warships start new drills during tensions with North Korea, and the madness of Fleet Week is happening in San Francisco with the happy go-lucky on-leave sailors heading to Oakland in search of a good time.
A new Panda Express is on its way to the East Bay
This Panda Express will have a unique feature not normally seen at most locations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
sftimes.com
The 6 Best Neighborhoods in San Francisco
There’s no denying that San Francisco is one of the most desirable places to live in the United States. The city by the bay has it all – incredible views, a vibrant culture, and a diverse population. Also, it’s likewise home to probably the best neighborhoods in the country.
Historic San Jose haunted house returns with 'most terrifying' tour ever
The haunted house tour at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose opened again last weekend in what officials at the historic estate say felt like a return to normal.
SF’s Litquake Literary Festival Returns October 6-22
Litquake, the city-wide literary festival is celebrating its 23rd year with 16 days of events that celebrate over 350 authors from October 6th through October 22nd. The festival will open with a Literary Night Market in the Presidio and close with the famed Lit Crawl event across the Mission District. Litquake events take place in a diverse collection of venues from art galleries to bars, theaters, museums, and cafes. This year’s schedule includes Illustrated Black History with George McCalman and Bryant Terry as well as Interior Chinatown: Charles Yu in Conversation with Bonnie Tsui and even a few friendly competitions like Literary Death Match: Litquake Edition. There are too many incredible events to mention here, but the Litquake guide will help you navigate the sea of panels, readings, and competitions across SF. One of the most memorable parts of Litquake is the Lit Crawl event that brings together authors and fans for the world’s largest free pop-up literary event.
Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock
A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck
SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously. "The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said."All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."
Update: Oakland Zoo vets forced to euthanize sickly mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa
OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after he was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard had to be euthanized, zoo officials announced Friday. The Oakland Zoo Twitter account made the sad announcement Friday morning. The mountain lion continued to decline despite veterinarians' best efforts. "Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the post read. "We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one."The big cat was battling for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo. Officials tweeted out a photo of...
Secret SF
San Francisco, CA
3K+
Followers
668
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.https://secretsanfrancisco.com
Comments / 1