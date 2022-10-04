Happy Halloween, San Francisco! How are everyone’s costumes coming along? We’re thrilled to bring you an epic round of activities to make this your best Halloween yet. There’s something for everyone here, whether you’re looking for a party, a haunted house, kids’ activities, or a little of everything. Read on to get inspired. CrawlSF’s highly-anticipated Crawloween is here, and it’s sure to be an absolutely unforgettable spooky time. Put together your best costume and get ready to join over 10,000 crawlers at over 25 participating bars on October 28, 29, and 31. Tickets start at $10 and are on sale now. September has only just begun, but it’s never too early to get in the mood for spooky season. The Great Highway’s massive Halloween block party, affectionately called the Great HauntWay, is gearing up for the ultimate trick-or-treating experience for kids and families on Sunday, October 30 from 1-4pm. Take the kids or sign up to run a trick-or-treating booth.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO