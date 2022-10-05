ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Property owner in sign issue was charged in '17 active case

By By David Jacobs / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

The California dentist whose Toledo property sparked concern by a mental health recovery center over a sign referencing suicide faces a coercion charge dating back to 2017 involving a county mental health official.

The complaint against Garrett Burkhart, 58, was filed on June 17, 2017, Toledo Municipal Court records show. The records also show it is an active case. A prosecutor pretrial is set for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 14 on the second-degree misdemeanor charge.

Records show that an open warrant was withdrawn on Sept. 26 of this year when the case was assigned to Judge Timothy Kuhlman. Mr. Burkhart, who is known as Gary Burkhart, entered a plea of not guilty on that date and a recognizance bond was posted, records show. A right to a speedy trial was waived also on that date.

The sign that refers to suicide is just outside the Thomas M. Wernert Center that provides mental health recovery assistance.

Mr. Burkhart said on Sunday that he had no information about who is responsible for putting "Sue A. Side" on one side of a "for sale" sign at 2015 Putnam St., within eyesight of and facing the Wernert Center, 208 W. Woodruff Ave. He referred questions to his attorney, Chris McGowan, who on Monday said that he does not know who put the "Sue A. Side" wording on the sign, either. Neither mentioned the court case.

The case against Mr. Burkhart involves Scott Sylak, executive director at Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Lucas County.

Records show that about March 7-8, 2017, "Garrett Burkhart did inform Mr. Sylak (via letters) he would release [information about] Mr. Sylak if Mr. Sylak did not meet his terms for a real estate transaction ('deal')," court records dated June 14, 2017 show. "Mr. Sylak considers Mr. Burkhart's actions a threat to damage his name and reputation unless he agrees to purchase Mr. Burkhart's property according to Mr. Burkhart's terms."

The "source of the information" is Mr. Sylak, the records show.

Mr. McGowan would not be interviewed about the municipal court case Tuesday, expressing disapproval of news coverage of the sign story. “I am not going to talk to you anymore,” he said. “When somebody’s trying to improve, your goal is not that. Let’s get the property sold, let’s get buyers together, not stir the pot....”

A separate message was left for Mr. Burkhart.

Reached on Tuesday, Mr. Sylak said he was aware of the case that he described as occurring several years ago but that it still was active as he had not been notified otherwise.

Mr. Sylak said he did see recent news coverage about the sign.

"I think portraying it as a dispute between Wernert Center or even mental health officials and Mr. Burkhart, I think does an injustice to the hate speech that is on that sign regardless of who put it there," Mr. Sylak said.

Mr. Burkhart, a 1982 St. Francis de Sales graduate, said via text that the 2015 Putnam site is for sale for $199,999.

Mr. Sylak said the Mental Health and Recovery Services Board is not interested in Mr. Burkhart's land.

"We are not interested in engaging with Burkhart or any representatives of his in relation to that land or anything else," Mr. Sylak said. "We have not pursued any other type of action regarding that land or anything else. And we're not even interested in having any contact with him or any of his representatives."

James Stengle, a Mental Health and Recovery Services board member who served as board chairman, said that he too, had been contacted by Mr. Burkhart in the past about the land.

"This guy came to my office, tried to leverage the fact that he was my brother's St. Francis classmate to get in to talk to me," Mr. Stengle said. "He sent emails to my employer. I am only touching the tip of the iceberg of this."

"This has been an ongoing situation with this lot," Mr. Stengle said.

Regarding the sign, Mr. Sylak expressed great concern “about that type of sign being placed in front of a mental health facility.”

He also addressed the sign being brought to the community’s attention.

“Anytime we can highlight these types of negative energies around people with disabilities, is a positive thing,” Mr. Sylak said.

