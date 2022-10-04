ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise Airport to break ground on rental car facilities upgrade this spring

By By CAROLYN KOMATSOULIS
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

The Boise Airport expects to break ground in the spring on the $66 million Phase 1 plan to upgrade the rental car facilities at the airport. The goal is to be done by mid-2025 and the airport expects to issue revenue bonds in the spring, according to a presentation given to Boise’s City Council on Tuesday.

Phase 1 will include a 600,000-plus-square-foot ready/return garage with almost 1,100 stalls. This is where customers will pick up and drop off vehicles. This phase will also include customer service areas, offices for the rental car companies and a covered walkway to the terminal.

This phase will be just north of the existing rental car lot and south of Interstate 84.

“Many airports you have to actually take a shuttle to get a rental car and not only is that not a pleasant experience, but it’s also not very environmentally friendly,” Boise Airport Director Rebecca Hupp said. “So we will not be doing that in Boise.”

The garage will also be equipped with infrastructure that will let the rental companies add electric to spaces to offer electric vehicles, Hupp said.

Phase 2 will include a quick-turn area for fueling, cleaning and car wash, according to the presentation. The garage will be connected to the ready/return garage by ramps. Construction is estimated for 2027 because a tenant in the area has a lease extending to 2027. The budget is just below $29 million, according to the presentation.

The rental car facility upgrades have been in the works for a while. In 2020 , the Idaho Press reported a new rental car garage and service lobby had yet to begin construction and other media reported on airport plans before that.

“I think this is really exciting,” City Councilor Luci Willits said. “I know that folks have been enduring a lot of construction at the airport, but it’s all going to be worth it. And it’s just another indication about the growth that’s happening and that we’re becoming just a bigger, bigger airport.”

Boise’s airport has been growing over the past several years. It was the 61st-busiest airport in 2021 and 2020, according to Federal Aviation Administration data and previous reporting.

From 2020 to 2021, enplanements increased 82.5%, although the pandemic affected how many people flew.

But Boise’s airport has seen some chaos recently with its flights. In the spring, JetBlue canceled its flight between Boise and New York City, BoiseDev reported.

Alaska Airlines suspended its flights to Austin, Texas, and limited other routes, including to Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Francisco, BoiseDev reported.

A new airline, aha! Airlines, announced in June it would fly between Boise and Reno, Nevada. aha! then ceased all operations and filed for bankruptcy just around a week ahead of the scheduled start date.

