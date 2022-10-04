ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Silk Pajamas For Lounging in Style at Home and Beyond

By Natalie Alcala
You know the saying, “Two is a coincidence, and three is a trend?” Hollywood stylist Maeve Reilly nailed this adage with precision pre-pandemic when she dressed Hailey Bieber in silk pajamas for three different outings. Reilly elevated each look with a mix of stylish sneakers , chic sunglasses and luxury handbags , inspiring everyone to look at their home clothes in a new light.

The Public Pajamas trend is still going strong, as demonstrated by Rihanna multiple times (with a wine glass in hand, no less), and most recently Angelina Jolie who was just seen wearing Valentino PJs at London’s Heathrow Airport. Whether you’re joining this trend, shopping for early holiday gifts or simply want to upgrade your bedroom attire, we’ve rounded up the best silk pajamas for women, including from brands worn by Shay Mitchell , Jodie Comer , Selena Gomez and more stars.

1. Lunya Washable Silk Set

There’s a reason why this set is Lunya’s bestseller with more than 2,000 glowing reviews. Made from 100% washable mulberry silk, this top-and-shorts combo also comes in a variety of colors and is also thermoregulating, which helps maintain a comfortable body temperature. Stars including Lupita Nyong’o and Whitney Port wear the brand well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49bf6U_0iMAFQIS00

Lunya Washable Silk Set $188 Buy now

2. Skims Silk Button-Up Shirt and Sleep Pant

Kim Kardashian has proven time and time again that her debut shapewear company is much more than a passion project — it’s a full-fledged, best-selling clothing brand beloved by her famous family, friends and fans alike. Skims’ silk button up shirt and sleep pants in this Oak print do all the styling work for you; just throw on a comfortable heel and head out for dinner, drinks or errands with ease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8Sso_0iMAFQIS00

Skims Silk Button Up Shirt $138 Buy now

Skims Silk Sleep Pants $138 Buy now

3. Birdy Grey Short Satin PJ Set

If you’re up for showing a little leg, Birdy Grey’s affordable satin shorts set is a great option, whether you’re staying in or venturing out. Available in a range of colors (we love this navy hue) and sizes (up to XXL), we recommend pairing this set with a timeless loafer .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mklB5_0iMAFQIS00

4. Nordstrom Washable Silk Pajamas

There’s nothing more elegant and effortless than a classic set of black silk pajamas . A truly versatile option, wear this at home while entertaining guests or pair with a statement heel and handbag for a sophisticated dinner look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTY2F_0iMAFQIS00

Nordstrom Washable Silk Pajamas $179 Buy now

5. L Space In Your Dreams PJ Set

Top to bottom, L Space’s In Your Dreams PJs are a whole vibe. We love the palm print in amber, and the styling is spot-on for stars like Jessica Alba and Shay Mitchell , who have both been spotted in the brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Derdy_0iMAFQIS00

L Space In Your Dreams PJ Set $198 Buy now

6. Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Pants

A little commotion for these Quince silk pajama pants , please. The side slit is made for hot sleepers who need the extra ventilation, however, we love that the minor detail adds unique interest to what would be a standard pair of pants. Made from 100 percent washable mulberry silk, the pants would pair perfectly with a white tank top and retro sneakers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J8X0W_0iMAFQIS00

Quince 100% Washable Silk Pajama Pants $80 Buy now

7. Lilysilk Jasmine Silk Pullover Pajama Set

Perfect for yourself or as a personalized gift, Lilysilk’s Jasmine silk pullover pajama set can be customized by size or monogrammed. Made of Oeko-Tex certified grade 6A mulberry silk, these stylish PJs include a ’90s-inspired top and loose, drawstring pants that look just as great running errands as they do lounging at home. Add some statement jewelry for a bold finishing touch to this minimalist look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGnVO_0iMAFQIS00

Lilysilk Jasmine Silk Pullover Pajama Set $199 Buy now

8. Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Long Pajamas

Cheers to machine wash-friendly fabric, making life that much easier. Eberjey takes its fabric one step further with a Bluesign certification, meaning its Inez washable silk pajamas are manufactured with the lowest possible impact on the environment and they’re biodegradable, hypoallergenic and thermoregulating. No wonder the label has been spotted on a slew of Hollywood It Girls including Kylie Jenner , Lili Reinhart and Addison Rae .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26k380_0iMAFQIS00

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Long Pajamas $298 Buy now

9. Olivia Von Halle Lila Silk-Satin Pajama Set

For an investment set, consider this statement pair by Olivia Von Halle, a designer worn by actress Jodie Comer in the season 3 of BBC’s Killing Eve . This luxury style is made from silk-satin and screen-printed with a bold leopard design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liQNu_0iMAFQIS00

Olivia Von Halle Lila Silk-Satin Pajama Set $660 Buy now

10. Lovers and Friends Madison PJ Set

On the less spendy side, this PJ set by Lovers and Friends — a Revolve-owned brand worn by Olivia Culpo and Miranda Kerr — is a relaxed loungewear option. We love the lilac hue and the attention to comfort-focused details, including adjustable shoulder straps and an elasticized drawstring waistband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248jjH_0iMAFQIS00

Lovers and Friends Madison PJ Set $80 Buy now

11. Morgan Lane Katelyn Fiona Set

Rounding out our silk pajamas options is a set by Morgan Lane, a brand seen on stars including Lupita Nyong’o , Selena Gomez and Kourtney Kardashian . The label’s effortless Katelyn Fiona satin pajama set is finished with an embroidered snake and heart design, and clever details include an elastic covered waistband with fabric adjustable button tabs. For a bolder option, you can go for this Sungreen striped option .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xL5TH_0iMAFQIS00

Morgan Lane Katelyn Fiona Set $358 Buy now

The Hollywood Reporter

