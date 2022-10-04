New Findings on Managed Care from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Summarized (Private Health Insurance, Healthcare Spending and Utilization Among Older Adults: Results From the Brazilian Longitudinal Study of Aging): Managed Care

Read full article on original website
Related
Valor Compounding Pharmacy Seeking to Partner With Additional Health Systems and Medical Provider Networks
BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Valor Compounding Pharmacy, having recently renovated and expanded its lab and office space to support growing customer demand, announces it is ready to take on additional health system and provider network customers throughout the United States. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005001/en/ Rick Niemi, Founder, and CEO of Valor says, “We’re a niche compounding pharmacy company, purposefully built for health systems and provider groups that prescribe compounded medications for their patients. At Valor, we focus on a level of consistent quality that raises the bar and makes us a compounding center of excellence in the United States for our customers.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Investigators at Duke-National University of Singapore Medical School Discuss Findings in Insurance (Demand for Weather Index Insurance Among Smallholder Farmers Under Prospect Theory): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Index insurance offers an innovative risk management solution for uninsured agricultural weather risk. We investigate the theoretical relationship between prospect theory risk preferences and characteristics of index insurance.”. Financial support...
Recent Studies from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Add New Data to Cancer (Retirement Behavior of Cancer Survivors: Role of Health Insurance): Cancer
-- Fresh data on Cancer are presented in a new report. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Workers who rely on employment for health insurance may be unable to reduce work during and following treatment for a serious health condition, potentially harming their health in retirement. In this study, we examine the influence of retiree and employment-contingent insurance on the retirement and health of workers diagnosed with cancer.”
University of Strathclyde Researchers Yield New Study Findings on Health Services (Implementation barriers and remedial strategies for community-based health insurance in Bangladesh: insights from national stakeholders): Health and Medicine – Health Services
-- New study results on health services have been published. According to news reporting from the. by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Community-based health insurance (CBHI) is a part of the health system in. Bangladesh. , and overcoming the obstacles of CBHI is a significant policy concern that has received...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Affordable Care Act Research from University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health Described (The US Medicaid Program): Affordable Care Act
-- New research on affordable care act is the subject of a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Importance: Medicaid is the largest health insurance program by enrollment in the US and has an important role in financing care for eligible low-income adults, children, pregnant persons, older adults, people with disabilities, and people from racial and ethnic minority groups.”
MedicalXpress
Artificial intelligence tools quickly detect signs of injection drug use in patients' health records
An automated process that combines natural language processing and machine learning identified people who inject drugs (PWID) in electronic health records more quickly and accurately than current methods that rely on manual record reviews. Currently, people who inject drugs are identified through International Classification of Diseases (ICD) codes that are...
MedicalXpress
Orthopedic surgery patients do fine without opioid painkillers, according to new study
Patients can recover from orthopedic surgery just as well without using opioid-based painkillers, says a McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Study results showed that by prescribing a combination of three non-opioid painkillers to patients, researchers successfully reduced...
MedicalXpress
Little has changed in four decades of dementia care, study finds
A new study has found ineffective co-ordination of services and fragmented care plans in England has resulted in very little improving for dementia caregivers in forty years. The review also shows the persistent emphasis on "cure over care" in dementia strategy has rendered policy recommendations limited when it comes to improvements at a local community level.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Findings in the Area of Flood Risk Management Reported from University of Tokyo (Modelling the Behaviour of Corporations During the Flood Damage Recovery Process Using Multi-agent Deep Reinforcement Learning): Risk Management – Flood Risk Management
-- Research findings on Risk Management - Flood Risk Management are discussed in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In the event of a flood, affected firms will experience production stoppages, resulting in supply chain (SC) disruptions and indirect economic damage to firms even outside the affected area. To mitigate the economic damage, it is essential for each firm in the entire SC to acquire a behavioural strategy in line with its recovery status.”
News-Medical.net
Physician bias, discriminatory attitudes may contribute to health disparities among people with disabilities
More than 30 years after the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), people with disabilities report having a difficult time accessing health care and often find that doctors' offices refuse to accommodate them. Now, a new Northwestern Medicine study of national practices reports that physicians may be choosing to deny care to people with disabilities, and some use discretionary excuses to strategically discharge them from their practice.
beckerspayer.com
Rates of Medicare Advantage turnover may be higher than previously thought: Study
Around 16 percent of Medicare Advantage enrollees switch insurance after one year of enrollment, a new study in the American Journal of Managed Care found. Using CMS data, researchers from Harvard University and the University of Michigan tracked new Medicare Advantage enrollees from 2012 to 2017. Nearly half of Medicare Advantage enrollees switched insurers by their fifth year of enrollment, the study, published Oct. 4, found.
Meridian and Papa Announce Companion Care Program Reduced Healthcare Costs by 33%
Participating Meridian Medicaid members experienced decreased emergency department visits, decreased hospital readmissions, and an increase in preventive care. -based provider of government-sponsored health plans, announced today the results of a six-month program that offered services from Papa, a curated platform of companionship and support, to Medicaid members age 45 and over with a high rate of emergency department (ED) utilization. Overall, the program showed a 33% reduction in healthcare costs for active participants, highlighting the impact of proactively addressing social determinants of health (SDoH) through a companion care model.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Well Do Hospitals Track Discrimination and Culturally Competent Care?
Each day, thousands of patients get a call or letter after being discharged from U.S. hospitals. How did their stay go? How clean and quiet was the room? How often did nurses and doctors treat them with courtesy and respect? The questions focus on what might be termed the standard customer satisfaction aspects of a medical stay, as hospitals increasingly view patients as consumers who can take their business elsewhere.
Study Findings on Insurance Are Outlined in Reports from University of Iowa (Effects of Repealing the Aca Individual Mandate Penalty On Insurance Coverage and Marketplace Enrollment Evidence From State Mandates In Massachusetts and New Jersey): Insurance
-- Investigators publish new report on Insurance. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Congress eliminated the individual mandate penalty of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) effective. January 1, 2019. . To examine the effects of repealing the ACA mandate penalty on private health insurance...
Data from China Europe International Business School Advance Knowledge in Crop Insurance (Does Finance Make Us Less Social?): Agriculture – Crop Insurance
-- Fresh data on Agriculture - Crop Insurance are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Informal risk sharing within social networks and formal financial contracts both enable households to manage risk. We find that financial contracting reduces participation in social networks.”
News-Medical.net
Medicare eligibility associated with improvements in healthcare access among low-income adults
Medicare eligibility and enrollment are associated with decreases in the percentage of low-income adults who delay or avoid medical care due to costs, as well as in the percentage who worry about or have problems paying medical bills, according to a new study publishing on October 4th in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Rishi Wadhera, of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School, USA, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress
Study finds clinical trial eligibility criteria commonly exclude people with disabilities
Despite constituting the largest minority group in the U.S. and expressing interest in participating in clinical trials, people with disabilities remain excluded. A new study led by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, has examined the relationship between study protocol eligibility criteria and the inappropriate exclusion of people with disabilities from clinical trials. Results are published in the October issue of Health Affairs.
News-Medical.net
New data validates the benefits of Daxor's BVA-100 blood test for heart failure patients
Daxor Corporation, the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company's BVA-100 blood test for heart failure patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2022 – which brought together the world's leading experts in heart failure from September 30th thru October 3rd, 2022, in Washington, DC.
Health-care costs a major burden, despite record low uninsured rates [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Oct. 6—Uninsured rates have sunk to historic lows, but health-care costs remain a major financial burden for many who can't afford to use the coverage they have, a nationwide health-care survey has found. About 43% of working-age adults were "inadequately insured" in 2022, meaning they were...
healthleadersmedia.com
Hospitals Still Expected to End 2022 in The Red—Can Rev Cycle Help?
The newest Kaufman Hall analysis finds hospital margins are still well below pre-pandemic levels but streamlining certain revenue cycle processes may help save. Hospitals are still battling fluctuating margins in 2022 due to high expenses and low volume compared to pre-pandemic levels, making it likely that they will end the year in the red, according to the latestNational Hospital Flash Report from Kaufman Hall.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
1K+
Followers
29K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0