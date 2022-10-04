Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Former Dallas Cowboys WR Cole Beasley retires after 11 NFL seasons
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley is hanging up his cleats for good after 11 NFL seasons. The wideout made the decision on Wednesday, his agent says.
Sunday's Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History
The NFL hasn't provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the pond in 2007. Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants marks the 32st London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first. As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the showdown of 3-1 teams...
Broncos LB Randy Gregory (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory will miss at least four weeks due to a knee injury. The club placed the pass rusher on injured reserve Tuesday, forcing him out for at least the next four games. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Gregory will undergo arthroscopic...
Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season. Wilson...
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Source: Texans signing Davion Davis to practice squad
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are signing wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad after cutting wide receiver Chris Conley from their practice squad, per a league source. Davis broke his ankle last season on his 17-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks. The former Sam Houston State player...
PFF 2023 Mock Draft Has Chicago Bears Select Alabama QB Bryce Young
PFF 2023 mock draft has Bears select QB Bryce Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select ... Bryce Young?. According to a 2023 NFL mock draft from PFF, the Bears are destined to take Alabama quarterback Bryce...
Veteran NFL Kicker Is Expected To Miss Sunday's Game
The Philadelphia Eagles may not have a longtime fixture available this weekend. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, kicker Jake Elliott will likely miss their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury. He's not expected to miss much time beyond Sunday. Cameron Dicker, whom the Eagles signed...
Bucs WR Cole Beasley hangs up his cleats after 11 NFL seasons
After recently signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL. As their wide receivers dealt with injuries (and one suspension), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, ahead of Week 3. After just two games, Beasley made an important announcement.
Bears Made The Right Decision Parting With Allen Robinson
When the Chicago Bears parted ways with wide receiver Allen Robinson, many fans thought it was a big problem. But as the 2022 NFL season continues, Robinson has been little more than another body on the field for the Los Angeles Rams. Allen Robinson With The Chicago Bears. Over four...
Jaguars WR Zay Jones still limited in Thursday practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars released a Thursday injury report that perfectly mirrored their Wednesday report. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi was out of action again, while receiver Zay Jones, outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, and lineman Cole Van Lanen were all limited. While Fatukasi was spotted on an exercise bike at practice,...
