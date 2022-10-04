ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
The Spun

Sunday's Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History

The NFL hasn't provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the pond in 2007. Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants marks the 32st London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first. As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the showdown of 3-1 teams...
Sports
The Spun

Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season. Wilson...
NBC Sports

Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans signing Davion Davis to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are signing wide receiver Davion Davis to their practice squad after cutting wide receiver Chris Conley from their practice squad, per a league source. Davis broke his ankle last season on his 17-yard catch against the Seattle Seahawks. The former Sam Houston State player...
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Is Expected To Miss Sunday's Game

The Philadelphia Eagles may not have a longtime fixture available this weekend. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, kicker Jake Elliott will likely miss their Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals with an ankle injury. He's not expected to miss much time beyond Sunday. Cameron Dicker, whom the Eagles signed...
FanSided

Bucs WR Cole Beasley hangs up his cleats after 11 NFL seasons

After recently signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL. As their wide receivers dealt with injuries (and one suspension), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed Cole Beasley, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, ahead of Week 3. After just two games, Beasley made an important announcement.
Yardbarker

Bears Made The Right Decision Parting With Allen Robinson

When the Chicago Bears parted ways with wide receiver Allen Robinson, many fans thought it was a big problem. But as the 2022 NFL season continues, Robinson has been little more than another body on the field for the Los Angeles Rams. Allen Robinson With The Chicago Bears. Over four...
CHICAGO, IL

