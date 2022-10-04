Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
The Salvation Army announces Angel Tree sign-ups
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army in Meridian has its Angel Tree preparations in full swing, offering people the chance to share with others less fortunate by providing presents, clothing and food to over 450 children and seniors in need for Christmas. Meridian’s Commanding Officer Lt. Roy Fisher said...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Blood Services’ bus makes stop in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A blood donation bus made a stop in Meridian Thursday evening. Mississippi Blood Services’ Mobile Unit was at the Walmart on Highway 19. Charlie Dillon, the Donor Tech Supervisor, and other staff gave out free Halloween t-shirts and gift cards to blood donors for lending a helping hand to others.
WTOK-TV
Clarkdale module classrooms arrive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale Attendance Center has not been back to normal operations ever since tornados tore through the Clarkdale community. The school building itself suffered some severe damage, and this week, some temporary replacement classrooms were brought in. There are going to be six full-size modules placed...
WTOK-TV
Marion Police Department promotes Ladarius Spivey to captain
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion celebrated a very important member of its police force on Friday. The Marion Police Department promoted Sgt. Ladarius Spivey to Captain and what made the day even sweeter was that it was all on his twelfth birthday. Chief Randall Davis and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Cyclists pedal 100 miles for fallen Meridian firefighter
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian firefighters gathered Tuesday to remember their fallen brother, Eric Gustafson, who died while responding to a fire call Sept. 9, 2016. A cycling team also honored Gustafson by pedaling 100 miles in his memory. The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride honors fallen first responders every year....
WTOK-TV
Kim Houston appointed to Meridian School Board
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A familiar face is stepping into a new role for the Meridian Public School District. Kim Houston received a unanimous vote to be a member of the Meridian School Board. Houston previously served as a city council person for Ward 4 and ran for mayor. She also owns her own insurance agency.
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
wtva.com
20 dogs removed from Tuscumbia property; owner connected to Lauderdale County dog removal
Tuscumbia Police are removing 20-plus dogs from a property on Decatur Street after reports of the owner violating city ordinance. That ordinance places a limit on the number of animals a resident can own in Tuscumbia, according to Police Chief Tony Logan, who said there were four to five times the limit found at the residence Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
MS Realtor Convention comes to the Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This was the first time the Mississippi Realtors Association hosted the convention in Meridian. These realtors were able to come together to learn, grow, and have a little fun while they were here. The President of the association didn’t really know what the city had to offer but was simply excited about what all it had to offer.
WTOK-TV
Progress continues at Lauderdale County Courthouse Complex
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many of you might’ve noticed the progress being made at the new Lauderdale County Courthouse complex just off 22nd Ave. over the last several weeks. “Once the building started going vertical, everybody going by started seeing what was happening,” Dist. 1 Supervisor Jonathan Wells said.
WDAM-TV
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
WTOK-TV
Can you ask for a better forecast?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday, as we like to call it here at WTOK it is Friday Eve!! The forecast just keeps getting better and better as we continue through this week. We can expect yet another great day of Fall weather. This season started with record challenging heat, but has turned over a new leaf and brings us near to below average high and low temperatures. Speaking of leaves, those fall colors are beginning to shine through more and more. Pretty soon we will see a lot of yellow, red, and brownish colored leaves. I hope you all plan some outdoor activities for today. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDAM-TV
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
WTOK-TV
Meridian High School honors Hispanic Heritage Month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High School Science Club decided to honor Hispanic Heritage Month by bringing some Hispanic flavors and sounds to the Meridian High School Campus. Students gathered around highlighting some of their favorite parts of the Hispanic culture. Enjoying some delicious drinks and food while also...
WTOK-TV
Cooler weekend ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fall is the season of layers as we have had cool mornings that heat up throughout the day and it’s safe to say that trend will continue. We do have a cold front pushing through tonight that will bring even more cool and dry air into our area. This weekend we will see our high temperatures sit in the upper 70s with lows dropping into the 40s. Temperatures will be cooler, but we will still be dry and don’t have any real chances of rain in our forecast for the weekend.
WTOK-TV
Gas prices are back on the rise
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Well, gas prices were beginning to come back down, but after a decision made by OPEC to cut over 2 million barrels of oil a day, the prices have begun to spike again. This decision has already made an impact here, locally, and across the nation. People...
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 5, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 5, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
New bridge on Lizelia Rd. to open, one on Murphy Rd. closes
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - After a year and a half of being closed, a portion of Lizelia Road will reopen next week. An entirely new bridge has been built and the road has been paved through this part of Marion. More than 3,000 people travel the area on a daily basis.
WTOK-TV
3-car crash leaves drivers with minor injuries
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A 3-car wreck left some drivers with minor injuries Wednesday in Meridian. SGT Jamika Moore with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Highway 19 near Dollar General. Two cars collided, sending one of the cars into a state trooper’s vehicle, which was...
Comments / 0