Researchers Submit Patent Application, “Total Loss Evaluation And Handling System And Method”, for Approval (USPTO 20220292602): Allstate Insurance Company

Patent Issued for Tailored artificial intelligence (USPTO 11449726): Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
-- Progressive Casualty Insurance Company ( Mayfield Village, Ohio , United States. ) has been issued patent number 11449726, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are McCormack, Geoffrey S. (. Shaker Heights, OH. , US), Panguluri, Rama Rao (. Aurora, OH. , US), Sesnowitz, Craig...
Patent Issued for Virtual carpooling (USPTO 11451595): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Kozlowski,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11451595 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A driver may experience long drives or long commutes from home to work and vice versa. For example, a driver may live in a suburb outside of a metropolitan area and may work in downtown or in the city. The driver may commute an hour and a half or longer to get to work every morning, as well as an hour and a half or longer to get back home every evening. A commute may also be exacerbated by varying road conditions, such as rush hour traffic or weather-related issues. For instance, a driver may have a longer commute if he or she leaves for work during rush hour when hundreds or thousands of other drivers are also leaving for work at the same time. With a large volume of drivers on the road, a driver’s commute may be even longer than a typical commute time due to greater chances of traffic, road blocks, or road closures due to potential car accidents.
Patent Issued for Item inventory and item replacement (USPTO 11449945): Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
-- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company ( Boston, Massachusetts , United States ) has been issued patent number 11449945, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Bernstein, Daniel C. (. Boston, MA. , US), Capone, Christopher A. (. Stoneham, MA. , US), George, Matthew (. Boston,...
“Three-Dimensional Risk Maps” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220299326): Allstate Insurance Company
-- A patent application by the inventor Slusar, Mark ( Chicago, IL , US), filed on. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Recently, many vehicles come equipped with global positioning system (GPS) devices that help drivers to navigate roads to various locations. Moreover, many drivers use other mobile devices (e.g., smart phones) that have GPS devices therein to help the drivers navigate roads. These GPS devices may provide location information and use maps for navigation purposes. As GPS devices have become more prevalent, the different uses for their location information have come to light. In some instances, the danger level of different routes is determined by combining location information and accident history information. Although some entities may find the danger level of certain routes useful and interesting, such information alone might not significantly reduce the likelihood of accidents occurring. Therefore, there remains a desire for methods and systems that may help drivers avoid accidents. Moreover, in the event of an accident, there is a desire for methods and systems that utilize information regarding the environment in which the accident occurred to help other drivers avoid a similar accident.
Aspida Chooses FireLight® to Help Power Annuity Sales
Aspida to use FireLight platform to help distribute suite of annuity products to broker-dealer channel. , a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, announced that. Aspida Life Insurance Company. (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, plans to use Insurance Technologies’ digital sales...
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022
Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. What is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?. Find:...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Exact dates for Americans to look for $1,657 payments to hit bank accounts
OCTOBER has arrived and that means new direct payments averaging $1,657 are expected to hit Social Security accounts. The Social Security Administration issues three payments on Wednesdays and when retirees collect depends on their birthdays. Below is the payment schedule for October:. Second Wednesday: October 12. Third Wednesday: October 19.
6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday
Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday. Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20. The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — New $841 direct payment dropping in weeks – see exact date
MILLIONS of Social Security beneficiaries can expect a direct payment worth $841 in weeks, after receiving a second check in September. SSI payments are scheduled for the first of every month unless impacted by a holiday or weekend. The exact remaining 2022 payments are for November 1, December 1, and...
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Capital One $190 Million Data Breach Settlement: Tomorrow Is the Last Day to Claim Money
Time is just about out for Capital One customers to claim part of a $190 million settlement stemming from a massive 2019 data breach. The financial institution agreed to the payout after more than 100 million customers had their information exposed in the attack. Plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit argued...
What is homeowners’ insurance and what does it cover?
This State Farm® Simple Insights® article about homeowners’ insurance is provided by. /EINPresswire.com/ -- After investing in your home it's important to have it insured properly. What are all the policy coverages, forms, and exclusions?. Why homeowners’ insurance?. A home is the single biggest investment most...
DOJ: Current, former IRS workers use COVID relief loans for cars, trips to Las Vegas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Five current or former IRS employees in the Mid-South are accused of defrauding federal COVID-19 relief programs, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. According to court documents, the employees allegedly obtained funds under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program by submitting false and fraudulent loan […]
HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE INSURANCE BROKERAGE AND INVESTMENT ADVISORY BUSINESSES OF QUINTES IN CALIFORNIA
(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage and investment advisory businesses of. Quintes Financial Services, LLC. and. Quintes Administrative and Insurance Services, Inc. (together, Quintes). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Northern California. ,...
Cerity Teams Up With Thimble to Bring a Full Suite of Insurance Products and Solutions to Small Business Owners
Two leading insurance companies partner to make it easier and faster to insure small businesses online. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cerity®, a digital provider of workers’ compensation insurance policies, has teamed up with Thimble® to provide small business owners with a full suite of easy-to-access insurance solutions to protect their employees and businesses. Cerity is part of.
NAIC panel inching forward on life insurance illustration reg revision
State insurance regulators inched closer to reopening the overall model regulation governing life insurance illustrations today. During a conference call, members of the Indexed Universal Life Illustration subgroup agreed to come up with some ideas for targeted revisions to the Life Insurance Illustrations Model Regulation (#582). Creating model regulation #582...
Investigators at Duke-National University of Singapore Medical School Discuss Findings in Insurance (Demand for Weather Index Insurance Among Smallholder Farmers Under Prospect Theory): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news reporting originating in. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Index insurance offers an innovative risk management solution for uninsured agricultural weather risk. We investigate the theoretical relationship between prospect theory risk preferences and characteristics of index insurance.”. Financial support...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent) of. ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Company. (ALPS) (. Missoula, MT. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Hiscox Ltd and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. Hiscox Insurance Company Inc. (HICI) (. Chicago, Illinois. , USA) and Lloyd’s Syndicate 33 (Syndicate 33) (. United Kingdom. ), which is...
