Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game
CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 13th inning.
Tampa Bay Times
Rays’ season ends with walkoff loss to Guardians in 15th inning
CLEVELAND — The Rays’ season ended Saturday afternoon in a frustrating and fitting fashion — with a strong pitching performance wasted and their offense coming up short in a thrilling, nearly five-hour game. With the 1-0, 15-inning walkoff loss, the Rays were swept out of the best-of-three...
Guardians Beat Rays In American League Wild Card Series, Headed To New York For ALDS
Cleveland is headed to the ALDS to take on the New York Yankees after beating the Rays in the American League Wild Card Series
