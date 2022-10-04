ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays, Guardians have longest scoreless postseason game

CLEVELAND — (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays set a record Saturday for the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history at 15 innings. The previous high was set two years ago, when Atlanta beat Cincinnati 1-0 in the NL Wild Card Series opener on Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 13th inning.
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ season ends with walkoff loss to Guardians in 15th inning

CLEVELAND — The Rays’ season ended Saturday afternoon in a frustrating and fitting fashion — with a strong pitching performance wasted and their offense coming up short in a thrilling, nearly five-hour game. With the 1-0, 15-inning walkoff loss, the Rays were swept out of the best-of-three...
