SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
Two new marijuana retail stores open in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — For those who choose to take advantage of the legalization of medical and recreational adult use marijuana products, your options have expanded once again with the opening of two more retail stores in Big Rapids. Fluresh, LLC., a premium vertically integrated cannabis company based in Grand...
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
Business Matters: You will fall for Kuehne's Apple Blossom Orchard
Apple Blossom Orchard is owned by Pat and Bill Kuehne. It is located on Wilder Road, just less than a mile east of Midland near where Ashman Street becomes Wilder. It’s open Thursdays-Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. through probably the second week in November. They don’t have any...
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer
Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
PHOTOS: An afternoon at Four Green Fields Farm
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BIG RAPIDS—It was a perfect day on Saturday at the Four Green Fields Farm as people, young and old, tried their hand at the corn maze, picking pumpkins, or riding on a horse drawn carriage across the property.
Schuette, Dawson battle for Michigan House seat in Nov. 8 general election
When State Rep. Annette Glenn announced her decision to run for State Senate it created a vacancy in Midland’s 95th District. Democrat Matt Dawson and Republican Bill G. Schuette are competing for her State House seat in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. Schuette is a former intelligence...
Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!
It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Mt. Pleasant Lottery Club Wins More Than $600,000 in Lucky 7’s Fast Cash Jackpot
A Mt. Pleasant lottery club recently won a $616,985 Lucky 7’s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The four-person Cabin Corner Crew lottery club bought the winning ticket at The Cabin in Mt. Pleasant. “Whenever we meet for dinner, we’ll play Club Keno or Fast Cash,” said the...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Mulligan’s signature sandwich and sizzler steak
BAY CITY, MI — The signature Mulligan’s sandwich and sizzler steak are two of the most popular dishes at Mulligan’s Pub in downtown Bay City. Restaurant owner Rick Revette said the sizzler steak is always a good choice, and customers love the Mulligan’s sandwich, too. “It’s...
State wins legal victory against owners of failed Edenville dam
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon. Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Peer 360 Recovery hosting Expungement Fair in Saginaw this weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Join Peer 360 Recovery Alliance and community partners as...
Suspects in Luther bank robbery arraigned
LAKE COUNTY — Two suspects in the robbery occuring at the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther on Sept. 22, were arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 4. James Paul Phipps, 54, of Frasier, and Timothy Shane Fullerton, 34, of Luther, were both charged on count 1 of bank robbery, and count 2 of false report or threat of bomb or terrorism. Both counts are felonies, according to Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper.
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
Michigan This Weekend: Pumpkins, Antiques, Grilled Cheese & More
It's gonna feel a lot like fall this weekend! Wanna get out and enjoy that crisp, cool air? Here are some things to do within a couple hours' drive of Lansing for the weekend of October 7-9, 2022. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed. Jack-o-Lanterns Unleashed is underway through October 30 at the Ingham...
Owosso’s Jill Davis Impresses with Frightful Baking Talents on Halloween Food Network Show
BAKER JILL DAVIS is shown with her baking partner for the week, Kristi Descher, during the Monday, Sept. 26 episode of Halloween Baking Championship on Food Network. The duo took top for their haunted maze cake design. (Courtesy Photo/Food Network) The Food Network’s “Halloween Baking Championship” aired its third, exciting...
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
