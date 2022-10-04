ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, MI

recordpatriot.com

SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Two new marijuana retail stores open in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS — For those who choose to take advantage of the legalization of medical and recreational adult use marijuana products, your options have expanded once again with the opening of two more retail stores in Big Rapids. Fluresh, LLC., a premium vertically integrated cannabis company based in Grand...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
beckerspayer.com

Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan

Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Business Matters: You will fall for Kuehne's Apple Blossom Orchard

Apple Blossom Orchard is owned by Pat and Bill Kuehne. It is located on Wilder Road, just less than a mile east of Midland near where Ashman Street becomes Wilder. It’s open Thursdays-Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. through probably the second week in November. They don’t have any...
MIDLAND, MI
100.7 WITL

Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building

What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer

Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
SEBEWAING, MI
recordpatriot.com

PHOTOS: An afternoon at Four Green Fields Farm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BIG RAPIDS—It was a perfect day on Saturday at the Four Green Fields Farm as people, young and old, tried their hand at the corn maze, picking pumpkins, or riding on a horse drawn carriage across the property.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!

It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

State wins legal victory against owners of failed Edenville dam

Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon. Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Peer 360 Recovery hosting Expungement Fair in Saginaw this weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Join Peer 360 Recovery Alliance and community partners as...
EDENVILLE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Suspects in Luther bank robbery arraigned

LAKE COUNTY — Two suspects in the robbery occuring at the Lake-Osceola State Bank in Luther on Sept. 22, were arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 4. James Paul Phipps, 54, of Frasier, and Timothy Shane Fullerton, 34, of Luther, were both charged on count 1 of bank robbery, and count 2 of false report or threat of bomb or terrorism. Both counts are felonies, according to Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper.
LUTHER, MI
MLive

Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
BAY CITY, MI

