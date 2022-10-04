Read full article on original website
WHSV
Hershey’s Plant launching new scholarship for 40th birthday
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The original home of Reese’s Pieces is preparing a scholarship fund for high school seniors to celebrate 40 years of business. Hershey’s Chocolate Tour turned a 1982 farm field into Hershey USA’s second-highest producing plant. Starting May 2023, they plan to help Augusta County high school seniors take the leap into their higher education.
WHSV
Sentara RMH holding drive-thru flu clinic Saturday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara locations across Virginia are making the flu shot more accessible this weekend. Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg will hold a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday. “The process is going to be entering into the orthopedic center, we will have cones and traffic controllers so you’ll be...
WHSV
VTC credits the Shenandoah Valley for tourism recovery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tourism Corporation released new state tourism data on Tuesday. VTC noted an 87% rate of tourism recovery since the pandemic. It said the Shenandoah Valley, Coastal Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Highlands were the three main contributors to recovery. In 2021, Harrisonburg alone saw a 52% increase in tourism spending.
WHSV
Court Stage Theater featuring 13 standup comics in Saturday’s comedy pageant
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -13 standup comics will be performing and competing for laughs at the Court Square Theater’s Comedy Pageant happening Oct. 8. The categories range from originality to most popular. From the cost of admission, to every one dollar vote, all proceeds from the pageant go toward the...
WHSV
42nd Annual Dayton Days to draw in crowds for fall fun
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After postponing due to heavy rain and strong wind stemming from Hurricane Ian, the 42nd Annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration will be filling the town’s streets this Saturday. Meggie Roche, the town’s Economic Development Coordinator, says there have been some changes in vendors as some...
WHSV
Legislators and County leaders react to Shentel ending internet service
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shentel has announced that its Beam internet service will end on November 30 and many in rural areas of Augusta and Rockingham Counties will be left with limited options for high-speed internet connection. More than 1,100 homes in Augusta, Rockingham, and Shenandoah Counties use Beam internet...
WHSV
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient housing that stays covered in mold, that chaos turns into danger. Alanna Shifflett is just one person in the Shenandoah Valley living in an unsafe rental property. When she and...
WHSV
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 7 of the 2022 season. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.
WHSV
Civil War re-enactor indicted for 2017 pipe bomb threat at re-enactment
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. Drake also claimed to be a member of Antifa, and referenced the ‘Unite the Right’ riots in Charlottesville, according to law enforcement.
WHSV
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
WHSV
CASPCA receives 45 animals rescued from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 130 cats and dogs impacted by September’s devastating hurricanes are now in Central Virginia. It’s part of a rescue effort that many different nonprofits have a hand in. When Hurricane Maria hit, many of the animals were housed in shelters in San Juan, Puerto...
WHSV
Stay alert and defensive while driving this deer season
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Deer mating season begins this month, so that means more deer will be out and on the roads. Traffic data shows, for the commonwealth, the majority of deer-related crashes occur in the last three months of the year. A spokesperson with the Staunton division of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Ken Slack, said you should always drive defensively, but pay close attention in the early morning and at night.
WHSV
Local pumpkin patch has near-perfect harvest season despite minor setback
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Myers Pumpkins in Rockingham County has had a near-perfect year for its pumpkin and corn harvest. The remnants of Ian did pose challenges as three days of rain last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday cut profits as there were few customers. Friday night, when the winds...
WHSV
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
WHSV
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
WHSV
Page County deputies honored for saving life
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Three Page County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored this week for their life-saving heroics when responding to a fatal crash. The five-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road on September 21 and left two people dead. A third person was...
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
WHSV
H.S. Volleyball Scoreboard: Thursday, October 6
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - High school volleyball scores and highlights from Thursday, October 6.
WHSV
Local housing market still growing despite interest rate hikes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year, most recently by three-quarters of a point in late September as it looks to reign in inflation. This has slowed down many housing markets but locally the housing market is still growing. Local realtors say...
