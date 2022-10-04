ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Hershey’s Plant launching new scholarship for 40th birthday

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The original home of Reese’s Pieces is preparing a scholarship fund for high school seniors to celebrate 40 years of business. Hershey’s Chocolate Tour turned a 1982 farm field into Hershey USA’s second-highest producing plant. Starting May 2023, they plan to help Augusta County high school seniors take the leap into their higher education.
Sentara RMH holding drive-thru flu clinic Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara locations across Virginia are making the flu shot more accessible this weekend. Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg will hold a drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday. “The process is going to be entering into the orthopedic center, we will have cones and traffic controllers so you’ll be...
VTC credits the Shenandoah Valley for tourism recovery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Tourism Corporation released new state tourism data on Tuesday. VTC noted an 87% rate of tourism recovery since the pandemic. It said the Shenandoah Valley, Coastal Virginia, and the Blue Ridge Highlands were the three main contributors to recovery. In 2021, Harrisonburg alone saw a 52% increase in tourism spending.
42nd Annual Dayton Days to draw in crowds for fall fun

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After postponing due to heavy rain and strong wind stemming from Hurricane Ian, the 42nd Annual Dayton Days Autumn Celebration will be filling the town’s streets this Saturday. Meggie Roche, the town’s Economic Development Coordinator, says there have been some changes in vendors as some...
Former Staunton Sheriff Edgar P. Smith dies

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton announced the passing of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected and served as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991, when he retired. Sheriff Smith is said to have maintained complete order in his courtrooms...
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 7

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 7 of the 2022 season. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on WHSV News at 6.
Civil War re-enactor indicted for 2017 pipe bomb threat at re-enactment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. Drake also claimed to be a member of Antifa, and referenced the ‘Unite the Right’ riots in Charlottesville, according to law enforcement.
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
Stay alert and defensive while driving this deer season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Deer mating season begins this month, so that means more deer will be out and on the roads. Traffic data shows, for the commonwealth, the majority of deer-related crashes occur in the last three months of the year. A spokesperson with the Staunton division of the Virginia Department of Transportation, Ken Slack, said you should always drive defensively, but pay close attention in the early morning and at night.
Search warrants into Nexus headquarters revealed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Local and state authorities executed search warrants on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Nexus Headquarters in Verona and at Nexus officials’ home in Fishersville. Those search warrants tie back to a man named Zachary Cruz and his inheritance and, separately, allegations of sexual assault. On Wednesday,...
2017 Edinburg stabbing case dismissed in court

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The man accused of a 2017 stabbing at the Edinburg Town Park had his court case officially dismissed on Wednesday in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. On May 18, 2017, then-18-year-old Samuel Jacob Homer was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and two of her young daughters at the park.
Page County deputies honored for saving life

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Three Page County Sheriff’s Deputies were honored this week for their life-saving heroics when responding to a fatal crash. The five-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Compton Hollow Road on September 21 and left two people dead. A third person was...
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
Local housing market still growing despite interest rate hikes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year, most recently by three-quarters of a point in late September as it looks to reign in inflation. This has slowed down many housing markets but locally the housing market is still growing. Local realtors say...
