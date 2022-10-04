ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Democrats highlight plan to support voting rights

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zxpth_0iMADWWO00

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Democrats joined the group Bridgeport Generation Now on Tuesday to discuss initiatives to support an upcoming ballot question that would allow early voting in Connecticut.

The groups want to draw a line between the Stephanie Thomas, who is running as a Democrat, and Republican Dominic Rapini.

“Connecticut is one of only four states who still don’t have this common-sense reform,” Thomas said. “We have a candidate who has spread misinformation here in Connecticut about our elections, and has accused our secretary of state of a mass coverup around our 2020 election, and who is a Trump enthusiast, even after everything we’ve learned about Jan. 6.”

Rapini told News 8 regarding Thomas that “Her eagerness to spread lies and misinformation about me is clearly a deflection tactic.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 23

Sherri Roberts
3d ago

Aren't here more important issues facing the black community besides" voting rights"? What rights are blacks being deprived of?

Reply
7
Kempka
3d ago

Connecticut Democrats (Marxists) highlight scheme to support one party rule in perpetuity. Fixed it!

Reply(13)
6
Related
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Ahead of the Curve on Marijuana Possession Pardons

President Biden announced he's taking executive action to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, and it's something Connecticut has had in the works for about a year now. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Too many lives have been upended because...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Bridgeport, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
WTNH

UConn Health, NAACP partner to help former inmates get a second chance

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – UConn Health and the NAACP have announced a new strategic partnership to help formerly incarcerated people who want a second chance. Corrie Betts spent three years in prison, and now he runs a substance abuse program in Hartford and spearheads the NAACP’s Million Jobs Campaign. “You have to put in the […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Is Connecticut in a recession? Gubernatorial candidates weigh in

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Is Connecticut’s economy in a recession? The debate rages on among candidates running for governor. A News 8/The Hill/ Emerson College poll found that the economy was voters’ top issue for the upcoming election. And when it comes to candidates, it’s on their minds, as well. The Republican ticket for governor […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Voting Rights#Early Voting#Election State#Republican#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
NHPR

Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut

Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance. The topic of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Governor Announces Bonus Up to $1,000 for Childcare Workers in CT

The state has announced one-time bonuses for eligible staff of childcare providers in Connecticut who care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to the governor’s office, and the state is reaching out to eligible program operators about how to apply. Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Governor Lamont Appoints Leander Dolphin to Judicial Selection Commission; Selected As Chairperson

HARTFORD, CT—Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has appointed Leander A. Dolphin of Hartford to serve as a member of the Connecticut Judicial Selection Commission. The commission is the state body responsible for seeking and recommending to the governor qualified candidates for nomination as judges for the Superior Court, Appellate Court, and Supreme Court. It also evaluates incumbent judges who seek reappointment and forwards to the governor the names of those judges recommended for reappointment. When selecting nominees to serve as judges, state laws require the governor to select only those individuals whose names are on the list of qualified candidates approved by the Judicial Selection Commission.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WTNH

Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
CROMWELL, CT
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
hwy.co

10 Famous People From Connecticut

You might know Connecticut as one of the country’s first states, home to a rich section of early American history. However, you may not know how many famous people are from Connecticut. In this article, we dig a little deeper into what the state is known for and see which famous people call it home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Jury resumes deliberations in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Jurors resumed deliberating Friday on how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for spreading the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting was a hoax. Deliberations in the civil trial began late Thursday afternoon but soon broke up for the day. The panel began its work Friday with a […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

WTNH

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy