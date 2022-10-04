MIDWEST HOLDING INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Read full article on original website
Intact Insurance Group USA LLC and RSA Luxembourg S.A. appoint new CEO for RSA Luxembourg
PLYMOUTH, Minn. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Group USA LLC. (Intact), doing business under the brand name Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, and. (RSAL) announced today that Lynn O'Leary has been appointed to the role of CEO, RSA Luxembourg which comes into effect later this fall, following a transition period and receipt of regulatory approvals. Lynn succeeds.
Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Announces Intent to Acquire Northeast Metrowest Insurance Agency
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) (“Safety” or “the Company”) today announced the execution of a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, the assets and operations of. Northeast Insurance Agency, Inc. (“Northeast / Metrowest”). The transaction will be subject to customary...
BRP Group, Inc. to Host Investor Day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on. Tuesday, November 15, 2022. at. 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. in. New York City. . Trevor...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Great Lakes Services UK Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aa” (Superior) to. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GLSL’s inclusion as a member of the lead rating unit of.
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Talcott Resolution Life, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries Following Reinsurance Announcement
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of Talcott Resolution Life, Inc. ) (collectively known as TRG), remain unchanged following the. , announcement of a reinsurance transaction between. TRL. and. Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (GIAC), a wholly owned subsidiary of. Guardian Life Insurance Company of...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Gulf Insurance Group K.S.C.P. and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company K.S.C. (Closed)
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of. . (GIG) and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company K.S.C. (Closed) (GIG-Kuwait) (both domiciled in. Kuwait. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Ohio National Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. The Ohio National Life Insurance Company. (ONLIC) and its wholly owned subsidiary,. Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. (together referred to as. Ohio...
Patent Issued for Item inventory and item replacement (USPTO 11449945): Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
-- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company ( Boston, Massachusetts , United States ) has been issued patent number 11449945, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are Bernstein, Daniel C. (. Boston, MA. , US), Capone, Christopher A. (. Stoneham, MA. , US), George, Matthew (. Boston,...
Flow Insurance Launches Digital Flood Marketplace with INSTANDA
San Francisco, CA , Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN FRANCISCO, CA ,. announced the launch of their Flood insurance marketplace with the help of INSTANDA’s complete digital platform. In just five months, Flow and INSTANDA built a flood marketplace where agents can compare quotes from up to six insurers side-by-side, along with the NFIP rates. Agents can not only quote coverage, but also bind applications and service policies. Six months after initial launch, Flow already supports business across 28 states, and counting.
HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE INSURANCE BROKERAGE AND INVESTMENT ADVISORY BUSINESSES OF QUINTES IN CALIFORNIA
(Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage and investment advisory businesses of. Quintes Financial Services, LLC. and. Quintes Administrative and Insurance Services, Inc. (together, Quintes). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Located in. Northern California. ,...
Aspida Chooses FireLight® to Help Power Annuity Sales
Aspida to use FireLight platform to help distribute suite of annuity products to broker-dealer channel. , a provider of sales and regulatory automation solutions for the life and annuity industry, announced that. Aspida Life Insurance Company. (“Aspida”), a life insurance and annuity company, plans to use Insurance Technologies’ digital sales...
Patent Issued for Tailored artificial intelligence (USPTO 11449726): Progressive Casualty Insurance Company
-- Progressive Casualty Insurance Company ( Mayfield Village, Ohio , United States. ) has been issued patent number 11449726, according to news reporting originating out of. The patent’s inventors are McCormack, Geoffrey S. (. Shaker Heights, OH. , US), Panguluri, Rama Rao (. Aurora, OH. , US), Sesnowitz, Craig...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Negative for General Insurance Corporation of India
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) outlook to negative from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) (. India. ). The outlook of...
Fortitude Re Continues to Build Japan Franchise Through Flow Reinsurance Transaction
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FGH Parent, L.P (“Fortitude Re”), parent company of Bermuda’s largest multi-line reinsurer, today announced the signing of a flow reinsurance transaction with a leading Japanese life insurance company. Fortitude Re executed this transaction through its. Bermuda. -based subsidiary,. Fortitude International Reinsurance Limited. . “We are...
NAIC panel inching forward on life insurance illustration reg revision
State insurance regulators inched closer to reopening the overall model regulation governing life insurance illustrations today. During a conference call, members of the Indexed Universal Life Illustration subgroup agreed to come up with some ideas for targeted revisions to the Life Insurance Illustrations Model Regulation (#582). Creating model regulation #582...
Ohio National ratings and outlook affirmed by AM Best
CINCINNATI , Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services. announced today that AM Best has affirmed its ratings for the financial strength of. at ‘A‘ (Excellent) with stable outlook. The ‘A’ rating is AM Best’s third-highest ranking out of 16 categories. According to AM Best,...
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
BRANCHVILLE, N.J. , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) announced its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on. Wednesday, November 2, 2022. . A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website...
Lexington National Promotes Mark Holtschneider to President
October 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lexington National Insurance Corporation today announced that Mark. has been promoted to President. will remain as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. Holtschneider is a CPA and an attorney. Prior to joining Lexington National in 2004, he worked at USF&. G Insurance. and. St....
