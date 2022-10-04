Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Details of 'monumental' lawsuit settlement for Gadsden Water kept secret
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — Gadsden Water customers will not be given details of a lawsuit settlement over contaminated drinking water. Tuesday, our I-Team learned of the settlement in Etowah County Court but all information surrounding the the agreement will be kept confidential. Other communities around the country have settled...
gadsdenmessenger.com
Gadsden Water Board ends litigation, begins water purification process
The City of Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board announced earlier this week that litigation against the manufacturer and other users of PFAS has been resolved. This is welcome news for customers of Gadsden Water and all of Etowah County as the mutually agreed upon settlement will result in the construction of what will be the State of Alabama’s largest reverse osmosis (RO) treatment facility to provide our customers with PFAS-free drinking water.
wbrc.com
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC broke the story last week that the Birmingham Water Works Board staff is recommending the utility raise your rates an average of more than 8% next year. Now, we’re hearing new concerns from a former water works engineer about how the utility may spend your money.
Fruithurst community receives answers in search for cause of cancer cluster
FRUITHURST, Ala. (WIAT) — A small town in Cleburne County finally receives answers after years of investigation, which explains the possible cause of their unusual spike in cancer cases a few years back. Initial concern began back in 2017 when the tight-knit community of Fruithurst experienced a growing number of cancer patients, several being children. […]
Alabama Ethics Commission fines former legislative candidate $705
Former state House District 40 candidate Julie Borrelli will pay a $705.20 fine “out of my own pocket” after a decision made Tuesday by the Alabama Ethics Commission denying her appeal on two violations but reducing her fine for a third, on which she had already made a payment.
Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack
An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire
Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
Jackson County electric co-op GM agrees to guilty plea in alleged bribery scheme
The General Manager of North Alabama Electric Cooperative in Stevenson is expected to plead guilty to a bribery charge, according to federal court documents.
IFLScience
Boom In Mysterious Cancer Cases Sparks Investigation In Small Alabama Town
An unusual spate of cancer cases around a small town in Alabama has sparked an investigation by a team of geologists, medical experts, and sociologists. Through their dogged work with the local community, the researchers believe they may have found a culprit: environmental contamination of the water and soil. The...
wvtm13.com
Investigation into Brookside Police department reveals officers gave special treatment to white drivers
BROOKSIDE, Ala. — After seven months, the independent investigation into Brookside Police Department's racially profiled drivers is complete. A former Jefferson County judge looked into the department's practices. You can read the report here. Learn more in the video above.
MedicalXpress
Researchers investigate cancer cluster in Alabama town
Fruithurst is your quintessential small town. Located in Cleburne County, Alabama—just five miles on the other side of the Georgia state line—only a few hundred people call it home. Christy Hiett is one of those people. Born and raised in the tight-knit community, she now serves as principal...
ABC 33/40 News
Jimmie Hale Mission holds Rescue Race fundraiser
Jimmie Hale Mission held their 3rd annual Rescue Run in Homewood. The organization had over 100 participants running for to build awareness to homelessness in the area. Facility Director, James Poe, says with the cold months approaching this is the most critical time for the organization to fundraise. “When the...
WAFF
One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning. According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. Jimbo Hulgan was under a van fixing a gas leak when the...
3 New Yorkers charged in Alabama home burglary
Three suspects from New York were arrested after authorities say a homeowner confronted them as they were trying to rob his house.
wbhm.org
Despite pushback, the organizers of Cullman’s first PRIDE event are pushing forward
Gilly Sunshine is no stranger to receiving online hate. With 400,000 followers on TikTok, he said hate comes with the territory. “Because if you’ve been gay and weird on the Internet long enough, you’ve heard everything. It’s nothing new to me,” said Shine, whose real name is Rickey H. Foster Jr.
Investigation underway after gun rounds found in bathroom of Talladega elementary school
According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to Houston Elementary School after two live handgun rounds were found in one of the bathrooms.
WAAY-TV
Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company
A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
Birmingham City Council approves ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham has become the latest city in Alabama to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be open for business. However, it will be a while before any pop up in town. During its meeting Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the […]
athleticbusiness.com
Baseball Coach Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Facebook Exchange
A former head baseball coach and teacher in Birmingham, Ala., has been sentenced to prison for a sex-related crime against a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern District of Alabama. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 57-year-old Richard Pope to 4.5 years in prison...
