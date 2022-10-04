ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Details of 'monumental' lawsuit settlement for Gadsden Water kept secret

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — Gadsden Water customers will not be given details of a lawsuit settlement over contaminated drinking water. Tuesday, our I-Team learned of the settlement in Etowah County Court but all information surrounding the the agreement will be kept confidential. Other communities around the country have settled...
GADSDEN, AL
gadsdenmessenger.com

Gadsden Water Board ends litigation, begins water purification process

The City of Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board announced earlier this week that litigation against the manufacturer and other users of PFAS has been resolved. This is welcome news for customers of Gadsden Water and all of Etowah County as the mutually agreed upon settlement will result in the construction of what will be the State of Alabama’s largest reverse osmosis (RO) treatment facility to provide our customers with PFAS-free drinking water.
GADSDEN, AL
CBS 42

Fruithurst community receives answers in search for cause of cancer cluster

FRUITHURST, Ala. (WIAT) — A small town in Cleburne County finally receives answers after years of investigation, which explains the possible cause of their unusual spike in cancer cases a few years back. Initial concern began back in 2017 when the tight-knit community of Fruithurst experienced a growing number of cancer patients, several being children. […]
FRUITHURST, AL
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
WAAY-TV

North Alabama drought fuels 60-acre fire

Parts of North Alabama are officially in a moderate drought, according to data released Thursday from the National Drought Mitigation Center. The same day the data was released, a 60-acre fire broke out in north Madison County. "This is probably the largest scale event of this type that we've had...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
MedicalXpress

Researchers investigate cancer cluster in Alabama town

Fruithurst is your quintessential small town. Located in Cleburne County, Alabama—just five miles on the other side of the Georgia state line—only a few hundred people call it home. Christy Hiett is one of those people. Born and raised in the tight-knit community, she now serves as principal...
FRUITHURST, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jimmie Hale Mission holds Rescue Race fundraiser

Jimmie Hale Mission held their 3rd annual Rescue Run in Homewood. The organization had over 100 participants running for to build awareness to homelessness in the area. Facility Director, James Poe, says with the cold months approaching this is the most critical time for the organization to fundraise. “When the...
HOMEWOOD, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Cullman auto garage fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was injured in a Cullman business fire on Friday morning. According to Cullman Police Sgt. Adam Clark, the fire started shortly after 10 a.m. at Just GM Auto and Truck Repair Plus. Jimbo Hulgan was under a van fixing a gas leak when the...
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company

A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
GADSDEN, AL
athleticbusiness.com

Baseball Coach Sentenced to 4.5 Years in Prison for Facebook Exchange

A former head baseball coach and teacher in Birmingham, Ala., has been sentenced to prison for a sex-related crime against a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern District of Alabama. U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced 57-year-old Richard Pope to 4.5 years in prison...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

