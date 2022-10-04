The City of Gadsden Water Works and Sewer Board announced earlier this week that litigation against the manufacturer and other users of PFAS has been resolved. This is welcome news for customers of Gadsden Water and all of Etowah County as the mutually agreed upon settlement will result in the construction of what will be the State of Alabama’s largest reverse osmosis (RO) treatment facility to provide our customers with PFAS-free drinking water.

GADSDEN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO