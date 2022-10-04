Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Cramer's Week Ahead: ‘I Am Urging You Not to Be a Hero' While the Fed Battles Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing," he said.
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. After a gangbusters two days to start the week, stocks have declined two days. Despite the 2-2 record, however, equities are on pace to finish their best week since late June. A lot of that will have to do with how investors interpret September's jobs numbers, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday morning. The economy added 263,000 jobs last month, below the 275,000 economists had projected. The unemployment rate came in at 3.5%, under the estimated 3.7%. Market watchers were concerned a hot jobs report would strengthen the Federal Reserve's resolve to raise rates in its battle against inflation. Read live market updates here.
NBC New York
AMD Shares Fall More Than 13% on Weak Outlook, Dragging Other Chipmakers Down
Investors continued to sell shares of AMD on Friday after the chipmaker issued weak preliminary third-quarter results. AMD pointed to slumping PC demand and overall supply chain issues. Shares of other chipmakers, including Intel and Nvidia, were also down. AMD shares were down 13.9% on Friday as investors digest the...
NBC New York
Why Silicon Valley Is So Excited About Awkward Drawings Done by Artificial Intelligence
Several new programs, commonly called generative AI, released in the past few years can take a single phrase and generate never-before-seen images that match the prompt. The pictures are anything but perfect. Most programs give you infinite images to choose from, and there's nothing stopping a human from using a...
Comments / 0