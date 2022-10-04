Read full article on original website
Topeka celebrates success of first year of “Changing Our Culture” program
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The change in temperatures means summer is winding down, and we can put the mowers away for the season. That’s also cause for the city of Topeka to celebrate the success of a new program helping people with that summer task. Councilwomen Christina Valdivia-Alcala and...
Scott Magnet Elementary School celebrates diversity and culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with the help of some special guests. The Scott Dual Language Magnet Elementary School held its first ever Hispanic Heritage Cultural Tour. The event highlighted the diverse culture present at Scott Magnet, with the help of some community members.
Topeka middle schoolers showcase science skills in egg drop competition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area sixth graders had an ‘eggcellent’ time showing off their science skills while at school on Thursday. Landon Middle Schoolers participated in an egg drop competition on Thursday. The students used their engineering skills to craft a device designed to keep an egg from...
Students at Topeka Collegiate launch handmade rockets into the sky
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Not to be outdone by SpaceX’s launch at the Kennedy Space Center earlier this week, students in Topeka sent their own rockets into the sky on Friday. The second graders at Topeka Collegiate sent their handmade rockets into sub-orbit. “They are fabricating them at home,...
Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas holds its Designer Showhouse
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Childcare Aware of Eastern Kansas kicked off its Designer Showhouse event in style on Thursday night. Childcare Aware has four southwest Topeka homes decorated and ready for the public. The organization held a VIP party and house tour before its public tour Friday and Saturday. All...
Topeka students shop for free winter apparel
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Students at Sheldon Head Start School received free winter outerwear on Tuesday. Every student at Sheldon Head Start School went home today with a new winter coat, hat, pair of shoes and gloves. For the seventh year, Advisors Excel provided a shopping experience for Sheldon Head’s students, free of charge. “We hope that […]
Topeka Festival Singers aim to inspire with “Season of Hope”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Festival Singers hope to lift your spirits with their season of music. The next performance continues the theme of a “Season of Hope” through the theme Hope beyond Fear.” Singers member Grace Morrison and artistic director Brett Robison shared details on Eye on NE Kansas.
Officials provide updates on Topeka Zoo’s newest exhibit
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo officials provided an update on one of its biggest exhibits during a press conference on Friday. Brendan Wiley, Director of the Topeka Zoo provided the community with an update on the new Giraffe exhibit. He said the zoo decided to go a different route on the transfer process.
Harvesters annual fundraiser set to return to Topeka after rebranding
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters Food Network Four Good event is returning with a new name, format, and location. ‘Feastival’ is a two-day food and drink pop-up event that will be coming to Townsite Tower on October 21-22. The pop-up event will include a chef’s dinner, a family brunch...
You’ll fall in love with Lucy when you visit Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lucy the dog was the special guest when Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society made her weekly visit to Eye on NE Kansas. Lucy is seven years old, and came to the shelter when her owner had to go into hospice care, and no family could take her in. Lucy is now available for adoption.
TPS celebrate life-saving actions of two Stormont Vail officials
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools celebrated the life-saving actions of a couple of Stormont Vail officials at Thursday night’s district board meeting. The district said Carol Perry and Amy Kincade were on a career readiness panel at the Topeka Center for Advanced Learning and Careers (TCALC) when a student suffered a medical emergency.
Surprise grants of more than $60K awarded to Auburn-Washburn district teachers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $60,000 in surprise grants were handed out to several Auburn-Washburn teachers on Wednesday from Auburn-Washburn Public School Foundation’s “Prize Patrol.”. The Foundation visited a total of nine schools on Wednesday, October 5, to award 68 grants to the teachers, which equaled over...
Topeka Gem & Mineral Society plans 65th anniversary show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An annual event is back for another run. The Topeka Gem and Mineral Society is holding its 65th anniversary show this weekend. The theme is Oceans of Kansas, a nod to the times when Kansas used to be covered by water. Society president Brad Davenport and show director Dave Dillon visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what to expect from the show, and how people can get involved in the group.
Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging focus of KS Board of Regents area conference
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The landmark legal decision, Brown vs. Board of Education, helped inspire a conference Friday on Washburn University’s campus. Dr. Royel Johnson is a professor at the University of Southern California and the keynote speaker of the Kansas Board of Regents conference on diversity and multiculturalism.
Stormont, Topeka Public Schools team up to give students head start on health care careers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -A partnership between Stormont Vail and Topeka Public Schools is preparing high school seniors for a career after graduation, while also addressing the need for health care workers. Topeka West High School seniors Jason Fisher and Kayleigh Humphrey are part of the class. Both already had an...
Kansas Tourism offers $10K marketing grant towards Kansas brewery, winery tour
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area wineries and breweries are getting a boost to their marketing budget thanks to a special grant from Kansas Tourism. The Kansas Tourism Division has given Visit Topeka, Explore Lawrence, Visit Emporia, and Visit Manhattan a $10,000 marketing grant that will be used to help promote what is being called the ‘Ale Trail.’ According to Bridgette Jobe, the Kansas Tourism director, this project collaboration among the four communities is a terrific way to encourage tourists in Kansas to visit other communities.
Blind Tiger Brewery takes home multiple awards for its beer
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant took home two gold medals for its beer during The Great American Beer Festival on Saturday. John Dean, brewmaster, and Al Canizales, head brewer, attended the ceremony put on by the Brewers Association in Denver, Colorado. They received multiple awards, including 2022 Brewery of the Year in the large Brewpub Division.
City of Topeka to pass out 200 free home winterization kits
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka will pass out 200 free home winterization kits by appointment only. The City of Topeka says it has partnered with Kansas Gas Service to distribute 200 free weatherization kits to help residents of the Capital City prepare for winter. The City indicated...
Stormont Vail duo to be honored by TPS after saving student’s life
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A quick-thinking duo will be honored by USD 501 for saving the life of a student at a career event for high schoolers. Stormont Vail Health says the quick actions of two leaders in the health system recently saved a student’s life during a medical emergency.
Classic car up for auction at Arab Shrine Car Show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Classic car buffs have a chance to win a sweet ride in a raffle taking place Saturday, October 8, at the Topeka Arab Shrine. One of the big raffle prizes in this year’s Arab Shrine Antiques Car show is a restored 1955 Chevy convertible, which has been donated by the Kansas Masonic Foundation. Raffle tickets for a chance to win the convertible are $20 a-piece and $15 of that will go back to the local Arab Shriners.
