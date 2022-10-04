ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comet-like debris trail stretches 6,000 miles after NASA asteroid crash test

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ko8uF_0iMACx3G00

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The asteroid that got smacked by a NASA spacecraft is now being trailed by thousands of miles of debris from the impact.

Astronomers captured the scene millions of miles away with a telescope in Chile. Their remarkable observation two days after last month’s planetary defense test was recently released a National Science Foundation lab in Arizona.

The image shows an expanding, comet-like tail more than 6,000 miles (10,000 kilometers) long, consisting of dust and other material spewed from the impact crater.

NASA hit an asteroid with a spacecraft: Now what?

This plume is accelerating away from the harmless asteroid, in large part, because of pressure on it from solar radiation, said Matthew Knight of the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, who made the observation along with Lowell Observatory’s Teddy Kareta using the Southern Astrophysical Research Telescope.

Scientists expect the tail to get even longer and disperse, even more, becoming so tenuous at one point that it’s undetectable.

“At that point, the material will be like any other dust floating around the solar system,” Knight said in an email Tuesday.

More observations are planned to determine how much and what kind of material was hurled from the 525-foot (160-meter) Dimorphos, a moonlet of a larger asteroid.

Launched nearly a year ago, NASA’s Dart spacecraft was destroyed in the head-on collision. The $325 million mission to deflect an asteroid’s orbit was intended as a dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock heads our way. Dimorphos and its companion rock never posed a threat to Earth and still do not, according to NASA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
KSN News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asteroid#Comet#Crash Test#Cape Canaveral#Lowell Observatory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
KSN News

2 dozen counties added to drought emergency list

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than two dozen counties have been added to the Kansas drought emergency list. And other counties that were just in a drought watch have been added to the drought warning list. The first map shows the emergency, warnings and watches from June. The second map is updated with the changes. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy