Variety The Children’s Charity Of Southern California Ups Britni Smith To Executive Director; Elizabeth O’Neil To Retire

Britni Smith has been promoted to Executive Director of Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California, from her current role as Director of Fundraising and Special Programs. She will take over for Elizabeth O’Neil who is stepping down after 14 years at the helm of the organization. O’Neil’s retirement is effective December 31, 2022.

“Variety of Southern California will continue to flourish under the leadership of our new Executive Director Britni Smith” said Steve Bunnell, the incoming Board President. “Britni has been a key driver helping Variety through these recent difficult times and is poised to take us to new heights.”

O’Neil has served as Executive Director since April 2008 and has played a critical role in helping the Charity expand its fundraising, programming and grant giving. During her tenure, Variety of Southern California has raised and awarded almost $20 million to assist those in need.

Smith served for three years as Director of Fundraising and Special Programs, managing the Charity’s major fundraising events and expanding the organizations digital marketing initiatives. Some of Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California marquee fundraising events include the annual Poker Night, the recent 50 th Anniversary Golf Tournament Honoring Eric Tabak and the annual Heart of Show business luncheon coming up on December 15, which will honor O’Neil.

“We are so lucky that we had Elizabeth at the helm of our charity for the last 14 years. And we are very fortunate to have had Britni working with her over the last 3 years and we know that we are in good hands and will not miss a beat going forward,” said Mike Polydoros the current and outgoing President of the charity.

Founded in 1941, Variety the Children’s Charity of Southern California is dedicated to inspiring hope, enriching lives and building a better future for the children of Southern California. Variety supports children in the areas of Health Care, Education and Mobility, and is also a major supporter of the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Boyle Heights.