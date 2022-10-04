Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Illinois Welcomes 80 More Migrants to its State With Open ArmsTom HandyChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Recently cut Lions offensive lineman awarded to Cleveland Browns via waivers
ALLEN PARK -- Drew Forbes, an offensive guard the Detroit Lions claimed after losing starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai, is heading back to the Cleveland Browns via waivers. Forbes was claimed from the Browns after Vaitai landed on injured reserve with his back injury. He appeared in one game for the Lions, logging five snaps on special teams in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Detroit released Forbes and tight end Shane Zylstra ahead of last week’s game to make room for offensive tackle Dan Skipper and kicker Dominik Eberle.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers sign LB Eric Wilson off Saints practice squad
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers make an addition this week before heading off to London signing LB Eric Wilson off the Saints practice squad. He takes the roster spot left open when the team placed OL Caleb Jones on the NFI list last week. Wilson will help fill...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
PFF 2023 Mock Draft Has Chicago Bears Select Alabama QB Bryce Young
PFF 2023 mock draft has Bears select QB Bryce Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears select ... Bryce Young?. According to a 2023 NFL mock draft from PFF, the Bears are destined to take Alabama quarterback Bryce...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Duane Brown, Vinny Curry return to Jets practice
Veteran tackle Duane Brown went on injured reserve before playing a game for the Jets, but he’s on the road back to active duty. Brown was designated for return on Wednesday and is practicing with the team. Brown injured his shoulder in practice after signing with the team to help make up for the loss of Mekhi Becton to a knee injury.
NFL・
Bears place LG Cody Whitehair on IR, WR N'Keal Harry designated to return from IR
The Chicago Bears announced a couple of roster moves ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Matt Eberflus announced that left guard Cody Whitehair has been placed on short-term injured reserve with a right knee injury. Whitehair is required to miss at least the next four games before a potential return. Eberflus reiterated he doesn’t believe Whitehair’s injury is season-ending.
Ravens sign linebacker off Giants’ practice squad, report says
You say goodbye. I say hello. On the same day the Giants reportedly reunite with former All-Pro safety Landon Collins, New York loses a player to the Baltimore Ravens. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports linebacker A.J. Klein “signed to the Giants practice squad...
Bears Week 5 injury report: Jaylon Johnson DNP, David Montgomery limited Thursday
The Chicago Bears (2-2) released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings (3-1), where it’s not looking good for one key defensive starter. Heading into this Week 5 matchup against the Vikings, the Bears could really use cornerback Jaylon Johnson back....
Comments / 0