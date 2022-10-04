ALLEN PARK -- Drew Forbes, an offensive guard the Detroit Lions claimed after losing starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai, is heading back to the Cleveland Browns via waivers. Forbes was claimed from the Browns after Vaitai landed on injured reserve with his back injury. He appeared in one game for the Lions, logging five snaps on special teams in the season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Detroit released Forbes and tight end Shane Zylstra ahead of last week’s game to make room for offensive tackle Dan Skipper and kicker Dominik Eberle.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO