ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Quarterback Works out with Giants

Three-time national championship winning quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide AJ McCarron worked out with the New York Giants on Tuesday. The Giants find themselves in need at the position after starter Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury, only to have to return when veteran backup Tyrod Taylor entered concussion protocol.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
FOX Sports

Inside Texas' Steve Sarkisian magic touch developing QBs

When I sat down with Steve Sarkisian at Big 12 Media Days in July, I asked him what most wanted to know at the time: Who would be his starting quarterback in Week 1? Would it be Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card?. "We got two good players," the Texas Longhorns...
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2025 tight end from Georgia

LSU recently offered 2025 tight end, London Merritt, from Atlanta, Georgia. Merritt plays for the Woodward Academy War Eagles, who are off to a 5-1 start to the 2022 season. Last season, Woodward Academy finished 12-1 with a loss to Blessed Trinity in the second round of the 5A playoffs. After region realignment, the War Eagles have moved up to 6A and are currently 3-0.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy