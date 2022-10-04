Read full article on original website
247Sports
Jalen Hurts opens up on former coaches: Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Mike Locksley
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts joined the Manning Cast on to discuss the Eagles 4-0 start to the 2022 season, and ended up discussing each coach that Hurts had through his collegiate career: Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Brian Daboll, Lane Kiffin and Mike Locksley. "They all had unique ways of...
Nick Saban snaps on Alabama reporter after Jalen Milroe question before Texas A&M game
Alabama coach Nick Saban snapped on a reporter this week following a question centered around Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide's plan at quarterback ahead of Saturday night's game against Texas A&M. Milroe played 2.5 quarters against Arkansas after Bryce Young went to the medical tent with a shoulder injury.
Former Alabama Quarterback Works out with Giants
Three-time national championship winning quarterback of the Alabama Crimson Tide AJ McCarron worked out with the New York Giants on Tuesday. The Giants find themselves in need at the position after starter Daniel Jones left the game with an ankle injury, only to have to return when veteran backup Tyrod Taylor entered concussion protocol.
Georgia football: Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. ‘gaining a lot of confidence’
As one of five five-star prospects that Georgia signed in the 2022 class, Outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. arrived in Athens with plenty of hype. Jones’ first season as a Bulldog has been a learning experience, and based on what his head coach has seen, he is making the most of it.
Maybe Russell Wilson Deserves More Blame Than We Realized
For years now, the QB has been viewed as a victim of the system in Seattle. But a horrid start in Denver has us rethinking the blame game.
The eerie similarities of Alabama-Texas A&M to 2021 upset lights Saban fire
It’s early October and No. 1 Alabama is a big favorite to beat a two-loss Texas A&M team that’s missing preseason expectations. The 2021 and 2022 headlines are interchangeable as the Crimson Tide enters an eerily familiar scenario. Only the back end of this time warp comes with...
Alabama football ‘villains’? 10 people, players and things Tide fans love to root against
Are there really “villains” in college football? I suppose it depends on your perspective and memory, how you perceive your rivals and how you remember how certain games and moments went down when the stakes were at their highest. When Scott Hall and the nWo polled WCW crowds...
Lane Train To Bama? Paul Finebaum Discusses Kiffin Replacing Nick Saban
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum evalutes whether or not Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin could replace Nick Saban in the future.
FOX Sports
Inside Texas' Steve Sarkisian magic touch developing QBs
When I sat down with Steve Sarkisian at Big 12 Media Days in July, I asked him what most wanted to know at the time: Who would be his starting quarterback in Week 1? Would it be Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card?. "We got two good players," the Texas Longhorns...
LSU offers 2025 tight end from Georgia
LSU recently offered 2025 tight end, London Merritt, from Atlanta, Georgia. Merritt plays for the Woodward Academy War Eagles, who are off to a 5-1 start to the 2022 season. Last season, Woodward Academy finished 12-1 with a loss to Blessed Trinity in the second round of the 5A playoffs. After region realignment, the War Eagles have moved up to 6A and are currently 3-0.
