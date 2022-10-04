Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has announced that he has “quietly” retired from the NFL. The former NFL quarterback spent the majority of his NFL career as the starter for Jacksonville from 2014 to 2018. In 2019 he played for the Los Angles Rams but saw very limited action. He bounced around the league after that but did not see the field in the regular season after his time with the Rams in 2019. Jacksonville drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Central Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO