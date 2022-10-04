ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon

The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NJ.com

Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Will the Vikings win the NFC North?

Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
defpen

Blake Bortles Quietly Retires from NFL

Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has announced that he has “quietly” retired from the NFL. The former NFL quarterback spent the majority of his NFL career as the starter for Jacksonville from 2014 to 2018. In 2019 he played for the Los Angles Rams but saw very limited action. He bounced around the league after that but did not see the field in the regular season after his time with the Rams in 2019. Jacksonville drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Central Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
VikingsTerritory

This Is the Vikings Best Unit

Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
