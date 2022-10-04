Read full article on original website
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott likely out with ankle injury: ESPN sources
Elliott sustained the injury late in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday.
Will the Vikings win the NFC North?
Minnesota holds on to an important victory against the Saints on Sunday morning, keeping them in first place and undefeated in the NFC North. The Packers are also three and one, with a few shaky wins and a loss to Minnesota. The Bears fell to the Giants in MetLife and drop to five hundred. The Lions lose another heartbreaking game, scoring 45 points and slide to one and three with a handful of injuries to deal with.
Vikings-Bears Preview: Chicago Brings Dangerous Running Game to Minnesota
The Bears' run game is good, but their passing offense has been historically unproductive.
Blake Bortles Quietly Retires from NFL
Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has announced that he has “quietly” retired from the NFL. The former NFL quarterback spent the majority of his NFL career as the starter for Jacksonville from 2014 to 2018. In 2019 he played for the Los Angles Rams but saw very limited action. He bounced around the league after that but did not see the field in the regular season after his time with the Rams in 2019. Jacksonville drafted him with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Central Florida.
This Is the Vikings Best Unit
Matt Daniels, come on down. All offseason, the talk of the town was how explosive, efficient, and effective Kevin O’Connell’s offense would be or how tenacious, suffocating, and relentless Ed Donatell’s defense would be with Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith coming off the edge. However, through...
Maybe Russell Wilson Deserves More Blame Than We Realized
For years now, the QB has been viewed as a victim of the system in Seattle. But a horrid start in Denver has us rethinking the blame game.
Veteran Philadelphia Eagles Kicker 'Expected' To Miss Week 5 Game
The Philadelphia Eagles may want to avoid any field-goal tries this Sunday. That's because they will likely be without their veteran kicker. Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, 27, is "expected" to miss Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals. Elliott is dealing with an ankle injury. The Eagles, as a ...
