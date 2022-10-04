Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad
The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season. Wilson...
Giants' QB health looms large against Packers in London
Travel logistics aside, the main question for the New York Giants is the health of their quarterbacks as they head into Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ankle sprain in the Giants 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, and backup Tyrod...
New England Patriots Announce Official Decision On Quarterback Brian Hoyer
The New England Patriots need some quarterback depth after the decision they made on Brian Hoyer this Thursday afternoon. The Patriots have announced they are moving veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer to the injured reserve. What does that mean? It means Bailey Zappe, the rookie out of ...
Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley retiring after 11 seasons in NFL, two games with Tampa Bay
Cole Beasley's return to the NFL lasted just two games. The 33-year-old Buccaneers wide receiver has decided to retire after 11 NFL seasons, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday. "He is ready to be with his family after playing in 11 seasons and it's time...
NFL Rookie Quarterback, Fourth-Round Pick Could Be Making First Start This Sunday
Another rookie quarterback might be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday, and no we're not talking about Kenny Pickett of the Steelers. Bailey Zappe, the New England Patriots' fourth-round pick earlier this year, could be starting for the AFC East franchise this weekend. ...
