ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Loses Buccaneers Weapon To Retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver group took a minor hit Wednesday, albeit one that appears to be permanent. Cole Beasley’s agents informed NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo that the 33-year-old pass-catcher intends to retire. Beasley, who was briefly playing in his 12th season in the league, will leave the Bucs after only playing two games with the franchise.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Packers Have Signed Player Off Saints Practice Squad

The Green Bay Packers have poached an experienced linebacker from the New Orleans Saints practice squad. Green Bay added Eric Wilson to its active roster this afternoon. The sixth-year pro was waived by New Orleans in the summer before being added to the practice squad before the regular season. Wilson...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Giants' QB health looms large against Packers in London

Travel logistics aside, the main question for the New York Giants is the health of their quarterbacks as they head into Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ankle sprain in the Giants 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, and backup Tyrod...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Chicago, IL
State
Tennessee State
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Buffalo, IL
City
Browns, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Tennessee, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy