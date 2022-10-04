ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Heartland United Way and Central District Health Department collaborate on new health program

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way and Central District Health Department are launching a new campaign called 'Let's Connect'. The target issue of the program is the social and emotional health of children. Heartland United Way is taking these steps because people sometimes deal with transportation issues and don't know about some of the resources available to them.
GI Tourism executive reacts to Bovee Fire

The Grace Cancer Foundation's fundraising gala is coming up on October 15.
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln's hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
Heartland United Way and CDHD launch 'Let's Connect'

The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10 a.m. service.
Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services

KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - A new era at the Kearney Regional Airport is starting to take shape. The city celebrated the ribbon cutting for the remodeled Kearney Flight Services complex and was introduced to a new air service provider on Wednesday. Denver Air Connection takes over after Sky West terminated its contract due to a pilot shortage.
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. "I was hired in 2020 to 'right the ship.' The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts' annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12.
Grace Cancer Foundation's Mad Hatter's Gala event

Video from the scene on Wednesday, October 5, after a deceased individual was located east of Harvard on Road 26. Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services. The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10...
Register now for the Local4 You Blood Drive

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer, and blood donations are desperately needed. Please join us and the American Red Cross for the Local4 You Blood Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 12. You can donate from Noon - 6 p.m. at three different locations in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.
Central City softball wins District C-4 title over Ponca

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City softball hosted 13-seed Ponca in the District C-4 championship game Friday. The Bison blasted the Indians 10-0 and 9-0 to advance to the Class C State Tournament.
2nd Street reopened in downtown Hastings

The Pet Blessing at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings will be held Sunday, October 9 after the 10 a.m. service. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022. Working for the Weekend 10-6-22 Updated: 22 hours ago.
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison's record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
St. Cecilia softball wins District C-1 title over FCEMF

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia softball hosted Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend in the District C-1 championship game Friday. The Hawkettes won 10-3 and 16-3 to advance to the Class C State Tournament.
Longtime biology professor takes over as interim dean

Ryan Teten, the College of the Arts and Sciences dean, unexpectedly resigned on Sept. 23. Paul Twigg, a biology professor, was named interim dean in his place. Teten has not responded to The Antelope. "I'm sure everyone was shocked by the departure of Dr. Teten," Twigg said. "So, we want...
