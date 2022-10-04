Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tourism executive has ties to area burned in Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee fire destroyed thousands of acres of land in Thomas and Blaine counties after it started nearly a week ago. Among the area that was burned was the State 4-H Campgrounds. Sixteen of the 17 buildings on the camp’s premises were near total losses...
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way and Central District Health Department collaborate on new health program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Heartland United Way and Central District Health Department are launching a new campaign called ‘Let’s Connect’. The target issue of the program is the social and emotional health of children. Heartland United Way is taking these steps because people sometimes deal with transportation issues and don’t know about some of the resources available to them.
KSNB Local4
GI Tourism executive reacts to Bovee Fire
KSNB Local4
Wedding moved to Grand Island due to Bovee Fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Bovee Wildfire has affected many in North Central Nebraska including one couple that was forced to relocate their wedding. Jami Foster and Jared Denny will still have their wedding thanks to one of University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s hospitality class, Class for Advanced Events; choosing them as the couple students will plan and decorate a wedding for. The crew has been working overtime to finish the job.
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way and CDHD launch 'Let's Connect'
KSNB Local4
Kearney welcomes Denver Air Connection, cuts ribbon on Kearney Flight Services
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - A new era at the Kearney Regional Airport is starting to take shape. The city celebrated the ribbon cutting for the remodeled Kearney Flight Services complex and was introduced to a new air service provider on Wednesday. Denver Air Connection takes over after Sky West terminated its contract due to a pilot shortage.
KSNB Local4
Bill Ogg leaving Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - Bill Ogg, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, announced that he intends to resign his position and to assist with the transition to new leadership. “I was hired in 2020 to ‘right the ship.’ The 2022 Nebraska State Fair, with record numbers in...
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
KSNB Local4
Grace Cancer Foundation's Mad Hatter's Gala event
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska wineries gather to host the 2022 TOAST Nebraska Holiday Wine Festival.
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. – The Nebraska Winery and Grape Growers Association (NWGGA) is excited to launch ticket sales for their second wine festival of the year. The TOAST Nebraska: Holiday Wine Festival is the second largest gathering of wineries in the state, succeeding their spring festival hosted last May in Omaha.
KSNB Local4
Register now for the Local4 You Blood Drive
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The American Red Cross faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer, and blood donations are desperately needed. Please join us and the American Red Cross for the Local4 You Blood Drive on Wednesday, Oct. 12. You can donate from Noon - 6 p.m. at three different locations in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island volleyball sweeps Bellevue East in Pink Out
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior volleyball hosted Bellevue East Thursday in what the program labeled a Pink Out for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Islanders won in a sweep, 3-0. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island football falls to undefeated Elkhorn South
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Senior football hosted undefeated Elkhorn South Friday. The Storm stormed into Memorial Stadium and defeated the Islanders 42-3. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Northwest softball wins District B-3 title over Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest softball hosted Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne in the District B-3 championship game Friday. The Vikings won both games, 8-2 and 12-0, to advance to the Class B State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Central City softball wins District C-4 title over Ponca
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 4 Central City softball hosted 13-seed Ponca in the District C-4 championship game Friday. The Bison blasted the Indians 10-0 and 9-0 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
2nd Street reopened in downtown Hastings
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia softball wins District C-1 title over FCEMF
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - St. Cecilia softball hosted Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan-Friend in the District C-1 championship game Friday. The Hawkettes won 10-3 and 16-3 to advance to the Class C State Tournament. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
unkantelope.com
Longtime biology professor takes over as interim dean
Ryan Teten, the College of the Arts and Sciences dean, unexpectedly resigned on Sept. 23. Paul Twigg, a biology professor, was named interim dean in his place. Teten has not responded to The Antelope. “I’m sure everyone was shocked by the departure of Dr. Teten,” Twigg said. “So, we want...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
