The bucolic scene that shows L.S. Lowry wasn't just about matchstalk men: Three lost sketches by the famed artist are revealed after being stashed in a teacher's folder for 60 years

By Daily Mail Reporter
 3 days ago

He was celebrated for his scenes of everyday life in Northern industrial towns, peopled with his distinctive ‘matchstalk men’.

But three lost sketches by LS Lowry stashed away in an art teacher’s folder for 60 years show another, cheerier side to the artist.

Among them is a colourful drawing – almost reminiscent of a children’s book illustration – of a lady visiting a country cottage, with a blue Mini parked outside.

He was celebrated for his scenes of everyday life in Northern industrial towns, peopled with his distinctive 'matchstalk men'

The sketches, two of which were hidden in a picture frame, were produced in 1959 and 1961 – and are expected to fetch over £60,000 at auction.

Lowry likely gave them to friend Mary Morgan Lloyd, a teacher at the Liverpool School of Art. After she died 20 years ago, her collection was acquired by an art enthusiast from Lincolnshire.

She never knew of the drawings and put them in a cupboard, only finding them when she wanted to reuse the frame. They will be sold by Unique Auctions of Lincoln on October 23.

Three lost sketches by LS Lowry stashed away in an art teacher's folder for 60 years show another, cheerier side to the artist

