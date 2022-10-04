Read full article on original website
Jurors in trial for woman accused in 2018 death of toddler in South Boston to see video of crash
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors in the trial for a woman accused in the 2018 death of a toddler in South Boston are set to see video of the crash and hear from more witnesses after hearing an emotional testimony Wednesday. Jurors will soon see video of the crash and hear...
State Police: 1 person killed, 3 hospitalized after single vehicle crash on Rte 190
LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one person was killed and three others were taken to hospitals after a motor vehicle crash in Leominster Thursday night, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police said the crash occurred on Route 190 northbound at 7:10 p.m., and involved a single vehicle. One person...
Robbery, assault suspect who followed woman from South Boston store sought
BOSTON — Police are searching for a robbery suspect who attacked a woman after following her from a South Boston convenience store Tuesday. The man, who was armed with a knife, followed the victim from a convenience store at K and East 7th streets at 8:30 p.m. before he approached her from behind and tried to take her bag, police said.
Man charged in Cranston crash that injured 4
Thomas Krawczyk, 58, of Warwick, was charged with driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.
Opening statements to begin in trial of Boston woman charged in toddler’s death
Opening statements begin Wednesday in the trial of a Boston woman accused of causing a 2018 car crash that resulted in the death of a young pedestrian — a toddler returning from the park with his nanny and sister. Charlene Casey faces a single count of motor vehicle homicide...
New surveillance footage released of crash that killed 2-year-old in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors got a first look at new surveillance footage of the moments leading up to the chain reaction crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath. Colin’s nanny, who was watching the boy and his 4-year-old sister at the time of the crash, took the stand and put the footage in context for the jurors, who are weighing charges against Charlene Casey. Casey allegedly caused a chain reaction crash in July 2018 when she ran a stop sign, hitting a van that was pushed into the children and nanny, who were on the sidewalk at the time.
School employee in Norwood on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A school employee in Norwood has been placed on administrative leave, accused of assaulting a student earlier this week. Officials said the incident happened in a hallway at the Willett Early Childhood Center in Norwood. The child was evaluated by the school nurse before they were picked up by their parents.
Boston Police release safety advisory for rideshare, delivery drivers
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released a safety advisory for rideshare and delivery drivers to help reduce drivers’ chances of being robbery victims. The public safety advisory released Thursday said that drivers:. Should limit the amount of cash they carry. Should only use credit cars on all delivery sales...
Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in South Boston
At about 3:30 PM, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, officers assigned to the District C-6 Drug Control Unit (South Boston), were on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street when they observed the suspect, Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston, take part in what appeared to be a street level drug transaction with an unknown male. After further surveillance investigation, officers recovered twelve plastic bags of crack cocaine, eleven plastic bags of Fentanyl, and seven plastic bags of cocaine. Also recovered was $4,165.00 in USC.
Man accused of bringing shotgun to Revere job site appears in court
REVERE - The man who allegedly showed up at his old job armed with a shotgun appeared in court Thursday. Prosecutors said 41-year-old Matthew White, a plumber, became enraged when he was "thrown off the job" because he left his work area in an unsafe manner. Two days later, he allegedly returned to the Amazon construction site on Squire Road in Revere armed with the shotgun. Prosecutors said someone confronted White in the parking lot as he was loading and unloading the gun, and asked him if he was heading to the range later. "The defendant replied to this witness, 'this is my range,'" the prosecutor said. White allegedly then explained the purpose for each of the rounds he was loading into the shotgun. "One round for spray, the second round a slug to put them down, and then the third round a spray just in case," the prosecutor said.Nobody was hurt. Police were called to the jobsite and arrested White. White faces several charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, and possessing a firearm without a license. He pleaded not guilty.
Man suspected of multiple Boston bank robberies held on $50,000 bail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of robbing two banks in Boston, and attempting to rob another, was arrested this week and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to law officials. William Sequeira of Providence, R.I., is facing two counts of Armed Robbery of a Bank and one count...
Family of victim demands answers as teen accused of shooting Boston high school student appears in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The family of a 17-year-old student shot in Dorchester is demanding answers after the teen was wounded in front of Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Tuesday morning. The accused shooter, also a 17-year-old student, appeared at Dorchester District Court Wednesday while the shooting victim continues to...
South Boston women on edge as police search for man who attacked and robbed area woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Women in South Boston are on edge after a man attacked and robbed another woman in the area Tuesday night. Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. “It’s just kind of scary,” said Southie resident Paige O’Loughlin. “This is generally a pretty...
Framingham Police: Teen Tried To Break Into Home
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a teen, 19, on multiple charges after he was observed trying to break into a home, said the police spokesperson. Police arrested at 4:37 p.m. on Monday, October 3, Victor Pereira, 19, with an unknown address at 17 Hilton Street in Framingham. Hilton Street...
Nashua police says officers stopped more than 70 drivers Wednesday for driving more than 20 mph above speed limit
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police say they are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving throughout the city. Officers set up a heavy presence along the Everett Turnpike on Wednesday and stopped 147 cars in just five hours, officials said. More than half of those drivers were going at...
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
Police: RIPTA driver charged in ‘peeping Tom’ incidents
Investigators believe he is also responsible for an attempted breaking-and-entering that happened on Hope Street two years ago.
Police ID 69-Year-Old Woman Killed By Gardner DPS Truck
Authorities have identified the 69-year-old grandmother who was hit and killed by a Department of Public Works truck on Monday morning. Paula MacKenzie, of Gardner, was hit as she walked along Coleman Street at 8:30 a.m., the Worcester District Attorney's Office said. State police are working with Worcester County officials in Gardner to investigate the cause of the crash.
Peabody man to appear in court after he brought shotgun, ammunition to Amazon facility
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Peabody man police said brought a shot gun and ammunition to an Amazon facility is expected to appear in court Thursday. Police responded to calls of an armed man at the Amazon site in Revere that’s under construction. The suspect, who police said is affiliated with the construction project, was arrested on site.
Vice/Gang Unit arrest Fall River man after two guns, drugs, money seized
Police arrested a Fall River man on a list of charges Tuesday. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives from the Vice/Gang Unit of the Fall River Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on the 900 block of Plymouth Avenue. During the course of...
