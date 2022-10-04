Read full article on original website
Ruby E Caskey obituary 1936~2022
Ruby E Caskey, 86 of Chambersburg, PA passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at the home of her daughter, Debra Isenberger of Orrstown, PA. Ruby was born in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Irvin J. & Oneida K. (Rineman) Lippy. Her husband, James E. Caskey, Sr. died September 4, 2018.
John R Doyle obituary 1927~2022
Mr. John R Doyle, 95, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the nursing home. Born July 13, 1927 in McConnellsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Norman Doyle, Sr. and Ada (Deshong) Doyle. Mr. Doyle enlisted in...
Steven Douglas Harris obituary 1957~2022
Steven Douglas Harris, 65, of Chambersburg, PA passed away in the Chambersburg Hospital Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Born September 1, 1957 in Sherbrooke Quebec, he was the son of the late Charles Gordon and Elaine Loreinne Harris. He was employed with Johnson Controls for the past 17 years as an...
Charlotte Ann Fowler obituary 1939~2022
Charlotte Ann Fowler was born on July 20, 1939, to the late Kathryn & Thomas Wray in Danville, Pa. A teacher at heart she was a graduate of Lock Haven State College. She is proceeded in death by her parents, her sister Marjorie Derr and niece Lisa (Derr) Tokar. Charlotte...
Helen Elizabeth Osbaugh 1927~2022
Helen Elizabeth Osbaugh, age 95, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at The Inn at Luther Ridge. Born September 27, 1927, in Mercersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Calvin and Ida Grace Reeder Overcash. Mrs. Osbaugh was a 1945 graduate of...
Donald “Don” L Eberly obituary 1944~2022
Mr. Donald “Don” L Eberly, 78, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Mont Alto, PA passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in his home. Born June 14, 1944 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Crawford C. and Margaret E. (Keefer) Eberly. Don graduated...
Virginia K Fry obituary 1927~2022
Virginia K Fry, 95, of Carlisle passed away Saturday October 1, 2022 in the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home, Carlisle. She was born May 17, 1927 in Carlisle a daughter of Fred H. and Gladys Morrison Griffie. Mrs. Fry was preceded in death by her husband James E. Fry. She...
Tracy Lee Salisbury obituary 1961~2022
Tracy Lee Salisbury, 60, of Newville passed away Friday September 30, 2022 in his home. He was born December 18, 1961 in Carlisle the son of the late Eugene L. Salisbury, and Doris Jean Brown Salisbury of Newville. He was a graduate of Big Spring High School, and Shippenburg University....
Dretha May Mellott obituary 1930~2022
Dretha Nay Mellott, 92, of Mercersburg, PA passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022 in Quincy,. Born March 29, 1930 in Markes, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Edith M. Lininger Robinson. Dretha married Fred H Mellott and they raised a family together. She worked at...
Mary Grace Strite obituary 1931~2022
Mary Grace Strite, 90, of Chambersburg went home to be with her Savior on September 30, 2022, in her home surrounded by loving family. Born on November 23, 1931, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Max and Mary Clugston. She married Clarence B. Strite on December...
Donna Marie Batzel obituary 1959~2022
Donna Marie Batzel, 62, of Chambersburg, PA passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Born December 25, 1959 in Scranton, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Batzel and Sandra Lee (Hall) Enslin. Donna is survived by her two children; Dawn Batzel of...
Marcia Wanda Boyer obituary 1949~2022
Marcia Wanda Boyer, 72, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 19, 1949 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Mabel Wingert Bard of St. Thomas and the late Marshall Bard. Marcia was a graduate of the former St. Thomas High School...
Dorothy “Jean” McNew obituary 1925~2022
Dorothy “Jean” McNew, 97, of Fayetteville, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 17, 1925 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Irvin and Nettie West Ulrich. Jean was employed as a dietary aide at South Mountain Restoration Center until...
Alice E Moore obituary 1935~2022
Alice E Moore, 86, of Chambersburg, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Paramount Senior Living. Born December 25, 1935 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert Joseph and Francis May (Cuff) Barton. Alice was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend. She was employed at Letterkenny...
Sandra K Mowen Mills obituary 1948~2022
Sandra K Mowen Mills, 74, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 27, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Martin I. and Martha Mellott Mowen. Her beloved husband, Delnore F. “Dilly” Mills, preceded...
Carolyn D Stouffer obituary 1932~2022
Carolyn D Stouffer, 90, of Chambersburg, passed away the morning of Sunday, September 25, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg. She was born on September 24, 1932 in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Ross and Goldie (Andrew) Walker. Carolyn was a 1951 graduate of the Chambersburg...
Fern I Bosserman obituary 1937~2022
Fern I Bosserman, age 85 of Gettysburg passed away September 26, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare. She was born August 2, 1937 in Wilmington, DE to the late Curtis W. and Rhoda (Best) Bosserman. Fern was a hairdresser and CNA, a member of the WCTU, Gettysburg Red Hat Ladies Society, loved...
F&M donation: $5,000 to AHA
F&M Trust recently presented a $5,000 donation to the American Heart Association, Capital Region in support of its mission to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. The American Heart Association (AHA) has invested more than $5 billion in research, making it the largest not-for-profit funding source for cardiovascular disease next to the federal government.
Isabelle Frances Reed obituary 1933~2022
Isabelle Frances Reed, 89, of Orrstown, departed this life on the evening of Sunday, September 25, 2022, at her daughter’s home. She was born on September 13, 1933, in Shippensburg, a daughter of the late Sam and Isabel (Mixell) Carbaugh. Isabelle married Myrl C. Reed in November 10, 1954....
Harold W Bricker obituary 1941~2022
Harold W Bricker, 81, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania entered into eternal rest on September 23, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1941, in St. Thomas, Pennsylvania to Martin and Flora (Wenger) Bricker. Harold graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1959. He worked at Sunnyway Foods...
