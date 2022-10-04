Mary Grace Strite, 90, of Chambersburg went home to be with her Savior on September 30, 2022, in her home surrounded by loving family. Born on November 23, 1931, in Lititz, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Max and Mary Clugston. She married Clarence B. Strite on December...

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO