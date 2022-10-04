ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
wgno.com

Council passes big fines for problem bikes and scooters

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council passed new penalties on Thursday (Oct. 6) regarding unattended bicycles and scooters that obstruct rights-of-way and public places. Ordinance 33,745 sets the new penalties for bicycles as well as electric scooters. It says any bike or scooter that is unattended...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Wwl Tv#Politics Local
Daily Mail

New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women

Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWL

Leaders stand together for National Night Out Against Crime

NEW ORLEANS — The National initiative to combat crime, "National Night Out Against Crime" is aimed at raising crime prevention awareness and reducing crime. New Orleans is labeled the murder capital of the nation, so if there’s a city that needs an increase in crime prevention awareness, it’s here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

After funding struggle, New Orleans YWCA breaks ground on $10M building: 'we moved forward on faith'

After the YWCA of Greater New Orleans’ buildings in Mid-City were wrecked by Hurricane Katrina, it long seemed as if a local institution might never recover. Because the YWCA didn’t have flood insurance, it had to navigate a series of bureaucratic and financial obstacles to rebuild following the levee failures that flooded the area. But on Tuesday, nonprofit leaders held a groundbreaking for a new, $10 million building that’s meant to host a revived program of day care, women’s education and counseling for victims of rape and domestic violence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy