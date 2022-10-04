Read full article on original website
Mayor Cantrell heading to Amsterdam for conference amid traveling expense dispute
Mayor Cantrell is set to return to New Orleans on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Mayor Cantrell taking another trip overseas
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office today announced the mayor is making another overseas trip. Cantrell is traveling to Amsterdam to attend the Bloomberg CityLab Conference and Mayors Innovation Studio.
EXCLUSIVE: Owner of Metro Service talks to WGNO after declaring bankruptcy
For the first time since declaring bankruptcy, owner of Metro Service Group Jimmie Woods spoke with WGNO about what lead up to his decision.
Mayor LaToya Cantrell repays her first-class flights and Newell Normand says, 'your voice has been heard'
Following a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, the mayor stated she will repay the city for the first-class upgrades she enjoyed on recent international trips.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council passes measures to 'tighten the screws' on code violators, illegal dumping
For 17 years after Hurricane Katrina, a stagnant pool behind a blighted house in Lakeview testified to the gaping loopholes in city code enforcement. Neighbors even threw the pool a mock “Sweet 16” party. Last month, after District A Council member Joe Giarrusso raised the issue at a...
‘Word Salad’: Figuring out the Mayor’s verbiage
“[She’s] going to move forward on that—I don’t know what that means! I hope it means she’s going to repay. But she won’t say when.” It takes a lot of befuddle Clancy Dubos. But New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell has done the next-to-impossible.
Is the elusive 9th Ward stadium closer to reality? City Council donates $1 million to effort.
For nearly 15 years, the 9th Ward has been promised a state-of-the-art football stadium, a home field for George Washington Carver High School that could also be used by kids from the neighborhood and across New Orleans. Despite significant donations and community support, the project never materialized. But after recent...
'I don’t have a date certain' | Gov. Edwards says Bridge City transfer has been delayed
NEW ORLEANS — It appears there has been a delay in transferring violent juvenile offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to the new temporary juvenile facility at Angola. Speaking in Avondale on Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said, “There’s certain things at the facility itself that remain...
WDSU
Orleans Parish assistant sheriff's termination upheld from previous job, watchdog group questions her credibility
NEW ORLEANS — A law enforcement watchdog group is raising questions about an assistant sheriff at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. They want to know why she's on the job after records show she was terminated from her previous job at the New Orleans Office of Inspector General.
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
Council passes big fines for problem bikes and scooters
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council passed new penalties on Thursday (Oct. 6) regarding unattended bicycles and scooters that obstruct rights-of-way and public places. Ordinance 33,745 sets the new penalties for bicycles as well as electric scooters. It says any bike or scooter that is unattended...
Mayor says NOLA crime surge is due to domestic crime, not random people
Now having the top murder rate in the nation, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is discussing her plan to curb homicides and why she feels politics stands in the way.
New Orleans homeowner concerned with overflowing dumpster on her street
NEW ORLEANS — Flies swarming her home and a strong stench in the air. Those are the issues a New Orleans homeowner says she faced due to an overflowing dumpster on her street. Anita Mouton said the dumpster on N. Robertson Street was just picked up Friday, after she...
Mayor Cantrell says DA’s Office is partially to blame for city’s crime problem in GMA3 interview
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell appeared on ABC's GMA3 Tuesday morning to talk about the city's skyrocketing crime rates and the recently-appointed title of Murder Capital of the World. However, her comments about the DA's involvement, or lack thereof, in bringing offenders to justice have stirred up controversy.
New Orleans Democrat mayor admits living rent-free in luxury $3,000-a-month taxpayer-funded apartment - weeks after blowing city cash on first class flights and declaring economy 'unsafe' for black women
Controversial New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, a Democrat, admitted to living in an apartment in the city's French Quarter rent free. Cantrell, who previously caused outrage when she spent city funds on first class air travel and excused it by saying economy class was 'unsafe' for black women, claims to have done nothing illegal.
Leaders stand together for National Night Out Against Crime
NEW ORLEANS — The National initiative to combat crime, "National Night Out Against Crime" is aimed at raising crime prevention awareness and reducing crime. New Orleans is labeled the murder capital of the nation, so if there’s a city that needs an increase in crime prevention awareness, it’s here.
Cynthia Lee Sheng faces angry crowd over proposal to overhaul Lemon Playground: 'We need to slow it down'
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng got a lashing from an infuriated crowd of residents Wednesday night over her plans to convert the Frank Lemon Playground — located in the historically Black neighborhood of Shrewsbury — into a parish-wide hub for cheerleading, tumbling and lacrosse. Faced with the...
'It’s going to wipe us out': Fishing industry vows to sue over $2 billion land-building project
Leaders of Louisiana’s commercial fishing industry say legal action may be the last and best tool they have to fight a $2 billion restoration project that will dramatically alter a large section of the coast. “It’s going to be litigation,” said Mitch Jurisic, an Empire oysterman and chairman of...
After funding struggle, New Orleans YWCA breaks ground on $10M building: 'we moved forward on faith'
After the YWCA of Greater New Orleans’ buildings in Mid-City were wrecked by Hurricane Katrina, it long seemed as if a local institution might never recover. Because the YWCA didn’t have flood insurance, it had to navigate a series of bureaucratic and financial obstacles to rebuild following the levee failures that flooded the area. But on Tuesday, nonprofit leaders held a groundbreaking for a new, $10 million building that’s meant to host a revived program of day care, women’s education and counseling for victims of rape and domestic violence.
