ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Republican narrowly leads Oregon governor’s race: poll

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZXzTf_0iMAAxyq00

Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan has a narrow 2-point lead over her Democratic rival in Oregon’s race, according to a new Emerson College Polling survey released Tuesday.

The poll found that 36 percent of respondents backed Drazan, who was the former minority leader of the state’s House of Representatives, while 34 percent supported Democrat Tina Kotek, the former state House Speaker.

Complicating the race is the presence of Independent candidate Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat, who garnered 19 percent support, according to the poll.

An additional 9 percent of respondents remained undecided about their choice of candidate.

The survey found that 42 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of Drazan, while 41 percent held an unfavorable opinion of her.

Meanwhile, 50 percent of respondents said they had an unfavorable opinion of Kotek, while 38 percent viewed her favorably.

When asked about the economy, 52 percent of respondents said they planned to vote for Drazan on the issue, while 21 percent of those surveyed said they would cast their vote for Kotek on the issue.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they would cast their vote for Kotek on the issue of threats to democracy in the U.S., the poll said.

The poll comes after a Cook Political Report last month shifted the state’s gubernatorial race toward Republicans, moving it from the “lean Democrat” rating to a “toss-up.”

All three candidates are vying to replace the current state Gov. Kate Brown (D), who is term-limited, in November’s midterm elections.

The new Emerson College Polling survey was conducted from September 30 to Oct. 1 with a total of 796 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.4 percentage points.

Comments / 151

Tom Taylor
3d ago

Kristen is the best for Oregon. She will get Oregon on the right track. And we gave the Dems several chances and we are suffering for that.

Reply(13)
97
top gunner
3d ago

For 40 years the democrats have had a monopoly on Oregon time for a change!!! Give drazen a chance vote red like Virginia did! We can do it Oregon!! 👍🏻🇺🇸

Reply(8)
79
Bill Walser
3d ago

I can't believe it's even a close race. People must live a very sheltered life to not see all the carnage strewn about almost everywhere.

Reply(6)
51
Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law

A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party and Pacific Green Party, withdrew […] The post Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Oregon Latina releases new ad in contested House race

A Democratic Latina competing for Oregon’s newly created House district released a new ad Friday in a tight race that showcases the state’s increasingly competitive politics. In the ad, state Rep. Andrea Salinas (D) addresses issues where many Democrats have been on the defensive in 2022, including inflation,...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Curious about The Oregonian/OregonLive poll on statewide issues, governor’s race? Read all the details here

The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a statewide poll of 600 likely voters ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on the highly competitive three-way race for governor and issues of highest importance to Oregonians, including homelessness, crime and the cost of living. Portland-based DHM Research designed and conducted the poll on the...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Phil Knight gives another mil to Oregon governor candidate, but not the same one

Nike co-founder Phil Knight is hedging his bet on the outcome of the Oregon governor's race, giving $1 million on Thursday, Oct. 6 to Republican Christine Drazan. The move comes after Knight has given unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson $3.75 million, the largest contribution total of his long involvement in Oregon political races.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
nbcrightnow.com

Governor Brown orders OR flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has ordered the state’s public institutions to lower their flags between sunrise and sunset on October 9 for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

GOP Senate campaign arm pulls money out of New Hampshire as Bolduc falters

The GOP’s Senate campaign arm is reportedly pulling millions of dollars out of the New Hampshire Senate race and redirecting it to other states. Politico’s Natalie Allison reported Friday that the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said the move was a result of other ad money being spent in the state to support Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee for Senate who is attempting to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D). The committee is diverting the funding to races in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Kotek
Person
Betsy Johnson
Person
Kate Brown
KCBY

Oregon governor debate: What the candidates said about Measure 110

PORTLAND, Ore. — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed over the biggest issues facing the state, including the landmark law that decriminalized small amounts of hard drugs while increasing funding for drug treatment. Republican candidate Christine Drazan, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat candidate...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Oregonian

Watch: KATU hosts Oregon governor debate

The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate hosted by KATU in Portland on Tuesday evening. KATU’s Steve Dunn moderated the debate between Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. You can watch a replay of the debate here. A...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Kemp leading Abrams in latest Georgia governor polling

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) holds the lead in his reelection bid over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, new polling shows. An InsiderAdvantage-Fox 5 poll released Thursday put Kemp 5 points ahead of Abrams among likely voters, 50 percent to 45 percent, with 3 percent undecided. A SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Economy#House Of Representatives#Nine Percent#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#Emerson College Polling#Independent
Portland Tribune

Tolling in Oregon: Where each gubernatorial candidate falls

We spoke with candidates Kotek, Drazan and Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205.What do Oregon's gubernatorial candidates think about the possible proposed toll roads? Pamplin Media Group spoke with candidates Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Independent Betsy Johnson about the proposed tolls on I-5 and I-205. Here's what each had to say. Christine Drazan Drazan told Pamplin Media Group that one major reason the tolls are being considered a necessary funding mechanism is that EV drivers don't pay the gas tax but still cause wear and tear on the roads. Before considering tolls, Drazan said...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
The Oregonian

Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Herald and News

Oregon's governor candidates to debate in Medford on Thursday

In partnership with Southern Oregon University, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2, based in Southern Oregon, presents the only scheduled Gubernatorial debate in Southern Oregon. The debate will be broadcast live from the NBC5 studios in Medford, featuring candidates Christine Drazan (R), Betsy Johnson (unaffiliated), and Tina Kotek (D). NBC5 News Director Craig...
MEDFORD, OR
The Hill

Arizona appeals court temporarily blocks state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, restoring access

The Arizona Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked the state’s more-than-a-century-old abortion ban from being enforced after a judge had previously ruled it could be. A three-judge panel from the appeals court ruled on Friday that a judge erred in lifting an injunction against the law, which bans the procedure except for cases where the pregnant person’s life is at risk, without considering other laws limiting abortion access that the state has passed since the injunction was put in place nearly 50 years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

716K+
Followers
84K+
Post
518M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy