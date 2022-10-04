Read full article on original website
Dust storm brings low visibility to Coachella Valley, San Diego County deserts
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. — A blowing dust advisory was in place for Imperial County as a gust front producing severe winds and reduced visibility moved towards San Diego and Riverside counties Thursday evening, according to Sandhya Patel, a meteorologist with ABC7’s sister station KGO-TV. KGO-TV’s Live Doppler 7 tracked the front moving through the area in Southern California that is producing severe thunderstorms.
Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson Named One of Mississippi’s Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23
Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas K. Hudson has been named one of Mississippi’s 12 Most Influential African Americans for 2022-23 by Our Mississippi magazine. “I’d like to thank Our Magazine and the committee for this incredible recognition,” Hudson said. “It’s an honor to work on behalf of the talented students, faculty, and staff of Jackson State University. Our collective efforts shine a spotlight on the great advancements happening in Mississippi and I’m proud to be a part of that movement.”
Education Department to Give Southern Education Foundation $8.4 Million to Manage Southern U.S. Equity Assistance Center
The U.S. Department of Education (ED) will give the Southern Education Foundation (SEF) $8.4 million to manage the Equity Assistance Center (EAC) for the Southern region of the U.S. With a five-year grant, SEF will manage the federal Equity Assistance Center-South (EAC-South), serving 11 states—Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi,...
Getting to know the 10 new district superintendents in North Texas
TEXAS, USA — There has been a lot of change in educational leadership recently, and North Texas is a prime example of such. From November 2021 through February 2022, 11 superintendents from 10 local school districts announced they would be leaving, resigning or retiring from their leadership positions. While...
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated 1st debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) — Governor JB Pritzker and Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey squared off Thursday night in their first head-to-head televised debate. The candidates traded punches on crime, abortion, gun control and more at Illinois State University in Normal, and the debate often devolved into a shouting match.
