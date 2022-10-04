Read full article on original website
J.D. Martinez closed his 2022 Red Sox season with a bang. Well, it was two bangs, actually. Martinez clubbed a pair of home runs in Boston’s final game of the campaign: a 6-3 win over the division rival Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The veteran slugger smacked a three-run blast in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game and drilled a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It marked Martinez’s first multi-home run game of the season and his first since April 30 of last year.
Red Sox games at Fenway Park might start earlier next season.
The last weekend without Bruins regular season hockey for at least the next six months is upon us. Boston opens its season Oct. 12 on the road against the Washington Capitals and still has a few questions to answer before the puck drops. We’ve seen a few different line combinations...
Chris Wagner probably came into Bruins training camp with a chip on his shoulder after playing the majority of last year in Providence. And he’s giving Jim Montgomery every reason to remain in Boston after camp. Wagner was a cap causality in 2021-22. The forward played in the Bruins’...
The Bruins wrap up their preseason Saturday night at TD Garden against the New Jersey Devils. Boston is coming off an exciting 5-4 win over the New York Rangers in which the Czech line of Pavel Zacha, David Krejci and David Pastrnak combined for eight points. So it’s no surprise head coach Jim Montgomery is keeping the trio together for the exhibition finale. He also noted that when Taylor Hall does return from his injury, keeping the Czech line together is not off the table.
Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around the NFL for a long time and has seen a lot of different players at every position. But as the Patriots prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, one particular player stands out at a position most probably wouldn’t expect – punter Jack Fox.
Now that Wednesday’s 2022 season finale is in the books, Red Sox players can enjoy some deserved downtime before they start preparing for the 2023 campaign. But for members of Boston’s front office, there’s no time to rest. The work for next season starts now. And as...
Isaiah Thomas, like many, couldn’t believe his eyes Friday when TMZ Sports released shocking video footage of the practice fight involving Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The former Boston Celtics star explained on Twitter that, without knowing all the details, he simply wouldn’t let Green’s...
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots might be shorthanded in their secondary for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Cornerback Jalen Mills wasn’t spotted during the media portion of Friday’s practice. The veteran cornerback sat out New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers due to a hamstring injury but practiced Wednesday and Thursday as a limited participant.
With four wide receivers for the Lions winding up on Wednesday’s injury report and not participating in practice, Detroit is in need of some healthy bodies at the position. And the Lions just might look to a former Patriots wideout to fill the void with a Week 5 matchup against New England coming up on Sunday.
If Wednesday’s contest does mark the end of the J.D. Martinez era with the Red Sox, it certainly was a successful five-year tenure. But the soon-to-be free agent isn’t exactly closing the door on his time in Boston just yet. The Red Sox designated hitter, while speaking with...
Game 162 held special meaning to those in Red Sox Nation. Not only did Boston’s 6-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays mark the end to a disappointing campaign, but it marked what could be the end to some illustrious Red Sox careers. Off the field, Dennis Eckersley wrapped up a Hall of Fame career in the booth for NESN. On the field, J.D. Martinez put together a throwback performance by hitting two home runs before becoming a free agent for the first time since joining the Red Sox prior to the 2018 season.
Taylor Hall initially was listed as week-to-week when the Bruins forward suffered an injury against the Philadelphia Flyers in preseason action. But he’s doing everything he can to not only not be week-to-week, but be ready for Boston’s season opener Wednesday against the Washington Capitals. Hall has been...
If former Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker could go back in time to the summer of 2020, he would probably change a few things. Or maybe he wouldn’t. It’s tough to tell exactly where the veteran point guard stands after playing on an ailing knee during the Celtics’ run to the Eastern Conference finals that year in the NBA bubble.
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn’t kicked off yet, but the Warriors are already off to a rocky start. Golden State is reportedly considering internal discipline for Draymond Green after an altercation with Jordan Poole during Wednesday practice, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson.
BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics are an organization steeped in history. So whenever any aesthetic change is made, fans take notice. The latest update is impossible to miss.With the Celtics hitting the TD Garden parquet this week for a couple of preseason games, the team debuted its new-look logo at center court.The logo is the same as it's always been in terms of design, but the white backdrop has been removed. The logo itself has increased in size, too.Fans got a first look at this logo a few weeks ago, but couldn't see it in game action until this week.It's clearly a stark contrast to the logo that's been painted at center court for years, as seen below:The Celtics have also, of course, added the number 6 to the paint in front of the free-throw lines on both ends of the court to honor the late Bill Russell.The court will get its official introduction on opening night at TD Garden on Oct. 18, when the Celtics host the 76ers.
The 2022 Major League Baseball playoffs begin Friday with the Wild Card Series, and while the World Series seems certain, there is plenty of value to fade popular choices. Bookmakers have tabbed the Dodgers and the Houston Astros to matchup by November with Los Angeles hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy. But the amount of talent in other clubs shows they have a chance to rival the favorites, which means there is value that can be found elsewhere.
Coming off an NBA Finals appearance, and seen as one of the favorites to get back there this season, nobody would blame the Boston Celtics if they coasted through their preseason schedule. But it’s been the exact opposite from the team in green. The Celtics continued to impress Friday...
More details have emerged from a clash between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during Warriors practice Wednesday that adds more context to the situation. The two Golden State players were reportedly involved in an altercation that cut practice short, and the organization is considering disciplinary action for Green. It was originally reported there was only pushing and shoving between the two, but it apparently didn’t stop there.
Set to host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card round, the Toronto Blue Jays will not have the services of one of their best hitters. According to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is not on the Jays’ Wild Card roster as he continues to recover from a left hamstring strain. The injury has forced Gurriel to miss the past month’s worth of action. While the 28-year-old is making good progress, Toronto will ultimately hold Gurriel out with the hopes he can return for the start of the ALDS, assuming the Jays make it that far.
