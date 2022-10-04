Read full article on original website
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
Five alleged smugglers added to border’s ‘most wanted’ list
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Five more individuals have been added to the list of the Border Patrol’s “most wanted.”. All five are suspected of being associated with transnational criminal organizations and will have their photos featured in posters, flyers, and billboards on both sides of the border as part of the “Se Busca Información” (Seeking Information) initiative.
Massive sandstorm whips Imperial Valley and Northern Baja California
CALEXICO, Calif. (Border Report) — Esteban Ojeda was visiting his cousin and other relatives when their cellphones suddenly went off with a warning: A giant sandstorm was approaching and it would arrive in an hour. Ojeda didn’t believe it. “The sky was super clear and you go nothing...
Colder change into the weekend, some showers around
Hello cooler air! You will notice some huge changes for Friday. We made it into the 80s in Wichita, which was well above average. Most of us fall between 20 to 25 degrees into the 50s and 60s for the afternoon. This is well below our average for this time...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frost/freeze alerts overnight, cooler weekend
The second and stronger cold front did its job. We have cooled significantly across the state with highs Friday afternoon from the 40s to the 60s. Rain showers have favored the north where cloud cover is thickest. This will track to the southeast and weaken for Friday Football Fever. Might want to grab a poncho just in case north of Highway 50 into the evening as the greatest chance for rain will reside here.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief cold blast, rain chances slim and spotty
A strong cold front is sagging to the south. Winds will become gusty from 20 to 35 MPH as this shifts across the region into the overnight. Clouds will also increase. There will be two areas of showers. One behind the front near and north of I-70 into Friday. The second will be due to a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere sitting to our southwest. This will enable those across southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle to pick up thicker cloud cover, a few sprinkles and showers.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Weekend begins on a cool note, warmer air follows
We have a strong fall feel on the way for the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures were in the 30s and 40s this morning and will not warm too terribly much into the afternoon. Most of us are expecting low to mid 60s. Winds remain light today which will be a welcomed change.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings big changes overnight
Enjoy today’s warm, above-average temperatures while they last because a big change is coming to the forecast overnight. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s will be the story today, with cloud cover gradually increasing as we head into the evening. Conditions will be perfect for...
